Wilkes-barre, PA

Minor league report: Forward Alex Nylander leads Penguins past Phantoms

By Seth Rorabaugh
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
A shootout goal by forward Alex Nylander gave the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins a 3-2 win against the rival Lehigh Valley Phantoms at WesBanco Arena in Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

Forward Drake Caggiula had a regulation goal and an assist for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (9-5-1-1) which came back from a two-goal deficit to claim a victory. Fellow Penguins forward Valtteri Puustinen also scored a regulation goal while goaltender Dustin Tokarski made 32 saves on 34 shots in regulation and overtime then stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout.

The Penguins’ next game is a road contest against the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday, 7:05 p.m.

Goaltender Taylor Gauthier made 24 saves on 28 shots for the Wheeling Nailers in a 4-1 road loss to the Kalamazoo Wings at the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, Mich.

Forward Sean Josling scored the lone goal for Wheeling (6-8-0-0).

The Nailers’ next game is a home contest against the Toledo Walleye on Sunday, 4:10 p.m.

