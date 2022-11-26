ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Parents arrested after police find starving 6-year-old

SAN ANTONIO- Two people have been arrested after a 6-year-old child was found malnourished during a welfare check at a Northwest Side home. The police were called out around 4 a.m. Friday at a home off Timberhurst near Grissom Road. When they arrived, police found the malnourished child along with his father. The officer on scene said the child looked malnourished and immediately called for EMS, who took the child to the hospital.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

'It's a scary world' | Mother of man killed in road rage incident disheartened by recent shooting

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio mother is disheartened, alarmed and scared after learning of Saturday's road rage shooting on Southeast Military Drive. Police said 70-year-old Roberto Huron veered into a Walmart parking lot after being shot by another driver during a fit of rage. The driver, 46-year-old Donyell Moton, is now charged with murder in his death.
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Christmas Lights San Antonio 2022 – Best Holiday Lights Near You

Looking for Christmas Lights in and near San Antonio? You are in the perfect place!. Whether you are googling “Christmas lights near me”, “Christmas light show near me”, or “Christmas drive through lights near me” we have you covered!. There are tons of places...
KTSA

Man shot during robbery attempt on San Antonio’s West Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is recovering after he was shot during an attempted robbery on the West Side. It was around 4:30 A.M. Wednesday when the victim was approached by another man on South Calaveras Street. The man, described as being in his 20’s, with several...
