Standout Performance From Iva Bittová In Janacek’s Song Cycle. Janacek’s song cycle “The Diary of One Who Disappeared” is a regular inclusion at the Janacek Brno Festival. Yet such have been the variety of performances, they can often appear as very different works. At the 2020 festival, the cycle was presented as a staged work using Janáček’s own staging instructions, with Pavol Breslik in the lead role as the ploughboy. This year’s festival decided upon a concert performance with Jaroslav Brezina in the lead role. It was not, however, a standard presentation sung to Janáček’s original piano accompaniment. Instead, the score had been rearranged by Miloš Štedron and Miloš Orsona Štedron for a 17 piece ensemble, which gave the work a very different flavor.

2 DAYS AGO