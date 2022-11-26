Maria Kublashvili, Libby Sokolowski, Yorck Felix Speer, Pavel Kolgatin, Christopher Sokolowski Headline Theater St. Gallen’s ‘Die Zauberflöte’ Production

Read full article on original website
operawire.com
Molly Dunn, Jeremy Brauner, Jason Detwiler Headline ‘La Traviata’ at South Orange Performing Arts Center
South Orange Performing Arts Center in New Jersey is set to present Verdi’s “La Traviata” on Nov. 30, 2022. The partly staged performance of the classic work will star Molly Dunn as Violetta with Jeremy Brauner as Alfredo and Jason Detwiler as Giorgio Germont. The MidAtlantic Symphony and Seton Hall University Choir will also perform.
Ermonela Jaho & Michael Spyres Named Artist Ambassadors of Opera Rara
Opera Rara has named Ermonela Jaho and Michael Spyres Artist Ambassadors. The company announced the news on the 225th anniversary of Donizetti’s birth. In the new role, Jaho and Spyres will work to raise the international profile of the charity, assist in the development of new projects and educational activities, and feature in the company’s recording and performance projects.
Opéra National de Paris 2022-23 Review: Le Nozze di Figaro
Despite Solid Cast, Netia Jones’ Production Undercuts Mozart’s Masterpiece. (Credit: Charles Duprat / Opéra national de Paris) (This review is for performances on November 25 and 27) Netia Jones’ staging proves how much an ill-conceived mis-en-scene can affect the music, even when it is Mozart. In...
Washington Concert Opera Announces Cast Change for ‘Roberto Devereux’
Washington Concert Opera has announced a cast change for its performance of “Roberto Devereux.”. The company revealed that Andrew Owens will take on the title role, replacing Rene Barbera who will be unable to appear due to unforeseen circumstances. Owens has performed with such companies as the Opernhaus Zürich,...
West Australian Opera Announces 2023 Season
The West Australian Opera has announced its 2023 season. The season opens with Bizet’s “Carmen” starring Ashlyn Tymms in the title role. The cast is rounded out by Paul O’Neill, José Carbó, and Prudence Sanders. Dane Lam conducts the production by Stuart Maunder. Performance...
Jerusalem Lyric Opera to Present ‘Cavalleria Rusticana’
Jerusalem Lyric Opera is set to present a concert version of Mascagni’s “Cavalleria Rusticana” on Dec. 27, 2022 at the Gerard Bechar Music Center in Jerusalem. The opera will star soprano Rivka Falk, mezzo-soprano Marta Matalon, tenor Ido Beit Halachmi, and bass-baritone Denis Sedov. Paolo Spadero conducts the Tel Aviv Philharmomic Choir and Israeli Sinfonietta Beer Sheva.
San Francisco Opera 2022-23 Review: Orpheus and Eurydice
Jakub Józef Orlínski Does it All in Brilliant Interpretation of Gluck’s Masterpiece. San Francisco Opera outdid itself with Christoph Willibald Gluck’s 18th century masterpiece, “Orpheo ed Euridice.” An absolute gem, the opera was the piece de resistance of the season. The cast, the set,...
Orchestre Philarmonique de Strasbourg Extends Music Director Aziz Shokhakimov
The Orchestre Philarmonique de Strasbourg has extended the contract of Music Director Aziz Shokhakimov. Per an official press statement, Shokhaimov’s contract has been extended for another three years. He is on his second year as Music Director with the organization and is currently set to conduct seven concert programs this season.
Melos International to Present Special Event in NYC in Honor of Maria Callas
On Nov. 28, 2022, Melos International will present a special event in honor of iconic opera star Maria Callas. The showcase, which will take place at the Italian Cultural Institute in New York, will be hosted by Victoriana Abate and Antonella Salvucci, who will read letters and poems by Pier Paolo Pasolini that he dedicated to Callas.
Trilogy Opera & New Jersey Performing Arts Center to Present ‘Fannie Lou, I’m Sick and Tired’
The New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, New Jersey and Trilogy Opera are set to present Richard Thompson’s “Fannie Lou, I’m Sick and Tired” on Dec. 11, 2022 at 4 p.m. The opera will shine a spotlight on Civil Rights icon Fannie Lou Hamer as...
