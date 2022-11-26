The Wizards now have more clarity on Rui Hachimura's injury, though not necessarily his timeline to return, as an MRI revealed a bone bruise in his right ankle. Hachimura will miss Wednesday's game at the Nets and "his status beyond Wednesday will be determined by his clinical evolution." Hachimura has missed the Wizards' last five games with what was originally described as right ankle soreness.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 3 HOURS AGO