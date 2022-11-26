Read full article on original website
Cleveland Browns sign former Warren Harding standout
Myron Cunningham was originally signed by Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent
Cleveland Browns waive backup quarterback
Joshua Dobbs served as the backup to Jacoby Brissett for the first 11 games this season
Kevin Stefanski must deal with big problems beyond the offense – Terry Pluto’s Pregame Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook as the Browns prepare to face Tampa Bay:. 1. There’s one big reason I’d love to see the Browns win this – it’s probably the last start of the season for Jacoby Brissett. As I wrote in my weekend column, the blame for Cleveland’s 3-7 record has little to do with Brissett playing QB.
Skunk invades Browns stadium
Shake Milton had 29 points and seven assists, and the Philadelphia 76ers routed the Orlando Magic 133-103 on Sunday night.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Disappointing game
Boyd had just two catches for 16 yards on four targets in Sunday's win over the Titans. Boyd struggled to gain separation on his targets, and he slipped on his cut on one of the passes he didn't corral. Meanwhile, the Bengals found a good matchup on the opposite side of the field for Tee Higgins most of the time, and Trenton Irwin on one key first down. With Ja'Marr Chase (hip) out, we expected more from Boyd and didn't get it the last two weeks. Now, Chase should return next week against the Chiefs.
CBS Sports
Deion Sanders offered Colorado coaching job as Jackson State boss mulls options following undefeated season
Colorado has taken a big swing and offered Deion Sanders its head coaching job, the Jackson State coach confirmed on Monday to HBCU Legends. There is interest from Sanders' camp in taking the job, but no decision has been made at this time. Sanders has emerged as a legitimate FBS...
CBS Sports
Jaguars' JaMycal Hasty: Effective filling in for Etienne
Hasty rushed the ball 12 times for 28 yards in Sunday's 28-27 win over the Ravens. He added five receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown. Travis Etienne (foot) was forced to exit Sunday's game against the Ravens after just two carries, which opened the door for Hasty. Hasty wasn't all that effective as a rusher, but he had a number of impact receptions, highlighted by a 28-yard touchdown as well as gains of 23 and 13 yards. Etienne's injury was downplayed after the game, and even if he were unable to play in Week 13 against the Lions, Darrell Henderson could mix into the offense and take work away from Hasty.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Solid showing before early exit
Hill (undisclosed) brought in six of nine targets for 85 yards and rushed once for five yards in the Dolphins' 30-15 win over the Texans on Sunday. He left the game in the second half due to cramping, per Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald. Hill put together an efficient...
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Monster volume day in loss
Godwin secured 12 of 13 targets for 110 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 23-17 overtime loss to the Browns on Sunday. Godwin comfortably paced the Buccaneers in receptions, receiving yards and targets while also securing the only touchdown among the team's wideouts. Godwin's score came from 10 yards out in the first quarter, his second trip to the end zone in as many games after not recording any in the first seven contests of the campaign. Godwin has no fewer than six receptions in any game since Week 1, giving him a very safe fantasy floor ahead of a Week 13 Monday night divisional clash against the Saints.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Five catches in Week 12 win
Johnson caught five of eight targets for 49 yards in Monday's 24-17 win over the Colts. The Steelers made a concerted effort to get Johnson involved early after he was held to 21 receiving yards last week. Kenny Pickett's first two passes both went Johnson's way, and the wide receiver turned them into a pair of 11-yard gains to quickly surpass his Week 11 yardage total. Johnson remained involved after that, leading the team in targets and catches, though he had a drop in the end zone early in the fourth quarter. The Steelers overcame that error with a two-yard Benny Snell touchdown run on the next play to take a 24-17 lead they wouldn't relinquish. Johnson's still searching for his first touchdown of the season, but maybe a Week 13 date with the leaky Falcons secondary will help him find it.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Dakota Allen: Injured in Denver debut
Allen (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of the Broncos' game against the Panthers. Allen was making his first appearance with Denver after signing with the team's active roster Tuesday. Over four games with Cleveland earlier this season, the 27-year-old logged two tackles while playing all 57 of his snaps on special teams. With Jonas Griffith (ankle) on IR, Allen's absence will leave Alex Singleton, Josey Jewell and Justin Strnad as the Broncos' only available inside linebackers Week 12.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Exits Sunday's game
Hill exited Sunday's game against the Texans due to cramping, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Prior to his departure from the contest, Hill caught six of his nine targets for 85 yards and carried once for five yards. In his absence, River Cracraft, Trent Sherfield and Cedrick Wilson are available to handle added WR snaps alongside Jaylen Waddle.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Foot injury downplayed
Etienne, who exited Sunday's 28-27 win over the Ravens after just two carries due to a foot injury, downplayed the issue afterward, Adam Stites of USA Today reports. Etienne told John Shipley of SI.com after Sunday's contest that "we'll be straight by next weekend." Meanwhile, head coach Doug Pederson said that Etienne could have returned to the game if necessary, but the Jaguars opted to hold the running back out as a precaution, per The Associated Press. With that in mind, Etienne's status is still worth monitoring ahead of next weekend's game against the Lions, but at this stage it appears as though the he avoided a major setback with his foot Sunday. Etienne finished the day with three yards on two carries and wasn't targeted in the passing game.
Yardbarker
Cavaliers, Pistons meet while facing injury woes
The Cleveland Cavaliers' four-game winning streak ended in Milwaukee on Friday at the start of a three-game road trip. They'll try to build a new one when they visit the banged-up Pistons in Detroit on Sunday. Cleveland led the Bucks by 11 points at halftime but fell apart in the...
CBS Sports
49ers' Elijah Mitchell: Expected to miss 6-8 weeks
Coach Kyle Shanahan noted Monday that Mitchell (knee) is in line to be out 6-to-8 weeks, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com, the 49ers plan to place Mitchell on IR, which would ensure that he misses at least four games, but based on the estimated timetable put forth by Shanahan, the running back doesn't seem likely to be back before the postseason. In Mitchell's looming absence, Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price are now in line to log change-of-pace/complementary snaps for the 49ers behind top back Christian McCaffrey, while Tevin Coleman is a candidate to be elevated from the team's practice squad.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Najee Harris: Suffers abdominal injury Monday
Harris (abdomen) has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Colts. Harris spent some time talking to trainers on the sidelines in the second quarter after walking off gingerly, but he returned a few plays later to punch in a six-yard touchdown. He then went to the locker room in the final minutes of the first half and was subsequently ruled out after halftime. With Jaylen Warren (hamstring) inactive, Benny Snell and Anthony McFarland are Pittsburgh's backfield options for the second half of Monday's game.
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Dealing with illness
Gaudreau didn't practice Sunday due to an illness, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports. It is unclear at this time if Gaudreau will be available to play Monday versus Vegas. An update on his status should come following the morning skate. Gaudreau has recorded 20 points in 20 games this season, including two goals and 10 assists in 10 contests this month.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Robert Spillane: Won't play Monday
Spillane (back) has been ruled inactive for Monday's game against the Colts. Spillane popped up with a back injury Friday and was a limited participant in the Steelers' final two practice Week 12. While it's unclear how this issue first arose, the 26-year-old will miss his first game of the season. Over 10 games, Spillane has recorded 40 tackles, one sack and four passes defended while primarily playing as a backup inside linebacker. His absence could leave Marcus Allen and Mark Robinson to play increased roles behind starters Devin Bush and Myles Jack on Monday.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Struggles continue in Week 12 loss
Wilson completed 19 of 35 passes for 142 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Panthers. He added eight yards on two rushing attempts and lost a fumble. Wilson's struggles continued in the first half, as he threw for only 53 yards and fumbled just outside the red zone en route to a 10-3 halftime deficit. Things didn't get much better after halftime outside of a one-yard touchdown pass to rookie Brandon Johnson late in the fourth. Wilson's underwhelming play is the primary reason for Denver's ugly 3-8 record heading into a Week 13 trip to Baltimore.
