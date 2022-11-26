Hunters gear up for first day of rifle deer season Saturday 02:29

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — On Saturday, hunters will be up bright and early for the first day of rifle deer season.

Excitement for opening day was showing on Friday as hunters packed into Allegheny Arms and Gun Works to get everything they need in preparation.

"We've been seeing a lot of people getting geared up this year, especially in the last two weeks," said Bruce Piendl, owner of Allegheny Arms and Gun Works.

Piendl said a lot of customers have been coming into the Bethel Park store in need of repairs from last season.

"A lot of people were replacing optics this year. We've seen a real uptick, like putting new scopes on your rifles," Piendl said.

He said others are stocking up on cleaning kits and ammo or buying things like new gun cases.

Saturday is expected to be the busiest hunting day of the year, with thousands wearing camouflage and florescent orange packing the woods. According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, more than 850,000 people had a hunting license last year.

"It's pretty steady compared to years past where it is for hunting season. When you think of new gun owners for hunting season, it's really not a big push because your granddad has a gun for the first-time hunter. Dad or uncle has an extra gun for the first-time hunter, and they're not going to go out and buy a firearm until they're sure," Piendl said.

While plenty will be out, Piendl reminds hunters that safety is first.

"Always inspect your firearms. Follow your basic gun handling techniques. No matter what manual safeties are on your firearm, remember, it all comes down to you. So proper gun handling is the key to gun safety," Piendl said.

Opening day starts 30 minutes before sunrise. The season lasts through Dec. 10.