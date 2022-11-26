ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
yourcentralvalley.com

Renewable ‘cow power’ growing in California

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – California has become a leader in “cow power,” according to the California Farm Bureau Federation. The state currently has more than 100 methane digesters to produce renewable fuel and clean energy. More than 100 others are in development, with growth provided by...
CALIFORNIA STATE
yourcentralvalley.com

Education Matters: Rural teaching program wins statewide award

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The rural teacher residency program provides a pipeline that produces high-quality teachers who want to teach at rural schools. Now, the success of the program has earned it two statewide awards. Schools like Golden Rod Elementary in Kerman have always faced the challenge of being the first choice for teachers.
KERMAN, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy