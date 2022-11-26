Read full article on original website
Le Marché Pop Up: Holiday Warehouse Sale (Berkeley)
Come shop our bi-annual warehouse sale, featuring home decor from around the world—Up to 75% off retail!. Twice a year we gather together online and in-person to share our bounty of home decor treasures from Morocco to France, all at an amazing price. Shop candles, blankets, glassware, vintage pottery, linen scarves and more.
Winter Festival Marketplace: Holiday Gifts + Vintage Treasures (Palo Alto)
Ring in the holidays at the Gamble Garden Winter Festival! Enjoy one-stop shopping for holiday gifts, greenery, and décor in the festive Gamble Garden atmosphere. $5 per person, purchase online or at the gate. Kids 12 and under enter FREE. Activities. A Festive Marketplace with vendors in the Gamble...
Shop Small and Wine Walk: 15 Wine Tastes (Benicia)
On Small Business Saturday, shop Downtown Benicia while tasting fine wines at participating businesses. Tickets are $30 advance for a single ticket and $55 advance for pair of tickets. Day of the event all tickets are $35–no price break on buying a pair of tickets. Ticket price includes up...
SF’s “After Dark: Light Science” Exhibit at Exploratorium (Nov 17-Jan 29)
Note: Free for members and donors-only a membership card and ID required for entry. The Tactile Dome is currently closed. Light is all around us, bringing energy and color to our world in a whole spectrum of ways. Tonight, learn about the science of what makes things glow, and experience demos from artists and makers who harness light to transformative effect. Wander our galleries and discover a collection of luminous sculptures that invite you to connect and get inspired.
Rhythm Clinic Funk Party at Starline Social Club (SF)
Rhythm Clinic is back for another evening of funk, soul, and house at Starline Social Club. Come by to see resident Rhythm Clinic DJs play old favorites and new heat. Guaranteed to be groovy!. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details...
SF’s “Asian & Black Community Cookout” w/ 500 Free Meals (2002)
We’re less than 1 week away from the most epic cookout this holiday season!. And thank you to our amazing sponsors, we will be giving out over 500 FREE MEALS to the community!. Free meals will be giving out on a first come first serve basis. So DON’T BE...
Bernal Heights’ Annual Neighborhood “Holidays on the Hill” 2022 (SF)
The Bernal Heights annual neighborhood “Holidays on the Hill” event is BACK! It’s Sunday, December 4th from 10am to 4pm. A few neighbors started this during the pandemic as a way for people to get out and about, get to know their neighbors and support local artists, craftspeople and small businesses. Most folks do this from the comfort of their own front steps/garage/sidewalk. Use the Google Map on our event page to find out where to go!
Alameda’s 51st Annual KPFA Holiday Benefit Craft Fair 2022 (Dec 3-4)
Join us for the 51st Annual KPFA Holiday Benefit Craft Fair to shop small and local all while supporting community-funded KPFA radio! The Fair showcases over 150 artists & craftspeople, including both master artisans and emerging newcomers. Offerings include ceramics, jewelry, home goods, toys, apparel, body care, textiles, woodwork, fine art, and more. Perfect timing for your Holiday shopping!
SF’s 4th Annual Krampus Pageant 2022 (Proceeds benefit LGBTQIA+ Center)
Tis the season to celebrate! One cold night very soon, in the wee hours of the morning, children will be visited by magical beings… but not Santa this time… It’s Krampus time!. Join San Francisco Krampus and the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence as they pay homage to...
Santa Clara’s “Winter Nights” Holiday Festivities (Dec 3-4)
1pm-7pm: Ornament Engraving! Spend $300 at any retailer and stop by the booth set up in Center Court to get a custom engraved ornament *while supplies last **up to 5 retailers’ max. 3pm-6pm: Family fun in our Children’s Wing! Face Painters, Juggling Elf, and Balloon Animal Artist- something fun...
Craft-A-Thon 2022: A 7 Hour Crafting Marathon (Oakland)
Rock Paper Scissors Collective (RPSC) is throwing a day long craft party with 9 one hour workshops. Some workshops will be indoors and some will be outside. Pay attention to times as some workshops are happening at the same time. Read the description for each workshop to learn more, all materials provided. Here’s the line-up:
Bazaar Writers Salon 2022 (SF)
Bazaar Writers Salon is a fun and social literary reading series presenting the very best writing from the Bay Area and beyond in the intimate environment of Bazaar Cafe in San Francisco. The December reading features the fiction and poetry of Zeina Hashem Beck, Hugh Behm-Steinberg, Linda Scheller, and Sasha Vasilyuk, and will be hosted by Peter Kline.
Clement Street Happy Hour Cleanup w/ Free Round on the House (SF)
Help us clean up trash along Clement Street in the Outer Richmond. Meet in front of The Plough and Stars (116 Clement St). All supplies provided. Stay afterwards for a free round on the house and to meet fellow volunteers. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name.
Oakland’s Gifty 2022: Annual Craft Show & Open House (Dec 2-4)
GIFTY, The Crucible’s annual Craft Show & Open House returns this December 2-4. Join us for three days of the best shopping in the Bay Area. Find holiday gifts made by local artists, craftspeople, and Crucible faculty. From one-a-kind sculpture to functional pottery to locally made soaps and more, find something for everyone on your list at GIFTY.
National Psoriasis Foundation Walk (SF)
Time: Registration opens at 9:30 a.m.; Event concludes at 12 p.m. Contact: Gavin Johnson, gjohnson@psoriasis.org, 503-546-8394. Sponsorship opportunities are available; contact us for details. Register today for Team NPF Walk in San Francisco 2022, a family friendly walk and community event dedicated to finding a cure for psoriatic disease. Join...
Glow Fest 2022 at The Embarcadero (SF)
Note: Free for members and donors-only a membership card and ID required for entry. The Tactile Dome is currently closed. Watch science come to light at Glow Fest! Dig into the art and science of light at this all-ages celebration. Enjoy hands-on activities that illuminate the how of light. Catch a glimpse of bioluminescent creatures and learn why they glow. Experience demos from artists and makers who harness light to transformative effect. Wander our galleries and discover a collection of luminous sculptures that invite you to connect and get inspired.
North Beach Cleanup (SF)
Help North Beach Neighbors and North Beach Business Association clean up in North Beach. Meet at the NE corner of Washington Square Park (Filbert St and Stockton St). All supplies provided. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information...
4 East Bay Colleges Make Spring Semester Free
All four East Bay colleges in the Peralta Community College District are waiving their course registration fees for the Spring 2023 semester for all California residents, among additional opportunities for students. Announced Wednesday, Berkeley City College, College of Alameda, Laney College and Merritt College are offering fee waivers to those...
