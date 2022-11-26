ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Possible human remains found in DeKalb County woods

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating the discovery of possible human remains found in DeKalb County Monday afternoon. The DeKalb County Police Department tells FOX 5 that officers were called to the 6400 block of Rockbridge Road at around 3:50 p.m. Monday. Investigators say a caller reported finding bones...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Young man shot, killed in Ellenwood

ELLENWOOD, Ga. - Clayton County police officers are investigating a homicide they believe took place on Pahaska Court in Ellenwood. Officers said they were called to the scene on Nov. 25 around 6:53 p.m. That's when they said they found deceased 23-year-old Keelon Tate. He had been shot. Right now,...
ELLENWOOD, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Man shot to death during argument at DeKalb County home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - One man is dead following a shooting at a DeKalb County home late Monday night. Officials say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. at a home on the 3300 block of Clifton Church Road. Officers arriving at the scene found the victim, described as a man...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Teen caught with stolen gun at Duluth traffic stop, police say

DULUTH, Ga. - Duluth police say a stolen gun is off the street after a traffic stop earlier in November. Officials with the Duluth Police Department say they found the weapon after stopping a 19-year-old for speeding on Pleasant Hill Road on Nov. 18. According to investigators, the officer who...
DULUTH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police catch teen suspected in Facebook Marketplace armed robberies

DECATUR, Ga. - DeKalb County police believe they have finally caught a suspect wanted for several armed robberies involving Facebook Marketplace. A 15-year-old was taken into custody Monday afternoon. Detectives believed he had been using Facebook Marketplace, an online resale platform, to lure in potential victims who thought they were...
DECATUR, GA

