wtae.com
Hinson, Pitt rain 3s on Northwestern, win 87-58
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Blake Hinson shot 4 for 5 from 3-point range and scored 22 points as Pittsburgh posted its highest-scoring game in the last two seasons as the Panthers cruised past Northwestern, 87-58 in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge contest on Monday night. Pittsburgh shot 14 for 22...
wtae.com
Police find missing Armstrong County man
LEECHBURG, Pa. — Southern Armstrong Regional Police have located an Armstrong County man who went missing Monday. Police say the man was found on Tuesday.
wtae.com
Game Commission: Deer illegally taken in Marshall Township
MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is looking into an incident in northern Allegheny County, where they say an antlered whitetail deer was illegally taken earlier this month. Surveillance image released: Watch the report above. The Game Commission said the incident happened at a parking lot off...
wtae.com
Route 30 eastbound reopens following head-on crash in Westmoreland County
NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — A head-on crash involving two vehicles led to the closure of eastbound Route 30 on Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. at Route 30 and Colonial Manor Road. Emergency dispatchers confirmed there were injuries related to the crash. The road reopened by 7:45...
wtae.com
Cloudy and cool Monday
PITTSBURGH — Outside of a stray shower Monday morning, we will be dry through the day but much colder with highs in the 40s. We will dry out Tuesday before our next system arrives Wednesday to bring more rain and windy conditions. Behind the system, much colder air arrives as we struggle to break freezing Thursday. We moderate into the weekend with rain again possible late Saturday.
wtae.com
Westmoreland County homeowner awakens to bright flames as fire destroys storage building
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A homeowner told Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 she was awakened by bright flames shining through her window as fire tore through a pool house that’s used for storage. The fire was reported off of Twin Run Road in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County, a...
wtae.com
Two people escape house fire in Beaver Falls
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — Two people escaped when a fire broke out in a home in Beaver Falls on Monday night. Firefighters were called to a house on Eighth Avenue around 7:00 p.m. for reports of an electrical outlet on fire. When firefighters arrived, the fire had already spread...
wtae.com
Pickup truck crashes into house in New Brighton
NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. — A Beaver County woman woke up to find a pickup truck in her living room early Monday morning. See the damage: Watch the report in the video above. The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. near the corner of Route 65 and Third Street in New Brighton.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh launches 2022-23 Snow Angels snow-removal program
PITTSBURGH — In a news release Monday, the city of Pittsburgh announced this season's launch of the Snow Angels program, which sees community volunteers shoveling and salting sidewalks for seniors and residents with disabilities. “I am excited to announce that the City’s Snow Angels program is returning for the...
wtae.com
Cloudy but dry Tuesday; Impact Day on Wednesday
PITTSBURGH — High pressure is in place to keep the Pittsburgh area dry but cloudy on Tuesday. Wednesday will be an Impact Day with rain, gusty winds and dropping temperatures. Rain will impact Wednesday morning and die down by lunchtime. Gusty winds expected through the day; peak winds starting in the morning. Temperatures dropping through the afternoon from the low 50s to upper 30s. Can't rule out a little mixing of rain and snow showers as the cold air settles in, especially north and east of the city.
wtae.com
PRT Bus hits light pole in Allegheny County
Emergency crews are on the scene of a PRT bus that struck a light pole standard in the lot of Braddock Hills Shopping Center in Allegheny County currently. The front of the bus hit the light standard causing severe damage to the front of the bus and windshield. Allegheny County 911 confirms there was one person transported to a local medical facility from the scene.
wtae.com
Petitions delay certification of Westmoreland County precinct election results
GREENSBURG, Pa. — Westmoreland County commissioners met briefly Monday night to certify the 2022 general election vote -- most of it, anyway. Petitions filed by Westmoreland County voters are calling into question the voting machines used in five of the county's 307 precincts. These petitions ask for a hand recount without pointing to any specific allegations of fraud.
wtae.com
Michael Lamb running for Allegheny County Executive
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh City Controller Michael Lamb announced a run for Allegheny County Executive on Monday. The county executive seat will be open in 2023, with Democrat Rich Fitzgerald currently serving his third and final term. Lamb is the second Democrat to enter the race, joining Erin McClelland. No...
wtae.com
Impact Day Sunday: Rain and Wind
PITTSBURGH — Clouds will increase through the rest of the evening and overnight ahead of our next system that brings rain to the area by sunrise Sunday. Rain could be heavy at times, with the most widespread rain ending around lunch. Scattered showers, and perhaps a rumble of thunder, will be possible Sunday afternoon before rain ends around dinner time. In the afternoon, winds could gust to 40 mph, perhaps as high as 50 in the ridges. The wind with the rain threat on a busy travel day keeps us inImpact Day for Sunday. We dry out but keep the clouds for Monday. Another cold front gets here Thursday to bring rain and much colder temperatures heading into the weekend.
wtae.com
Pitt student says World Cup is stage for Iranians to speak up
"Freedom of speech that we have in America is not the same freedom of speech that we have anywhere else in the world," said a Middle Eastern North African Student Association co-president. PITTSBURGH — Kinan Moukamal, a senior at the University of Pittsburgh and the co-president of the Middle Eastern...
wtae.com
Police: Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on Route 51 in Jefferson Hills
JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — The death of a man who was struck by a vehicle on Route 51 in Jefferson Hills remains under investigation. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office said Robbin Fisher, 61, of Pittsburgh, was struck while crossing the road Saturday evening. Jefferson Hills police said they...
wtae.com
3 gunned down in midafternoon outside a McKeesport home
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — McKeesport police confirm three people were gunned down in the street outside of a home on Pirl Street Tuesday afternoon. Investigators were at the scene for hours, gathering evidence. Watch the breaking news report from McKeesport in the video above. McKeesport Police Chief Adam Alfer confirmed...
wtae.com
Rain showers arriving Wednesday morning
PITTSBURGH — High pressure is in place today to keep the area dry but cloudy. Impact day on Wednesday with rain, gusty winds, and dropping temperatures. Rain impacts Wednesday morning and will die down by lunch time. Gusty winds expected through the day peak winds starting in the morning. Temperatures dropping through the afternoon from the low 50s to upper 30s. As the cold air settles in, we can't rule out a little mixing of rain and snow showers especially north and east of the city. Thursday morning commute could be tricky with left over moisture from the previous rainfall and cold temperatures could promote some freezing/icing on the ground. Thursday will still be windy, so wind chills Thursday morning expected to be in the teens.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh's Holiday Market features international charm
PITTSBURGH — The holiday market in Pittsburgh's Market Square has both an international and hometown feel. Its eleventh year is bringing both to Downtown. Old German Christmas has been a part of the Holiday Market since the beginning. Mario Hausdoefer brings glass ornaments and other holiday collectables with a personal touch.
wtae.com
37th annual WTAE-TV project Bundle-Up Telethon
PITTSBURGH — WTAE Channel 4 launches its 37th year of community service to area children and senior citizens with the WTAE-TV project Bundle-Up Telethon on Friday, Dec. 2. Beginning at 5 a.m. and continuing throughout the day, the telethon led by Pittsburgh's Action Weather Chief Meteorologist Mike Harvey, chairman of WTAE’s project Bundle-Up, will be broadcast during segments of newscasts and breaks throughout regularly scheduled programming ending at 8 p.m.
