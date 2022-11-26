ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Austin Theory Wins WWE United States Title At WWE Survivor Series 2022

Austin Theory regains the title. Austin Theory won the WWE United States Championship at WWE Survivor Series, defeating Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a triple threat match. The finish saw Rollins, the champion entering the bout, going for a falcon arrow after hitting a top rope superplex on Theory....
Fightful

WWE Raw (11/28/22) Results: Becky Lynch Kicks Off, Dexter Lumis Tries To Earn A Contract, More

WWE Raw (11/28) - If Lumis wins, he earns a WWE contract: Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz. - Becky Lynch starts the show by proving that she is a man of the people and going into the crowd. Bayley confronts her from the ring. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY attack Becky Lynch in the crowd and Becky ends up rolling with all three members of Damage Control into the concession stand. Eventually, they would be pulled apart.
Fightful

WWE Survivor Series Breaks Records, Sarah Logan Reacts To New Name, The Rock Make Amends | Fight Size

Here is your Fight Size update for Sunday, November 27, 2022:. - Triple H announced during a press conference following last night's WWE Survivor Series, that the event broke records. This year's Survivor Series who is the most-watched Survivor Series event in history, the highest-grossing event in the history of the November tradition. The event also drew the highest gate in the history of Boston's TD Garden for WWE.
HAWAII STATE
Fightful

Becky Lynch To Kick Off 11/28 WWE Raw, First Hour Is Commercial Free

The Man comes back around to WWE Raw. WWE announced that Becky Lynch will kick off the November 28 episode of WWE Raw. This will mark Lynch's first appeared on WWE Raw since the Raw after WWE SummerSlam where she announced she suffered a separated shoulder against Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam.
Fightful

Is CM Punk Returning to AEW, Should Survivor Series Keep WarGames, William Regal & WWE? | Roundtable

Episode 12 of Fightful Roundtable returns on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Join host Shakiel Mahjouri (CBS Sports) and guests Jeremy Lambert, Cher Delaware and Joel Pearl The panelists discuss the The Elite's provoking of CM Punk on AEW programming, the aftermath of WWE Survivor Series WarGames, which company would benefit more from William Regal's services and more.
DELAWARE STATE
Fightful

Details On Hit Row's WWE Deals

WWE has brought back numerous talent, and we're starting to get some more details. Fightful has learned that specifically several of the talent brought back to the Smackdown brand are on three-year contracts that are set to expire in the Summer of 2025. Specifically, we've also heard that Hit Row have matching deals that expire around the same time, and are on those three year deals. Some of the talent brought back have representation and were able to negotiate different contracts.
Fightful

WWE SmackDown On 11/25 Preliminary Viewership Down Ahead Of WWE Survivor Series

The preliminary numbers are in for the November 25 episode of WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reports Friday's WWE SmackDown averaged 2.064 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. The first hour produced 2.224 million viewers while the second hour produced 1.904 million viewers. The November 18 episode scored 2.127 million preliminary viewers with a final viewership number of 2.232 million viewers.
Fightful

Road Dogg: I Don't Care That Austin Theory Lost A Lot With The Briefcase, He Was Having Great Matches

Austin Theory won the Money in the Bank briefcase at WWE Money in the Bank, giving him a title shot at any title at any time. Theory decided to use his guaranteed title match on Seth Rollins and the WWE United States Title on the November 7 episode of WWE Raw, unsuccessfully cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase. Before cashing in his briefcase, Theory was thwarted on multiple cash in attempts and constantly losing on television.
Fightful

Fightful

14K+
Followers
34K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy