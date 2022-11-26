Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Roanoke citizens should be aware of the possibility of the sucker punch knockout gameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Annual Vinton Christmas Parade is scheduled for December 1Cheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
Christmas Fantasyland in Downtown Roanoke is different than it was in the 1980sCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Christmas Trees on display in the Roanoke ValleyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
techlunchpail.com
Ranking Virginia Tech's Current Top Transfer Portal Needs (11/28/22)
The first season of the Brent Pry era has come to an end at 3-8 with Virginia Tech having a solid young corps of talent emerging headlined by Mansoor Delane, Keli Lawson, Dae'Quan Wright, and Tucker Holloway along with returning standouts like Kaleb Smith, Malachi Thomas, Dorian Strong, and Kaden Moore.
WSLS
Virginia Sports Hall of Fame announces 2023 class
ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame announced its 2023 class of Hall of Fame inductees and it includes a star studded group of athletes and coaches that helped change athletics in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Chesapeake native DeAngelo Hall was announced as part of the 2023...
WSLS
E.C. Glass takes the Region 4D crown, 35-21 over Salem
LYNCHBURG, Va. – E.C. Glass played one of its more complete games of the season and it came on the perfect night--in the VHSL Region 4D Championship versus Salem. The game proved to be a stalemate after the first quarter with both defenses showing its strength. In the second quarter, the Hilltoppers offense yielded points with touchdowns from Mike Thomas Jr. and Taeon Mosby.
New Nebraska coach Matt Rhule's first offer is to Virginia Tech commit
Virginia Tech cornerback commit Dante Lovett reacts to being offered by new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule.
Three Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Hunters for the Hungry feeds thousands in Virginia
THAXTON, Va. (WFXR) — The men lifted crate after crate of venison into the back of the pickup truck. “Five hundred pounds,” one said. “No, a thousand,” said another. Finally, a third chimed in, “Thirteen hundred pounds.” “I’ll take it all,” said Pastor David Burgess. Burgess runs the Christian Soldiers Food Pantry in southeast Roanoke. […]
Roanoke citizens should be aware of the possibility of the sucker punch knockout game
d after being sucker punched.Photo byNew York Daily News. The dangerous knockout game may be taking place in Roanoke. During the summer there were several reports of the knockout game where young people would randomly sucker-punch older individuals and knock them to the ground. In August Daily Mail said that at least 20 individuals in New York had been hurt because of this violent "game." In one situation it led to the death of 61-year-old New York resident Victor Vega who was knocked cold with one punch. A video of the crime from New York Daily Mail at this link shows exactly what took place. This dangerous method of attack is now rumored to be in the Roanoke Valley.
Parents accused of leaving toddler alone in South Carolina while taking trip to New York
A mother and father accused of leaving their 2-year-old child alone in South Carolina while they were on a trip to New York were arrested Monday.
wfirnews.com
Fatal hit and run in Roanoke this morning
On November 25 at approximately 9:44 a.m., the City of Roanoke E-911 Center notified Roanoke Police of a person with injuries in the 5000 block of Salem Turnpike NW. Responding officers located an unresponsive adult male along the embankment of the roadway. Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel pronounced the male deceased on scene. His identity will be released after next of kin is properly notified. Preliminary investigation indicates this incident is a traffic fatality. The suspect vehicle has not been located at this time and further details are limited. This is being investigated as a fatal hit and run.
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81S in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers heading south on I-81 in Roanoke County can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash, according to VDOT. Officials say it happened at mile marker 138. The south right lane and shoulder are closed, authorities...
wfirnews.com
Fatal crash in Floyd County
Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Thursday (Nov 24) at 9:35 p.m. on Route 221, at the intersection of Route 664 in Floyd County. A 2018 Subaru Crosstrek was traveling north on Route 221, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting the driver. The driver of the vehicle was identified as, Ezekial James Plesha Bartel, 35, of Copper Hill. Mr. Bartel was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash causes delays, lane closures on I-81S in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Drivers heading south on I-81 in Roanoke County can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash. The crash happened at mile marker 138.4, according to VDOT. As of 4:13, all south lanes are closed. Traffic is being detoured off at Exit 140, authorities say.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Montgomery County (VA), Christiansburg Might Cooperate on New Fire Station
There’s a possibility that Christiansburg (VA) could get some help with its long-held plan to build a second fire station, Roanoke.com reported. A Montgomery County official, in a letter to Christiansburg’s mayor, said it would be open to discussing future opportunities with the town for the construction of a jointly-owned fire and emergency medical services facility on Roanoke Street, the report said.
WDBJ7.com
Public hearing set for Monday for potential major development in Moneta
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In October, the Bedford County Planning Commission unanimously approved two special use permits for Accupoint Surveying and Design LLC to develop the area at 15942 Moneta Road. The first would rezone a portion of the area from planned commercial development to campground use. The second...
WDBJ7.com
Bedford County Board of Supervisors approve permits for developments in Moneta
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Board of Supervisors paved the way for Accupoint Surveying and Design LLC to add existing development to the Halesford Harbour Resort and new developments to the property directly across from it Monday night. In a 6-1 vote and a 4-3 vote, two special use permits for campground use of the areas were approved.
