Norman, OK

Rutgers DE Shawn Collins to enter transfer portal

Rutgers defensive end Shawn Collins has played his final down as a Scarlet Knight. A graudate of Montclair High School in Montclair, N.J., Collins is entering the transfer portal. The move comes after spending three seasons at Rutgers. This past season was Collins’ first one on the field at the college level. He played in six games as a backup defensive end. The season was highlighted with a fumble recovery early in game No.11 against Penn State. He finished the season with six tackles and was beginning to see more playing time as the season wore on.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Long snapper Zack Taylor transferring from Rutgers

Rutgers saw its first player announce that he will be leaving the program now that the 2022 season has concluded. Redshirt freshman long snapper Zack Taylor announced via twitter his plans to enter the transfer portal. He is not yet officially in the portal, although that is only a matter of time before it becomes official. Taylor appeared in one game in his two seasons at Rutgers as he lost the starting long snapper battle to Lafayette transfer Ed Rogowski this summer. Taylor still has three years of eligibility remaining. He came to Rutgers as a two-star recruit out of Parsippany Hills (NJ) in the class of 2021.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
QB Ajani Sheppard commits to Rutgers

Rutgers no longer has to search for a quarterback in the class of 2023. Scarlet Nation has learned that Rutgers has landed a commitment tonight from Ajani Sheppard of Iona Prep (New Rochelle, N.Y.). He learned of the Rutgers offer a couple of weeks ago but did not make it public. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound senior was committed to Old Dominion up until today and now he is part of the Scarlet Knights recruiting class of 2023.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
