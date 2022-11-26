Minor league report: Forward Alex Nylander leads Penguins past Phantoms

A shootout goal by forward Alex Nylander gave the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins a 3-2 win against the rival Lehigh Valley Phantoms at WesBanco Arena in Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

Forward Drake Caggiula had a regulation goal and an assist for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (9-5-1-1) which came back from a two-goal deficit to claim a victory. Fellow Penguins forward Valtteri Puustinen also scored a regulation goal while goaltender Dustin Tokarski made 32 saves on 34 shots in regulation and overtime then stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout.

Highlights:

The Penguins’ next game is a road contest against the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday, 7:05 p.m.

—

Goaltender Taylor Gauthier made 24 saves on 28 shots for the Wheeling Nailers in a 4-1 road loss to the Kalamazoo Wings at the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, Mich.

Forward Sean Josling scored the lone goal for Wheeling (6-8-0-0).

Highlights:

The Nailers’ next game is a home contest against the Toledo Walleye on Sunday, 4:10 p.m.

Follow the Penguins all season long.