Red Wings host the Maple Leafs after shootout victory
Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Toronto Maple Leafs after the Red Wings knocked off the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in a shootout. Detroit is 7-5-4 overall with a 1-2-1...
MLive.com
Red Wings show significant improvement in every area at 20-game mark
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings have reached what might be the season’s first significant marker with their best record after 20 games in 12 years. It’s still too small a sample size to draw too many conclusions, as coach Derek Lalonde noted. A better indicator, he...
Detroit News
Leafs take over, topple Red Wings 4-2
Detroit - There's little doubt the Toronto Maple Leafs have some world class offensive players, and they certainly showed it Monday against the Red Wings. Many of the Leafs' stars got on the scoresheet as Toronto rolled to a 4-2 victory over the Red Wings. The loss ended the Wings'...
Alexandar Georgiev makes 41 saves, Avalanche beat Stars 4-1
DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev made 41 saves, Nathan MacKinnon and Josh Manson scored first-period goals and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Saturday night. Andrew Cogliano and Dryden Hunt also scored for the Avalanche, and Manson added an assist. Colorado was called for five minor...
Detroit News
Red Wings — most of them, anyway — revel in Michigan's victory over Ohio State
Detroit — Dylan Larkin was in a good mood Sunday after practice as the media began to stroll into the Red Wings' locker room. Larkin's cheerfulness wasn't surprising. There was, after all, Michigan's 45-23 victory Saturday over Ohio State, and Larkin being a former Michigan Wolverine. Which also led...
MLive.com
Red Wings debut Reverse Retro unis vs. Leafs, trying to extend streak to five
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings have had a different look to them this season. That will continue tonight, regardless of the result. The Red Wings will debut their 2022-23 Retro Reverse uniforms when the Toronto Maple Leafs visit Little Caesars Arena (7 p.m., Bally Sports Detroit). The red...
Detroit News
Pistons wither down the stretch, run out of gas in 102-94 loss to Cavaliers
Detroit — The Pistons, fresh off their longest road trip of the season, hosted their first game inside Little Caesars Arena in 12 days. It was a quick turnaround for Detroit, which spent most of the last two weeks navigating pacific and mountain time zones, only to return home to host one of the best teams in the league on Sunday.
Detroit Red Wings' David Perron excited to play with Tyler Bertuzzi. Here's why
Derek Lalonde made a few changes to his lines as the Detroit Red Wings try to start another winning streak. One of the new looks at Tuesday's practice, as the Wings prepared to host the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday, had David Perron on a line with Tyler Bertuzzi (and Michael Rasmussen at center). Perron was enthusiastic about the possiblities.
Sabres face the Red Wings in Atlantic Division action
Buffalo Sabres (7-9-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: Atlantic Division foes meet when the Detroit Red Wings play the Buffalo Sabres. Detroit has gone 7-5-4 overall with a 1-3-1 record against the Atlantic Division. The Red Wings have...
Detroit News
'Time to say goodbye to baseball': Tigers' Miguel Cabrera bracing for his final season
Detroit — Miguel Cabrera is throwing a party in Miami on Wednesday, a massive gala and auction to raise money for his foundation and, at a press gathering on Monday, he acknowledged that the 2023 season would be his last. Mostly, the press event was in Spanish. But to...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Prospect Report: Cossa, Hanas, Tyutyayev & More
Hockey fans in the Midwest have no shortage of options when it comes to viewing the Detroit Red Wings and their prospects. Two and a half hours to the west is their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins. About an hour south of Detroit is their ECHL affiliate, the Toledo Walleye. If you are within reasonable driving distance of all three cities, you have all the opportunity in the world to see the present and future of the team from Hockeytown.
Detroit News
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic avoids serious injury: 'Not as bad as it seemed'
Detroit — The Pistons suffered another blow to their starting lineup when Bojan Bogdanovic went down with a leg injury with 24 seconds left in the Pistons' loss to the Phoenix Suns on Friday. Bogdanovic was about to initiate a fast break when Suns forward Torrey Craig stepped on...
Patriots get first shot at Bills since lopsided playoff game
Last time the New England Patriots clashed with the Buffalo Bills, they found themselves caught up in one of their
Detroit News
Here's how Michigan State football can still make a bowl game
It might not officially be over, but Michigan State’s chances of playing in a bowl game are quickly diminishing. With 79 teams currently eligible for the 82 spots in 41 bowl games, there’s a better than decent chance those bowl games will need to dip into the pool of 5-7 teams to fill things out. To do that, the bowls must follow the Academic Progress Rate (APR), starting with the highest score and moving down until the sports are filled.
