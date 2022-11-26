Read full article on original website
Teen arrested, accused of stealing Christmas gifts in Stone Oak robbery in 2021 that ended in a shooting
SAN ANTONIO — A teen has been arrested and accused of stealing Christmas gifts from another man in a robbery that left the man with multiple gunshot wounds. An arrest affidavit identifies the suspect as Domenick Brinkley, 19, and says that his 16-year-old brother shot the victim when he fought back over the robbery.
KSAT 12
Fight at Ingram Park Mall leads to parking lot shooting, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – Update:. A man was arrested Friday after a shooting at Ingram Park Mall injured three, leaving one hospitalized. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of NW Loop 410, said SAPD. Police said a fight inside moved to the parking lot on...
Man shot multiple times inside his car parked in front of his home, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot multiple times late Sunday night as he was parked in front of his home and sitting inside his car, police say. It happened on the southeast side of town at the 2300 block of Hicks Avenue. Officers found the man, who is...
foxsanantonio.com
Woman hospitalized after altercation led to shooting at Ingram Park Mall
SAN ANTONIO – One woman is hospitalized after an altercation inside the Ingram Park Mall led to a shooting. Police were dispatched to the Ingram Park Mall near JCPenney at around 6 p.m. Officials say a fight occurred between two groups inside the mall. The fight escalated in the...
KSAT 12
Injured bald eagle that escaped crate on North Side found safe, San Antonio bird rescue says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio bird rehabilitation organization has recovered an injured bald eagle that escaped its crate on the North Side. Last Chance Forever, the Bird of Prey Conservancy, told KSAT that the bird was recovered safely Tuesday morning and is receiving treatment. The bald eagle was...
Police searching for suspect who shot, killed man outside west-side Walgreens
SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a man outside of a west-side Walgreens early Sunday morning. It happened just after midnight at the 4700 block of West Commerce St near South General McMullen. The police sergeant on the scene said two men...
foxsanantonio.com
Parents arrested after police find starving 6-year-old
SAN ANTONIO- Two people have been arrested after a 6-year-old child was found malnourished during a welfare check at a Northwest Side home. The police were called out around 4 a.m. Friday at a home off Timberhurst near Grissom Road. When they arrived, police found the malnourished child along with his father. The officer on scene said the child looked malnourished and immediately called for EMS, who took the child to the hospital.
Man recovering after being shot in the arm while out walking on northwest side
SAN ANTONIO — A young man who was walking home late Saturday night on the northwest side is recovering after he was shot in the arm. Police were called out to the 6500 block of Spring Hurst Drive near Babcock Rd around 11:19 p.m. Police say the victim was...
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday morning in San Antonio. Officials confirmed that one woman died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred between Harry Wurzbach and Nacogdoches Road.
'It's a scary world' | Mother of man killed in road rage incident disheartened by recent shooting
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio mother is disheartened, alarmed and scared after learning of Saturday's road rage shooting on Southeast Military Drive. Police said 70-year-old Roberto Huron veered into a Walmart parking lot after being shot by another driver during a fit of rage. The driver, 46-year-old Donyell Moton, is now charged with murder in his death.
Almost 40 tenants evacuated from their apartments due to 2-alarm fire
SAN ANTONIO — A fire early Tuesday morning at an apartment complex on the northside has displaced almost 40 tenants from their homes. It happened just before 3 a.m. at The Place at Oak Hills apartments off Northwest Military Highway near Lockhill Selma Road. When first responders arrived, they...
KSAT 12
Teen charged after working with brother to steal Christmas gifts out of man’s vehicle, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man is behind bars after San Antonio police said he and his brother stole Christmas presents out of a man’s vehicle when he returned home from a family outing. Dominick Michael Clark Brinkley, 19, was charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, on Nov....
californiaexaminer.net
17-year-old Shot By San Antonio Officer In McDonald’s Parking Lot Released From Hospital
Erik Cantu, a 17-year-old who was shot by a San Antonio police officer in a McDonald’s parking lot, has returned home after nearly two agonizing months in the hospital, according to his family. After being shot numerous times by Officer James Brennand on October 2, Cantu was put on...
Injured Bald Eagle rescued after escaping from San Antonio conservatory
SAN ANTONIO — An injured Bald Eagle has been rescued after escaping from a San Antonio conservatory. Last Chance Forever thanked the public for their help locating the bird, who escaped while being transferred to their north-side facility for treatment. They said they found it about a quarter mile away, near a baseball field.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio man wanted for shooting woman in the head on Thanksgiving night
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding 24-year-old, Paris Shaw, who is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, in connection to a shooting that left a 22-year-old woman in critical condition on Thanksgiving night. On Thursday, November 24, at approximately 11:50...
KSAT 12
East Side home goes up in flames after woman says she walked away from burning cigarette
An early morning fire left a family’s East Side home damaged, but not destroyed. Magdelena Narvaiz Aleman grew up at the house on Hicks Avenue, near I-10 East, but it may be a while before her family can go back inside. “Everything is gone, even my important papers. Cellphones,...
Man hit by car after getting out of truck to check damage from hitting concrete barrier
SAN ANTONIO — A man was seriously injured when he was hit by a car on the side of the highway, police say. It happened on NW Loop 1604 and Bandera Rd on the northwest side of town around 12:49 a.m. Police say that the man driving a white...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Christmas Lights San Antonio 2022 – Best Holiday Lights Near You
Looking for Christmas Lights in and near San Antonio? You are in the perfect place!. Whether you are googling “Christmas lights near me”, “Christmas light show near me”, or “Christmas drive through lights near me” we have you covered!. There are tons of places...
KTSA
Man shot during robbery attempt on San Antonio’s West Side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is recovering after he was shot during an attempted robbery on the West Side. It was around 4:30 A.M. Wednesday when the victim was approached by another man on South Calaveras Street. The man, described as being in his 20’s, with several...
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot while trying to get inside an SUV with woman, 3 children following an accident
SAN ANTONIO - A woman and her three young children are alright after she shot a man trying to get into her SUV following an accident on the Northwest Side. The incident happened just after 4 a.m. Thursday along Culebra Road near Loop 410. Police said a white car hit...
