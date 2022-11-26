On Nov. 28, 2022, Melos International will present a special event in honor of iconic opera star Maria Callas. The showcase, which will take place at the Italian Cultural Institute in New York, will be hosted by Victoriana Abate and Antonella Salvucci, who will read letters and poems by Pier Paolo Pasolini that he dedicated to Callas.

