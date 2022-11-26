Read full article on original website
OHSAA state football championships: Meet the 4 Northeast Ohio teams who will be competing this weekend in Canton
CANTON, Ohio — Kids across Ohio have been dreaming of this moment for their entire lives. Now, for a select few of them, it's finally here. The Ohio High School Athletic Association will hold its state football championships this weekend at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. It's become a time-honored tradition in Stark County, and as is always the case, 14 teams across seven divisions will compete to be the best in the Buckeye State.
OHSAA 2022-23 Division I wrestling preview: 15 teams to watch this season
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As high school football season comes to a conclusion, winter sports are swinging into full gear. That means it’s wrestling time in Northeast Ohio. The cleveland.com area is home to some of the most competitive wrestling programs and biggest wrestling recruits in the country. The name at the top of that list is St. Edward, which will defend its state tournament and state duals crowns and once again run the gantlet against the area’s other top squads.
OHSAA state semifinal Game Balls: Area high school football top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Game balls go out to the following players for their Week 15 performances during the OHSAA football state semifinals. Check them out and vote for who you think is the player of the week:
Times Gazette
OHSAA football state championship pairings
Seven high school football state champions will be crowned this week at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton and the Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the pairings and schedule. Tickets for all state championship games are on sale and must be purchased in advance at www.ohsaa.org/tickets.
Kirtland reaches 6th straight OHSAA state football final with 41-6 win over Fort Frye
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s unclear what can stop Kirtland’s football team this year. But we know that a state semifinal cannot. The Hornets (15-0) rolled Saturday in their Division VI state semifinal against Beverly Fort Frye, 41-6, earning a spot in their sixth straight OHSAA state final, and their 11th overall.
3 area schools to play in OHSAA football championships
CANTON — Three area high schools are in the OHSAA Football Championship games this week and all games will be played in Canton at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Springfield will play in the Division I State Championship game Friday night against St. Edward. It is rematch of last year’s game where St. Edward won, 23-13.
Round 2 goes to the Raptors: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the second time since opening night, the Cavaliers headed home from Toronto in defeat following a 100-88 rout by the Raptors. The two clubs will meet twice in Cleveland before the end of the season and could potentially match up in the playoffs with the hope that both sides would be at full strength if and when that happens.
How will Deshaun Watson change the Browns’ offense? Mary Kay Cabot, Casey Kinnamon on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com breaks...
Attorney Tony Buzbee will attend Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s return to Houston with accusers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is returning to the field on Sunday for the first time since Jan. 3, 2021. He will face his former team, the Houston Texans, who traded him to the Browns in March. Watson was suspended 11 games for violating the league’s personal conduct...
How Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward and the rest of the Browns defense graded vs. the Buccaneers
CLEVELAND, Ohio- The Browns defense was solid during the 23-17 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Here’s how the defense graded according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100, with higher grades indicating better play. PFF...
Anti-swatting, fentanyl testing: What’s on tap for the lame duck Ohio legislature this week? The Wake Up for Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. If the holidays are the most wonderful time of the year, lame duck might be the most productive time of the year for the Ohio legislature. In the frenzied weeks between Election...
Deshaun Watson’s Browns return: What’s at stake for the Haslams, Andrew Berry, Kevin Stefanski and more
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns activated Deshaun Watson on Monday afternoon, as expected, officially reinstating him after his 11-game suspension. They will have six games to see what things look like with Watson. Maybe they’ll make a playoff run, maybe not. Regardless, beginning this offseason at the latest, expectations...
Sportsbooks at JACK Casino and Thistledown open in time for Ohio State vs. Michigan; no bets until Jan. 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio — While legal sports betting is still a month away in Ohio, you won’t have to wait to see two of Cuyahoga County’s new sportsbooks. The Las Vegas-style betting lounges at JACK Cleveland Casino and JACK Thistledown Racino opened Wednesday. While visitors can’t bet, they can enjoy theater-style seating and large video walls as they watch “The Game” between Ohio State and Michigan on Saturday.
Cavaliers at Raptors: Live updates as Cleveland concludes its three-game road trip
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Cavaliers are going for their sixth win in seven games tonight as they take on Toronto in a 7:30 p.m. tipoff to end a three-game road trip. Injured Toronto players Pascal Siakam (adductor strain) and Scottie Barnes (sprained knee) practiced on Sunday and may be close to returning.
Is there pressure on Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski with Deshaun Watson’s return? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski will finally have his franchise quarterback this week when the Browns travel to Houston to take on the Texans. How much pressure is on Stefanski over these final six games?. One of our Football Insiders asked that very question on our Hey,...
Brecksville will connect Cleveland Metroparks to Ohio 82 with a mile of trails, sidewalks
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- The city will build an asphalt trail through municipally owned Blossom Hill and a sidewalk on Oakes Road. Together, they will connect Cleveland Metroparks south of Oakes to Ohio 82 near Interstate 77. A third key element of the connection is a new sidewalk along Glenwood Trail...
Cleveland Cavaliers’ offense flounders in 100-88 loss to Toronto Raptors
TORONTO -- At least Darius Garland didn’t leave Canada with a hideous eye injury this time. That’s about all that went well for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night. Playing the second game of a back-to-back, against a reloaded team, the short-handed Cavs got bullied by the Toronto Raptors once again, 100-88.
Investigative report cites Plain Dealer story as evidence Boutros misled board about bonuses: The Wake Up for Monday, Nov. 28, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. When the MetroHealth board fired CEO Dr. Akram Boutros last week, they provided no evidence that he failed to disclose unauthorized bonuses. We asked for the investigative report the board had commissioned. And late Friday, they released it.
Isaac Okoro to step into Cavaliers starting lineup Monday night; Caris LeVert returning from ankle injury
TORONTO -- The Cleveland Cavaliers will use their 11th different starting lineup on Monday night against the Toronto Raptors. With three of their regulars ruled out -- Jarrett Allen (lower back contusion), Lamar Stevens (non-COVID-related illness) and Kevin Love (fractured thumb) -- sources tell cleveland.com the Cavs will insert rugged swingman Isaac Okoro into the starting lineup alongside Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Dean Wade and Evan Mobley.
Greater Cleveland’s largest non-profits, ranked 1 to 100 based on annual revenue
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Like people and businesses, non-profits took a hard hit during the first year of the pandemic. However, out of the more than 2,900 non-profits in Greater Cleveland, 100 still managed to generate more than $15 million in revenue, according to the latest federal tax documents. Four organizations...
