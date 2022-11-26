ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays Kicks Off, TRON Lightcycle Run Could Open in April, Magic Kingdom Closing Early on January 31, & More: Daily Recap (11/25/22)

By Spencer Lloyd
WDW News Today
 3 days ago
Related
WDW News Today

Full Guide with Reviews for the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays

The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays has returned for 2022 and runs from November 25 through December 30. Between the festival kitchens, entertainment, merchandise, and more, there’s a lot to see and do. We’ve put together a full guide to help you plan your time at EPCOT this holiday season.
WDW News Today

New Menu Items Coming to Fairfax Fare at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Starting tomorrow, Tuesday, November 29, three new chicken and waffle bowls will be available at Fairfax Fare at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Disney posted a preview of the new chicken and waffle bowls on their Instagram. See the full post below. No other details, such as price or flavors, have...
WDW News Today

Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course to Open in December After Lengthy Refurbishment

This past spring, we reported that Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course would be closed for a lengthy refurbishment. At the time, it was unclear when the popular course would reopen – only sometime later this year. Disney has announced that the Magnolia Golf Course will reopen as a 14-hole course on Monday, December 12, 2022.
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Shanghai Disneyland Closing AGAIN on November 29

Shanghai Disney Resort will be closed AGAIN beginning November 29, 2022. Shanghai Disneyland had just reopened on November 25th after having been closed due to COVID-19 since October 31, soon after an announcement that the resort was reducing capacity and workforce due to COVID-19. The resort was closed from March...
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Purple Road Signs Replaced on World Drive

Two more of the iconic Walt Disney World purple road signs have been replaced, this time on World Drive. Disney has been removing and replacing the classic signs throughout 2022 with updates like the addition of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser and the all-caps EPCOT name. These are the first signs to be replaced on World Drive, one of the major roads through Walt Disney World Resort.
WDW News Today

Universal Orlando Resort Offering 2 Extra Days Free With 2-Day Tickets, Construction Speeds Up on Entrance to Future Minions ‘Villain-Con’ Attraction, and More: UPNT Weekly Recap (11/21/22-11/27/22)

We bring you a lot of stories. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Weekly Recap for November 21 – November 27, 2022.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Toy Story Holiday Popcorn Bucket Returns to Disneyland Resort

Last year’s “Toy Story” holiday popcorn bucket has returned to Disneyland Resort for the 2022 holiday season. We found the bucket available at the Buena Vista Street popcorn cart in Disney California Adventure. It includes regular popcorn at the time of purchase. Toy Story Blocks Premium Bucket...
WDW News Today

New 1960s-Inspired Swirl Loungefly Mini Backpack at Disneyland Resort

Disneyland Resort has a groovy new Loungefly mini backpack to match the Spirit Jersey and ear headband released earlier this month. This 1960s-inspired back has a swirly pink, green, gold, and white pattern. The Disney Parks Loungefly plaque is on the front, above the small pocket. It has a pair...
WDW News Today

Volkskunst Clock and Crafts Shop Finally Reopens in Germany Pavilion at EPCOT

After being closed for nearly three years, the Volkskunst Clocks and Crafts Shop has finally reopened at the Germany Pavilion in EPCOT. Come with us as we explore what’s in the shop. Since “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” is a 19th-century German fairy tale written by the Brothers...
WDW News Today

‘Bob Chapek, Master Ship Builder’ Sign Removed at Castaway Cay

Following last week’s sudden removal of former Disney CEO Bob Chapek, and re-installation of Bob Iger as CEO, effects of this transition are starting to be seen. At Disney’s private island in the Bahamas, Castaway Cay, signage that previously referenced Chapek has been totally removed. As you can...
WDW News Today

BREAKING: ‘Hey, Disney!’ Amazon Voice Assistant is Finally Being Installed at Disney World Hotels

A Walt Disney World resort hotel is finally installing Amazon Echo devices for the “Hey, Disney!” voice assistant, still advertised publicly to be “coming soon”. This week, guests at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort have been notified that cast members may enter their rooms to install these devices and that guests will be allowed to be the first to test the long-delayed service.
WDW News Today

White Columns Installed on CommuniCore Hall in EPCOT

New white columns have been installed along the outer edges of the future CommuniCore Hall in EPCOT. CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza replace the original festival center planned for World Celebration. They will serve as a multi-functional space that will be used during the park’s various festivals and be home to a Mickey & Friends meet and greet, a demo kitchen, a mixology bar, a gallery space, and more.

