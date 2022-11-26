Read full article on original website
This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different ColorsTravel MavenBelvidere, NJ
Exclusive: Dollar General Locations Drastically Cut Employee Hours During the Holiday Season. Many Quit in Response.Joel EisenbergHellertown, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town is Home to the World's Largest General StoreTravel MavenLehighton, PA
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Teen Musician Dies After Being Compressed by Recycling TruckAMY KAPLANBirdsboro, PA
WFMJ.com
Three area football teams in state finals for first time since 1994
The Mahoning Valley will be well represented at the Ohio High School Football State Championships this weekend in Canton. Canfield, South Range and Warren JFK all play for state titles this weekend at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. In Division III, Canfield (13-1) plays Bloom Carroll (14-1) at 3:00...
morethanthecurve.com
1997 Plymouth Whitemarsh High School state championship basketball team held a reunion
This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Plymouth Whitemarsh High School winning the boys basketball state championship in 1997. The Colonials defeated Franklin Regional Senior High School 50-45 to capture the state crown. This past weekend the team held a reunion at The Great American Pub in Conshohocken to...
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022
Harrisburg vs Manheim Township in the District 3 6A championship game — Class 6A. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Eagles coordinator is potential head coach candidate at UNLV, report says
The Las Vegas Journal-Review reports Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen could be on the short list of head coach candidates at UNLV. The Rebels’ coaching search began Monday when the school fired Marcus Arroyo following a 5-7 season. Arroyo went 7-23 in three seasons as UNLV head coach.
Where does Eagles’ Jordan Davis fit in with new-look defensive line?
The tunnel that leads Eagles players from Lincoln Financial Field to the locker room is always bustling after games with both teams, coaching staff, game officials and assorted staff. When the Eagles defeated the Green Bay Packers Sunday night, 40-33, to maintain their NFL-best record at 10-1, some players ran directly to the locker room, while others stopped momentarily at a nearby lounge to celebrate with fans, who shook hands, and shot videos and selfies.
How Eagles defense is impacted by loss of C.J. Gardner-Johnson
When Eagles safety Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson walked off the field slowly in Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers, the Lincoln Financial Field crowd was eerily silent. Gardner-Johnson after all had been playing well, but needed the assistance of trainers to leave the field before being placed on a cart to head to the lockers room.
Packers’ Jaire Alexander swaps double-bird salute with Eagles fan (PHOTO)
Call it the City of (not so) Brotherly Love. A Philadelphia Eagles fan was seen swapping middle fingers with Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander during Sunday’s game at Lincoln Financial Field. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Alexander was forced out of the game during the...
Eagles-Packers inactives: Is A.J. Brown ready to go? Safety gets nod over cornerback
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown jogged out during the pre-game warmups Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field, looking to get himself ready for Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers. As Brown jogged around the field in his black and gray attire, he showed no...
NFL insider praises Eagles, Jets for ‘great performances’ in big Week 12 wins
Sunday was a good day to be a football fan in the state of New Jersey. Those in North Jersey were treated to a rain-soaked 31-10 win by the New York Jets, with backup quarterback Mike White leading the team to victory over the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium. BUY...
Phillipsburg in the running for a multipurpose field through Cal Ripken Sr. nonprofit
Phillipsburg is being considered for a synthetic-surface, multipurpose field built by a nonprofit founded in memory of Major League Baseball patriarch Cal Ripken Sr. And the town has an inside track, organizers say: Chuck Brady, who grew up on Pursel Hill’s Columbus Avenue, is executive vice president for strategic initiatives and resource development at the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation.
Quakertown Baseball Stadium Used as a Setting for the Filming of Amazon Prime Show
A popular television show recently utilized a Bucks County baseball field to record episodes of their historical and beloved story. Tom Chang wrote about the field and the show for Bleeding Cool. The popular Amazon Prime show A League of Our Own, starring Abbi Jacobson and filmed in Pittsburgh, was...
Busy opening day of rifle deer season
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — For some lucky hunters, opening day of rifle deer season in northeastern Pennsylvania is like a holiday. "Oh, it's better than Christmas, well, for me anyway. Opening day is the best. I like it," said Robert Julian, Archbald. "It was pretty cold, but I saw...
cohaitungchi.com
5 of the Best Hikes in Pennsylvania
Hiking in Pennsylvania is both a pleasure and a pain. PA’s hiking trails offer great vistas, beautiful terrain, and weather that cooperates more often than not. But man, those rocks! Most hiking trails in Pennsylvania feature small, ankle-twisting rocks. So much so, that Appalachian Trail thru-hikers have dubbed the state “Rocksylvania.” But don’t let that discourage you. Get a good pair of boots, watch your footing, and enjoy the wonders of this gorgeous state. The best hikes in Pennsylvania are waiting for you!
Vehicle crashes over hillside in Whitehall
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A vehicle crashed over a hillside in Whitehall on Sunday.The Whitehall Fire Company says that the driver of the vehicle was able to get out before first responders arrived.Firefighters helped stabilize the vehicle to keep it from going any farther down the hill and potentially into a home.It's unclear if the driver was injured.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Kunkletown, PA
The village of Kunkletown is in Eldred Township in Monroe County, Pennsylvania. Named after businessman and lodge proprietor Joseph Kunkle, Kunkletown is the biggest village within the township. The village started with easy institutions and infrastructures like dwellings, a tavern, and a schoolhouse. After a number of years, the village...
Chip eating contest held at Sabatini's
EXETER, Pa. — Middleswarth chips are a staple in our area, and on Saturday, a contest was held in Luzerne County to see who could eat the most. It was the 7th annual Northeast Snacks Middleswarth Potato Chip Eating Contest. 25 potato chip enthusiasts came to Sabatini's on Wyoming...
2022 election results certified in Lehigh Valley. Some Pa. counties miss deadline.
2022 midterm election results are now official, at least in the Lehigh Valley. Election boards in Lehigh and Northampton counties certified their initial counts from the Nov. 8 election by Pennsylvania’s Monday deadline without issue, county spokespeople confirmed for lehighvalleylive.com. Other counties were not able to meet the deadline.
WFMZ-TV Online
Senator set to represent Mountain Top, more of Luzerne County resigns to take new job
A Republican state senator whose district will soon cover much more of Luzerne County, including most of the Mountain Top region, announced Monday he is resigning to take a new job in the legislative chamber. State Sen. John Gordner of Berwick announced he would leave his position Wednesday to join...
The Lehigh Valley’s diversity is changing, and the restaurant landscape is changing with it
The following story is part of our Stronger Than Steel series, an in-depth look at how the Lehigh Valley has made a remarkable comeback since Bethlehem Steel’s blast furnaces went cold in 1995. Read more about what inspired the series here and check out additional Stronger Than Steel stories here.
Owner of Austintown restaurant talks recent closure
A popular local BBQ joint in Austintown announced its closure Sunday morning.
