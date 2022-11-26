WWE has brought back numerous talent, and we're starting to get some more details. Fightful has learned that specifically several of the talent brought back to the Smackdown brand are on three-year contracts that are set to expire in the Summer of 2025. Specifically, we've also heard that Hit Row have matching deals that expire around the same time, and are on those three year deals. Some of the talent brought back have representation and were able to negotiate different contracts.

2 DAYS AGO