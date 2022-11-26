Read full article on original website
Austin Theory Wins WWE United States Title At WWE Survivor Series 2022
Austin Theory regains the title. Austin Theory won the WWE United States Championship at WWE Survivor Series, defeating Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a triple threat match. The finish saw Rollins, the champion entering the bout, going for a falcon arrow after hitting a top rope superplex on Theory....
Sami Zayn Proves Loyalty To Roman Reigns, Secures Bloodline Victory In WarGames At Survivor Series
Sami Zayn proves his loyalty to The Bloodline. In the closing of Survivor Series 2022, Sami Zayn teamed with Roman Reigns, Jimmy and Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa to defeat The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Butch, Kevin Owen & Drew McIntyre. Throughout the night, Sami Zayn's loyalty was called...
WWE Raw (11/28/22) Results: Becky Lynch Kicks Off, Dexter Lumis Tries To Earn A Contract, More
WWE Raw (11/28) - If Lumis wins, he earns a WWE contract: Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz. - Becky Lynch starts the show by proving that she is a man of the people and going into the crowd. Bayley confronts her from the ring. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY attack Becky Lynch in the crowd and Becky ends up rolling with all three members of Damage Control into the concession stand. Eventually, they would be pulled apart.
NJPW Super Junior Tag League Night Five Results (11/28): Lio Rush And YOH Face Austin And Bey
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held night five of its Super Junior Tag League tournament on November 28 from Nagano Sports Park General Gymnasium in Nagano, Japan. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results and highlights are below. NJPW Super Junior Tag League Night Five Results (11/28) - TMDK (Shane Haste...
WWE Survivor Series Breaks Records, Sarah Logan Reacts To New Name, The Rock Make Amends | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Sunday, November 27, 2022:. - Triple H announced during a press conference following last night's WWE Survivor Series, that the event broke records. This year's Survivor Series who is the most-watched Survivor Series event in history, the highest-grossing event in the history of the November tradition. The event also drew the highest gate in the history of Boston's TD Garden for WWE.
Blake Christian, Juice Robinson, Rocky Romero, And More Announced For 12/3 NJPW STRONG
NJPW STRONG (12/3) Rocky Romero & Adrian Quest vs. Atlantis Jr. & Virus. Fightful will have coverage of NJPW STRONG following the completion of the show on December 3. On December 11, NJPW will hold the Nemesis taping in Los Angeles, California. Click here to find out more. Catch up...
Becky Lynch To Kick Off 11/28 WWE Raw, First Hour Is Commercial Free
The Man comes back around to WWE Raw. WWE announced that Becky Lynch will kick off the November 28 episode of WWE Raw. This will mark Lynch's first appeared on WWE Raw since the Raw after WWE SummerSlam where she announced she suffered a separated shoulder against Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam.
Austin Theory Says He's 'The Now', Chaos Is The Order Of The Day, Royal Rumble Preview | Fight Size
Here's your Fight Size update following Survivor Series 2022:. - Tonight, Austin Theory won the United States Title by pinfall, when he landed on Seth Rollins after a spear from Bobby Lashley. After, the new United States Champion sent a message to the WWE Universe. See the video above. -...
Behind The Scenes With Mia Yim At WarGames, Dijak Calls Out Elon Musk | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, November 28, 2022. - WWE has released a new video documenting Mia Yim's full circle moment at Survivor Series WarGames. You can see that video linked above. - Dijak is coming after Elon Musk on Twitter:. - Nick Aldis is seemingly interested...
Is CM Punk Returning to AEW, Should Survivor Series Keep WarGames, William Regal & WWE? | Roundtable
Episode 12 of Fightful Roundtable returns on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Join host Shakiel Mahjouri (CBS Sports) and guests Jeremy Lambert, Cher Delaware and Joel Pearl The panelists discuss the The Elite's provoking of CM Punk on AEW programming, the aftermath of WWE Survivor Series WarGames, which company would benefit more from William Regal's services and more.
Report: Ronda Rousey Asked For Brian Kendrick To Be Producer For WWE Survivor Series Match
An update on Brian Kendrick. Fightful Select reported after WWE Survivor Series that Brian Kendrick worked as the producer for Ronda Rousey's WWE SmackDown Title defense against Shotzi at WWE Survivor Series. Jason Jordan was also listed as a producer for the match. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling...
Details On Hit Row's WWE Deals
WWE has brought back numerous talent, and we're starting to get some more details. Fightful has learned that specifically several of the talent brought back to the Smackdown brand are on three-year contracts that are set to expire in the Summer of 2025. Specifically, we've also heard that Hit Row have matching deals that expire around the same time, and are on those three year deals. Some of the talent brought back have representation and were able to negotiate different contracts.
NJPW STRONG Showdown Results (11/26): Jay White Faces Fred Rosser
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired NJPW STRONG Showdown on November 26. Matches were taped on October 16 from The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results and highlights are below. NJPW STRONG Showdown Results (11/26) - Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) def....
Oceania Pro Wrestling Announces Joint Event With Starrcast, Mickie James And Nick Aldis Involved
Oceania Pro Wrestling and Starrcast are coming together. OPW and Starrcast announced a joint event to be held in Australia in late 2023. An exact date was not given. Mickie James and Nick Aldis will be the co-executive producers of the event. Conrad Thompson and Cam Vale will be the co-promoters.
WWE SmackDown On 11/25 Preliminary Viewership Down Ahead Of WWE Survivor Series
The preliminary numbers are in for the November 25 episode of WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reports Friday's WWE SmackDown averaged 2.064 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. The first hour produced 2.224 million viewers while the second hour produced 1.904 million viewers. The November 18 episode scored 2.127 million preliminary viewers with a final viewership number of 2.232 million viewers.
Road Dogg: I Don't Care That Austin Theory Lost A Lot With The Briefcase, He Was Having Great Matches
Austin Theory won the Money in the Bank briefcase at WWE Money in the Bank, giving him a title shot at any title at any time. Theory decided to use his guaranteed title match on Seth Rollins and the WWE United States Title on the November 7 episode of WWE Raw, unsuccessfully cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase. Before cashing in his briefcase, Theory was thwarted on multiple cash in attempts and constantly losing on television.
Trey Miguel Would Like To Do Open Challenges For X-Division Title, Get Independent Talent Involved
Trey Miguel is back on top of the X-Division, winning the vacant title at IMPACT Over Drive by defeating Black Taurus in the finals of the tournament. Trey's first run with the title lasted nearly 200 days and he defended the title in Independent promotions including DEFY and REVOLVER. Speaking...
Big Time Wrestling: Return Of The Dragon Results (11/27): Ricky Steamboat Teams Up With FTR
Big Time Wrestling held its "Return of the Dragon" event on November 27 from the Dorton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. The show aired on FITE TV. Full results (courtesy of WrestleZone) and highlights are below. Pre-Show: Scott Steiner won a battle royal by last eliminating Bryan Idol; the match...
PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 146 Results (11/27): New PROGRESS Women's Champion Crowned
PROGRESS Wrestling held its PROGRESS Chapter 146: They Think It's All Over event on November 27 from the Electric Ballroom in London, England. Full results (courtesy of PROGRESS) and highlights are below. PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 146 Results (11/27) - Alexxis Falcon def. Laura Di Matteo. - Man Like Dereiss def....
Jericho Appreciation Society, Hikaru Shida, Brian Cage, More Set For 11/29 AEW Dark
AEW Dark (11/29) Jericho Appreciation Society (Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, & Angelo Parker) vs. Tracy Williams, LSG, & Jack Tomlinson. The Wingmen (Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth, & Cezar Bononi) vs. Matt Hardy & Private Party (Marq Quen & Isiah Kassidy) The Factory (Lee Johnson, QT Marshall, & Cole Karter) vs....
