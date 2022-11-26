ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKYC

OHSAA state football championships: Meet the 4 Northeast Ohio teams who will be competing this weekend in Canton

CANTON, Ohio — Kids across Ohio have been dreaming of this moment for their entire lives. Now, for a select few of them, it's finally here. The Ohio High School Athletic Association will hold its state football championships this weekend at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. It's become a time-honored tradition in Stark County, and as is always the case, 14 teams across seven divisions will compete to be the best in the Buckeye State.
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

OHSAA 2022-23 Division I wrestling preview: 15 teams to watch this season

CLEVELAND, Ohio – As high school football season comes to a conclusion, winter sports are swinging into full gear. That means it’s wrestling time in Northeast Ohio. The cleveland.com area is home to some of the most competitive wrestling programs and biggest wrestling recruits in the country. The name at the top of that list is St. Edward, which will defend its state tournament and state duals crowns and once again run the gantlet against the area’s other top squads.
CLEVELAND, OH
Times Gazette

OHSAA football state championship pairings

Seven high school football state champions will be crowned this week at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton and the Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the pairings and schedule. Tickets for all state championship games are on sale and must be purchased in advance at www.ohsaa.org/tickets.
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

3 area schools to play in OHSAA football championships

CANTON — Three area high schools are in the OHSAA Football Championship games this week and all games will be played in Canton at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Springfield will play in the Division I State Championship game Friday night against St. Edward. It is rematch of last year’s game where St. Edward won, 23-13.
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Sportsbooks at JACK Casino and Thistledown open in time for Ohio State vs. Michigan; no bets until Jan. 1

CLEVELAND, Ohio — While legal sports betting is still a month away in Ohio, you won’t have to wait to see two of Cuyahoga County’s new sportsbooks. The Las Vegas-style betting lounges at JACK Cleveland Casino and JACK Thistledown Racino opened Wednesday. While visitors can’t bet, they can enjoy theater-style seating and large video walls as they watch “The Game” between Ohio State and Michigan on Saturday.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Investigative report cites Plain Dealer story as evidence Boutros misled board about bonuses: The Wake Up for Monday, Nov. 28, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. When the MetroHealth board fired CEO Dr. Akram Boutros last week, they provided no evidence that he failed to disclose unauthorized bonuses. We asked for the investigative report the board had commissioned. And late Friday, they released it.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Isaac Okoro to step into Cavaliers starting lineup Monday night; Caris LeVert returning from ankle injury

TORONTO -- The Cleveland Cavaliers will use their 11th different starting lineup on Monday night against the Toronto Raptors. With three of their regulars ruled out -- Jarrett Allen (lower back contusion), Lamar Stevens (non-COVID-related illness) and Kevin Love (fractured thumb) -- sources tell cleveland.com the Cavs will insert rugged swingman Isaac Okoro into the starting lineup alongside Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Dean Wade and Evan Mobley.
CLEVELAND, OH
