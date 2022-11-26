The Bernal Heights annual neighborhood “Holidays on the Hill” event is BACK! It’s Sunday, December 4th from 10am to 4pm. A few neighbors started this during the pandemic as a way for people to get out and about, get to know their neighbors and support local artists, craftspeople and small businesses. Most folks do this from the comfort of their own front steps/garage/sidewalk. Use the Google Map on our event page to find out where to go!

2 DAYS AGO