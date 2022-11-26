ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Second South Florida Denny’s ordered shut in less than a month

Below is a list of places that had roach and/or fly issues inside their establishments last week. The Denny’s in Oakland Park was ordered shut by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, however the department has discretion and ordered a “follow-up inspection” on the others listed.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
Many Flight Delays Logged Across South Florida Airports, JetBlue and Spirit Hit Hard

Miami International, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach All Reporting Several Delays Monday. BY: TRAVEL DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you thought traveling on the Monday after Thanksgiving would be a smarter move than traveling on Sunday, you may be thinking twice. All South Florida airports […]
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Fort Lauderdale Airport (FLL Airport): Getting there and Hacks

Fort Lauderdale Airport (FLL Airport): Getting there and Hacks. Fort Lauderdale International Airport, which is actually located in Hollywood, is outside of the main city of Fort Lauderdale. We’re talking maybe like 15 minutes away. Everything around that area is quite close to one another. It’s quickly growing as a much larger international hub. Today we’re going to be talking about FLL Airport.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Miami-Dade officials provide new AC units for public housing

MIAMI (WSVN) - Hundreds of Miami-Dade residents will receive a cool gift from the county. County officials said Monday they are providing new air conditioning units to people living in public housing. It comes as a welcome gift, especially when considering current summer-like temperatures and humidity. “We have the most...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Restaurant inspections: South Florida Denny’s ordered shut by state

Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, roaches crawled on the walls and food spoiled at a South Florida Denny’s restaurant that was temporarily ordered shut by state inspectors. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Bald eagle Rita critical; X-rays show broken wing

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zoo Miami is treating a bald eagle who is in bad shape, months after the bird and her mate went viral. Zoo officials on Monday said Rita is in critical condition after suffering a major injury. The bird was taken to the zoo’s animal hospital...
MIAMI, FL
Police end search for missing 51-year-old in Little Haiti

MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit has ended its search for a missing 51-year-old man. Eugene Mcclain was located safely by police and he was reunited with his family, Monday afternoon. Mcclain earlier on Monday went missing in Little Haiti. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television...
MIAMI, FL
Miami-Dade police escort wide receiver Odell Beckham off American Airlines flight

MIAMI -- Officers from the Miami-Dade police department were dispatched to a medical emergency at an American Airlines flight, with service from Miami (MIA) to Los Angeles (LAX). The flight crew was concerned for passenger Odell Beckham Jr., a free agent, wide receiver in the NFL. The crew tried to wake him to fasten his seat belt for take-off, but he appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness. According to officials, the crew feared Beckham might be seriously ill, and that his condition would worsen throughout the five-hour flight across country to Los Angeles. So, they called police and fire rescue. According to the Miami-Dade poilce statement, upon the officers' arrival, the flight crew asked Beckham several times to exit the aircraft. He refused. The aircraft was deplaned, at which time Beckham was asked by the officers to exit the plane. He did so without incident. Beckham was escorted to the non-secure area of the terminal by the officers where he made other arrangements.The flight then re-departed at 10:54 a.m.  
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Pembroke Park Police recover stolen ammunition

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Park Police have recovered stacks of stolen ammunition. According to police, on Monday, Pembroke Park Police executed a search warrant at a storage unit in the City of Hallandale Beach, at 450 Ansin Boulevard. The search warrant was in relation to hundreds of rounds...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
Miramar police use virtual training to prepare officers for real encounters

MIAMI (CBS Miami) Officers with the Miramar Police Department have begun using de-escalation training, which is now in the metaverse and gives the department the ability to create or re-create any scenario. Officer Jeffrey Gilbert recently used the new system for the first time ever. Training officer Mauricio Arbelaez was...
MIRAMAR, FL
Florida woman sues Velveeta maker over cooking times

HIALEAH, Fla. — A Florida woman has filed a lawsuit against the maker of Velveeta, alleging that the statement on its microwavable shells and cheese meal is misleading because the product takes longer to cook than the 3.5 minutes claimed on the package. Amanda Ramirez, of Hialeah, filed the...
FLORIDA STATE

