Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
Washington D.C. named one of the best cities in America to be car-freeEllen EastwoodWashington, DC
MCPS closes schools on Monday as power outage affects thousands of MoCo residents after Gaithersburg plane crashHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Why Activists Are Taking Action for Climate Change.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Winter WonderlandyaqianWashington, DC
Related
NBC Sports
WATCH: Blake Griffin turns back the clock with thunderous dunk
Boston Celtics fans were treated to vintage Blake Griffin during Monday night's game at TD Garden. Griffin, who made a living on his dunking prowess during the prime of his career, turned back the clock in the second quarter vs. the Charlotte Hornets. The six-time All-Star finished off an alley-oop with a vicious one-handed slam.
NBC Sports
Steph, Draymond hit with 'ridiculous' techs late in Dubs' win
Long after they had been removed from the Warriors' blowout win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, Draymond Green and Steph Curry were hit with technical fouls. Following a Jordan Poole layup with under 90 seconds remaining in regulation, Green was assessed a technical foul for walking onto the court while celebrating the play.
NBC Sports
What we learned as Warriors run T-Wolves out of building
The saying goes, "It's not about how you start, it's about how you finish." Building a 20-point lead after the first quarter, second quarter and third quarter certainly helps. That was the case in the Warriors' 137-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at Target Center. The Warriors are...
NBC Sports
Kings throwing 'kitchen sink' at Booker not enough vs. Suns
The Kings' inability to slow down Devin Booker played a major role in the 122-117 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Monday at Golden 1 Center. While Sacramento threw "the kitchen sink" at the 26-year-old, it wasn't enough as he carried the Suns, who were without Chris Paul, on his back offensively, going off for 44 points.
NBC Sports
Draymond appears to laugh at Gobert after Wolves turnover
Draymond Green didn't hide his feelings late in the Warriors' 137-114 rout of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at Target Center. Minnesota, trailing by double digits for the final three quarters after Golden State opened with a 47-point first, trimmed the Warriors' lead down to 10 points with 5:31 to play.
NBC Sports
Teammates thrilled for Porzingis' career-high
WASHINGTON -- The Wizards were up by 22 points with 5:03 remaining in the fourth quarter when head coach Wes Unseld Jr. had a decision to make. The Timberwolves had called a timeout and out of the huddle Unseld Jr. could have emptied his bench, making the judgment call that the game was safely in hand.
NBC Sports
Report: Ex-Celtics guard Kemba Walker set for NBA return
Kemba Walker's period of unemployment is about to end. The Dallas Mavericks plan to sign the free-agent guard and waive Facundo Campazzo in a corresponding move, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday morning. Walker played just 37 games for the New York Knicks during the 2021-22 season and was traded...
NBC Sports
MRI reveals bone bruise on Hachimura's ankle
The Wizards now have more clarity on Rui Hachimura's injury, though not necessarily his timeline to return, as an MRI revealed a bone bruise in his right ankle. Hachimura will miss Wednesday's game at the Nets and "his status beyond Wednesday will be determined by his clinical evolution." Hachimura has missed the Wizards' last five games with what was originally described as right ankle soreness.
NBC Sports
This Malcolm Brogdon quote proves his immense value to Celtics
Malcolm Brogdon brought a polished offensive game and a team-first attitude to Boston this offseason. He also brought perspective. The 29-year-old guard spent three seasons apiece in Milwaukee and Indiana before being traded to the Celtics in July. He's experienced plenty of ups and downs over those six seasons, from reaching the Eastern Conference Finals with the Bucks in 2019 to winning just 25 games last season for the Indiana Pacers.
NBC Sports
Watch Lakers fan drain half-court shot to win $75,000
It might have been the loudest the crypto.com Arena was all night. Between the third and fourth quarters, Lakers fan Jamie Murry of Downey won $75,000 draining a half-court shot — and he got to celebrate with Anthony Davis. Murry’s celebration is the best part — with Anthony Davis...
NBC Sports
Watch Kerr's classic reaction to Klay's daring dagger trey
It doesn't matter if he's shooting the lights out or can't find the net, Warriors forward Klay Thompson always plays with bold confidence. It's what makes Thompson great -- a fact that Golden State coach Steve Kerr knows all too well. However, that knowledge didn't prevent Kerr from unveiling a...
NBC Sports
Klay impresses himself with vocab in postgame press conference
The Warriors have found their groove after a difficult start to the 2022-23 NBA season. Golden State is 11-10 and finally above .500 following their 137-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at Target Center. After struggling to find the right formula to get his team going -- especially...
NBC Sports
Forsberg: A thought on every Celtics player amid white-hot start
The Boston Celtics came speeding into the quarter turn of the 2022-23 season with no consideration for hitting their brakes. Already owning the best record in basketball, the Celtics punctuated their first-quarter-of-the-season dominance with an utter shellacking of what was essentially a souped-up version of the Greensboro Swarm. Boston piled up 140 points, 40 assists, and 24 3-pointers en route to their 17th win of the season.
NBC Sports
KAT explains why he views Dubs as 'well-oiled machine'
The Warriors have been the envy of the NBA for how the team operates on the floor with their ball movement and understanding of how to get an open shot. Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns claims that teams like the Warriors are "a well-oiled machine" following their 137-114 loss to the Warriors on Sunday at Target Center.
NBC Sports
Why Murray 'always wanted' to join Kings after draft meetings
Programming note: Watch Keegan Murray’s “Kings Central” interview with Kyle Draper on Monday on NBC Sports California, at 6 p.m. PT and again at 10 p.m., after the game. With the fourth pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Sacramento Kings select …. Sacramento, which hasn’t had...
NBC Sports
Kerr pushing Poole to be one of Warriors' 'best defenders'
DALLAS -- Steve Kerr knows Jordan Poole can score points in bunches. He knows the young guard can set up his Warriors teammates with a handful of dimes every game, and can make an opposing defense look silly with his sizzle and handles. If there's one area of the 23-year-old's...
NBC Sports
Cuban denies 'Shark Tank' contestants because of Warriors logo
You can't be a multi-billionaire without being just a little bit petty, and Mark Cuban is exactly that. On a recent episode of "Shark Tank," the businessman and Dallas Mavericks owner turned down two entrepreneurs on the show because a sample of their product featured a Warriors logo, the exact team that beat Cuban's Mavs in the Western Conference Finals last season.
theScore
Shesterkin self-critical after loss to Devils: 'Played a shit game again'
Igor Shesterkin was his own harshest critic after the New York Rangers fell 5-3 to the New Jersey Devils on Monday. "The goalie played a shit game again," Shesterkin said following the loss. "I feel so bad and play so bad. I'm ashamed." He added: "Every goal is easy play...
Comments / 0