Click10.com
Second South Florida Denny’s ordered shut in less than a month
Below is a list of places that had roach and/or fly issues inside their establishments last week. The Denny’s in Oakland Park was ordered shut by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, however the department has discretion and ordered a “follow-up inspection” on the others listed.
Many Flight Delays Logged Across South Florida Airports, JetBlue and Spirit Hit Hard
Miami International, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach All Reporting Several Delays Monday. BY: TRAVEL DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you thought traveling on the Monday after Thanksgiving would be a smarter move than traveling on Sunday, you may be thinking twice. All South Florida airports […]
travelexperta.com
Fort Lauderdale Airport (FLL Airport): Getting there and Hacks
Fort Lauderdale Airport (FLL Airport): Getting there and Hacks. Fort Lauderdale International Airport, which is actually located in Hollywood, is outside of the main city of Fort Lauderdale. We’re talking maybe like 15 minutes away. Everything around that area is quite close to one another. It’s quickly growing as a much larger international hub. Today we’re going to be talking about FLL Airport.
WSVN-TV
Mother forces son to confess distraction theft at SW Miami-Dade smoke shop
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have closed a theft case involving a smoke shop in Southwest Miami-Dade after the suspect’s mother made him do the right thing. According to Miami-Dade Police, the distraction theft took place at Smokers Goods, located near Southwest 56th Street and 147th Avenue, at around 5:40 p.m., Nov. 19.
The 6 Best Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Miami, Florida
If you're searching for a safe community that your kids will love to live, learn, and play in, here are six family-friendly neighborhoods for you.
WPTV
South Florida woman claims in lawsuit that Velveeta Shells & Cheese not ready in 3½ minutes as advertised
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A South Florida woman is suing the Kraft Heinz Foods Co., claiming she wouldn't have purchased its Velveeta Shells & Cheese microwaveable cups had she known they take longer than 3½ minutes to prepare as the box indicates. The lawsuit, which is seeking...
South Florida Zoo mourns loss of ‘iconic’ elephant
An iconic elephant at a South Florida Zoo had to be euthanized following a series of health problems last week.
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade officials provide new AC units for public housing
MIAMI (WSVN) - Hundreds of Miami-Dade residents will receive a cool gift from the county. County officials said Monday they are providing new air conditioning units to people living in public housing. It comes as a welcome gift, especially when considering current summer-like temperatures and humidity. “We have the most...
Restaurant inspections: South Florida Denny’s ordered shut by state
Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, roaches crawled on the walls and food spoiled at a South Florida Denny’s restaurant that was temporarily ordered shut by state inspectors. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and ...
WSVN-TV
Bald eagle Rita critical; X-rays show broken wing
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zoo Miami is treating a bald eagle who is in bad shape, months after the bird and her mate went viral. Zoo officials on Monday said Rita is in critical condition after suffering a major injury. The bird was taken to the zoo’s animal hospital...
‘Rita’ the bald eagle in critical condition at Zoo Miami
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - A bald eagle that received international attention last year was recently found in critical condition with a severely broken right wing.
WSVN-TV
Police end search for missing 51-year-old in Little Haiti
MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit has ended its search for a missing 51-year-old man. Eugene Mcclain was located safely by police and he was reunited with his family, Monday afternoon. Mcclain earlier on Monday went missing in Little Haiti. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television...
Miami-Dade police escort wide receiver Odell Beckham off American Airlines flight
MIAMI -- Officers from the Miami-Dade police department were dispatched to a medical emergency at an American Airlines flight, with service from Miami (MIA) to Los Angeles (LAX). The flight crew was concerned for passenger Odell Beckham Jr., a free agent, wide receiver in the NFL. The crew tried to wake him to fasten his seat belt for take-off, but he appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness. According to officials, the crew feared Beckham might be seriously ill, and that his condition would worsen throughout the five-hour flight across country to Los Angeles. So, they called police and fire rescue. According to the Miami-Dade poilce statement, upon the officers' arrival, the flight crew asked Beckham several times to exit the aircraft. He refused. The aircraft was deplaned, at which time Beckham was asked by the officers to exit the plane. He did so without incident. Beckham was escorted to the non-secure area of the terminal by the officers where he made other arrangements.The flight then re-departed at 10:54 a.m.
Click10.com
Residents of Little Havana apartment building shocked to receive sudden eviction notice
MIAMI – Families living in a Little Havana apartment building say they’ve been given just weeks to move out of their homes. They say they’ve been told their building needs too much work, but the city has no record of any of that. Aside from the creaky...
NBC Miami
Man in Wheelchair Struck by 18-Wheeler That Left Scene in NW Miami-Dade Dies
A man in a wheelchair who was struck by an 18-wheeler that left the scene in northwest Miami-Dade last week has died from his injuries, officials said. Miami-Dade Police confirmed Monday that the man who was struck on Nov. 22 has died. Police haven't released his identity but family identified...
WSVN-TV
Pembroke Park Police recover stolen ammunition
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Park Police have recovered stacks of stolen ammunition. According to police, on Monday, Pembroke Park Police executed a search warrant at a storage unit in the City of Hallandale Beach, at 450 Ansin Boulevard. The search warrant was in relation to hundreds of rounds...
WINKNEWS.com
Miramar police use virtual training to prepare officers for real encounters
MIAMI (CBS Miami) Officers with the Miramar Police Department have begun using de-escalation training, which is now in the metaverse and gives the department the ability to create or re-create any scenario. Officer Jeffrey Gilbert recently used the new system for the first time ever. Training officer Mauricio Arbelaez was...
WSVN-TV
Man in wheelchair struck by 18-wheeler in NW Miami-Dade dies; widow pleads for information
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man in a wheelchair who was struck by an 18-wheeler in Northwest Miami-Dade has died in the hospital, and now his widow is making an emotional plea for information as police make progress tracking down the driver of the truck. Speaking with 7News on...
wtxl.com
Florida woman sues Velveeta maker over cooking times
HIALEAH, Fla. — A Florida woman has filed a lawsuit against the maker of Velveeta, alleging that the statement on its microwavable shells and cheese meal is misleading because the product takes longer to cook than the 3.5 minutes claimed on the package. Amanda Ramirez, of Hialeah, filed the...
WSVN-TV
Student at Collins Elementary in Dania Beach says he was bullied, threatened with weapon; mother frustrated with school officials
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 10-year-old boy said he is scared to go back to his Dania Beach school because has been bullied and even threatened with a weapon, leaving his mother feeling concerned for his safety and frustrated with how school officials are handling the situation. The student...
