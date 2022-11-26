Read full article on original website
West Australian Opera Announces 2023 Season
The West Australian Opera has announced its 2023 season. The season opens with Bizet’s “Carmen” starring Ashlyn Tymms in the title role. The cast is rounded out by Paul O’Neill, José Carbó, and Prudence Sanders. Dane Lam conducts the production by Stuart Maunder. Performance...
Molly Dunn, Jeremy Brauner, Jason Detwiler Headline ‘La Traviata’ at South Orange Performing Arts Center
South Orange Performing Arts Center in New Jersey is set to present Verdi’s “La Traviata” on Nov. 30, 2022. The partly staged performance of the classic work will star Molly Dunn as Violetta with Jeremy Brauner as Alfredo and Jason Detwiler as Giorgio Germont. The MidAtlantic Symphony and Seton Hall University Choir will also perform.
Trilogy Opera & New Jersey Performing Arts Center to Present ‘Fannie Lou, I’m Sick and Tired’
The New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, New Jersey and Trilogy Opera are set to present Richard Thompson’s “Fannie Lou, I’m Sick and Tired” on Dec. 11, 2022 at 4 p.m. The opera will shine a spotlight on Civil Rights icon Fannie Lou Hamer as...
Guildhall School Announces Spring 2023 Program
UK-based Guildhall School has announced its 2023 spring season. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal performances. The institution will kick things off with the English Song Prize. Performance Date: Jan. 25, 2023. Next up is a performance of Vocal Scenes featuring Postgraduate Vocal...
Royal Opera House Announces Cast Changes for Various Productions
The Royal Opera House has announced a number of cast changes for several productions. The company said that in “The Magic Flute” Nina Minasyan has withdrawn from the performances on Dec. 16, 19, 22, 28, 30, and Jan. 21, 24, and 27. The role of the Queen of the Night will now be performed by Aigul Khismatullina on Dec. 16, 19, 22, 28, 30, and Kathryn Lewek on Jan. 21, 24, and 27. Both will make their Royal Opera House debut.
Melos International to Present Special Event in NYC in Honor of Maria Callas
On Nov. 28, 2022, Melos International will present a special event in honor of iconic opera star Maria Callas. The showcase, which will take place at the Italian Cultural Institute in New York, will be hosted by Victoriana Abate and Antonella Salvucci, who will read letters and poems by Pier Paolo Pasolini that he dedicated to Callas.
Janacek Brno Festival 2022 Review: The Diary Of One Who Disappeared
Standout Performance From Iva Bittová In Janacek’s Song Cycle. Janacek’s song cycle “The Diary of One Who Disappeared” is a regular inclusion at the Janacek Brno Festival. Yet such have been the variety of performances, they can often appear as very different works. At the 2020 festival, the cycle was presented as a staged work using Janáček’s own staging instructions, with Pavol Breslik in the lead role as the ploughboy. This year’s festival decided upon a concert performance with Jaroslav Brezina in the lead role. It was not, however, a standard presentation sung to Janáček’s original piano accompaniment. Instead, the score had been rearranged by Miloš Štedron and Miloš Orsona Štedron for a 17 piece ensemble, which gave the work a very different flavor.
Teatro dell’Opera di Roma’s Opening Night is Streaming on Raiplay
(Ph. Fabrizio Sansoni / TOR) The Teatro dell’Opera di Roma’s opening night production of “Dialogues des Carmélites” is now available on Raiplay. The opera, which opened the 2022-23 season on Nov. 27, saw the theater observe a moment of silence for the victims of the tragedy in Ischia.
Jerusalem Lyric Opera to Present ‘Cavalleria Rusticana’
Jerusalem Lyric Opera is set to present a concert version of Mascagni’s “Cavalleria Rusticana” on Dec. 27, 2022 at the Gerard Bechar Music Center in Jerusalem. The opera will star soprano Rivka Falk, mezzo-soprano Marta Matalon, tenor Ido Beit Halachmi, and bass-baritone Denis Sedov. Paolo Spadero conducts the Tel Aviv Philharmomic Choir and Israeli Sinfonietta Beer Sheva.
Ermonela Jaho & Michael Spyres Named Artist Ambassadors of Opera Rara
Opera Rara has named Ermonela Jaho and Michael Spyres Artist Ambassadors. The company announced the news on the 225th anniversary of Donizetti’s birth. In the new role, Jaho and Spyres will work to raise the international profile of the charity, assist in the development of new projects and educational activities, and feature in the company’s recording and performance projects.
Orchestre Philarmonique de Strasbourg Extends Music Director Aziz Shokhakimov
The Orchestre Philarmonique de Strasbourg has extended the contract of Music Director Aziz Shokhakimov. Per an official press statement, Shokhaimov’s contract has been extended for another three years. He is on his second year as Music Director with the organization and is currently set to conduct seven concert programs this season.
The Voice of Black Opera Announces Five Finalists
U.K.’s The Voice of Black Opera has announced its finalists. The five singers who will compete at Birmingham Town Hall on Dec. 5, 2022 include soprano Rachel Duckett, mezzo-soprano Chantelle Grant, tenor Thando Mjandana, soprano Yolisa Ngwexana, and soprano Isabelle Peters. These artists were selected from the semifinals, which took place on Nov. 24 and 25, 2022.
Ailyn Perez, Ildar Abdrazakov & Klaus Florian Vogt Lead Medici.TV Streams
Medici.TV is set to stream three opera productions over the next two weeks. The streaming platform will first present the opening night of the Teatro San Carlo. Verdi’s “Don Carlo” will star Matthew Polenzani in the title role alongside Ailyn Perez, Michele Pertusi, Ludovic Tézier, and Elīna Garanča. Claus Guth directs the production conducted by Juraj Valčuha. The opening night was postponed due to the landslide in Ischia.
High Definition Tape Transfer Releases Rare Concert Recording Starring Maria Callas
High Definition Tape Transfers has released a rare recording featuring superstar icon Maria Callas. The recording will feature a Copenhagen concert dating from June 9, 1963 featuring the famed soprano alongside conductor Georges Prêtre leading the Danish Radio Symphony. The CD features music from “Guglielmo Tell,” “Norma,” “I Vespri...
