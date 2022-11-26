Read full article on original website
‘We’re not gonna shy away from it’: Illinois hosting upset-minded Orange
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Big Ten-ACC Challenge is seeing a long journey draw to a close. Starting its challenge in 1999, the yearly competition between two marquee conferences comes to an end this fall. In an event that Illinois had little impact on for years, the program enters the Big Ten-ACC Challenge’s final year as one of the more elite teams in the mix.
Daily Digest | 'All good things must come to an end'; Updated Illini bowl projections
There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. The ACC/Big Ten Challenge is on its last leg. The annual challenge will end after 24 years, the ACC and ESPN announced on Monday. The non-conference event for men's and women's basketball will be replaced by the new ACC/SEC Challenge next season. The SEC/Big 12 Challenge, which began in 2013, will also end after this season.
Illinois wide receiver Daniel Edwards intends to enter transfer portal
Illinois redshirt freshman wide receiver Daniel Edwards announced on Tuesday that he intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Edwards will have three seasons of eligibility remaining. Edwards is a former three-star recruit out of Winter Park (Fla.) in the Class of 2021, the final recruiting class of former head...
This Week in Illini Athletics: Nov. 28 - Dec 4, 2022
Welcome to “This Week in Illini Athletics,” a weekly review of the past week of Illini sports and a preview of the week to come. Football (8-4 Overall, 5-4 Big Ten) Last Week: The hat is coming home! Illinois dominated “little brother” Northwestern at Ryan Field, 41-3. The Brown brothers (Sydney and Chase) accounted for 3 of Illinois touchdowns, as Sydney outdid his brother with 2 of them. Illinois offense looked a little wobbly as Tommy DeVito finished with 136 yards and an INT. During this blowout Illinois fans were keeping a close eye on the Purdue/Indiana game in Bloomington. If Indiana was able to withstand the Boilermakers, your Illini would have been Big Ten West Champions... sadly Purdue, after trailing at half, was able to beat Indiana and capture the title for themselves.
How to Watch Illinois vs. Syracuse: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds
Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information. Odds: Illinois -11.5, O/U 144.5. Quick Hits. Illinois Fighting Illini...
Illinois Basketball: Latest AP Top 25 strengthens the Illini schedule
A new AP Top 25 poll has been released, and the Illinois basketball team still finds themselves in the top 20. The Illini just had one game this past week and that was against DI newcomer, Lindenwood. The Lions weren’t much of a match for the Orange and Blue, as Illinois would take a 24-point lead by halftime and never look back. Lindenwood ended up falling to the Illini, 92-59.
The Big Ten West is getting competitive: Illinois has to keep pace
In 1996, legendary Long island-based hip hop trio De La Soul released the classic album Stakes Is High. The album is seen by many fans of a certain vintage as the exclamation point that signaled the end of hip hop’s golden era. It capitalized on the critical backlash to emerging commercialism of hip hop music as a product and the desire of hip hop-obsessed purists to take one last stand against shiny suit rap.
Illini defensive back DD Snyder intends to enter transfer portal
Illinois redshirt freshman defensive back DD Snyder announced on Sunday that he intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining. A former three-star prospect out of Tampa (Fla.) Catholic in the Class of 2021, Snyder did not play a single game at Illinois during his two seasons in Champaign.
I’m thankful for this season
Let’s not sugarcoat it: Illinois didn’t do its job down the stretch, and the Illini now won’t get another shot at Michigan next week in the Big Ten Championship. And a 41-3 throttling of Northwestern on Saturday at Ryan Field doesn’t change that. But I think...
Look: Big Ten Head Coach Takes Shot At Referees
It sounds like Bret Bielema is still a little bitter about losing to Purdue and Michigan. The Boilermakers and Wolverines will meet in the Big Ten Championship Game next Saturday. Illinois dropped close matchups to both teams, with the loss to Purdue proving to be the difference between the Boilermakers and Illini playing Michigan in Indianapolis.
GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament roundup: Prairie Central wins title
GIBSON CITY – Prairie Central won the championship game of the 50th annual Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Thanksgiving Tournament on Saturday. The Hawks won the title game via 63-42 score over Iroquois West. Dylan Bazzell, Camden Palmore and Tyler Curl each scored in double figures for Prairie Central (4-0) with 15,...
MacArthur Claims First Turkey Tourney Title Since 2015
Decatur MacArthur took a 75-64 win over Bolingbrook to win the Generals’ first tournament win since 2015. Makhi Wright was named tournament MVP.
The pseudoscience spreading to police precincts around Illinois
A phenomenon known as 911 phone call analysis is being used by more and more police departments across the country, including in Illinois. It's a pseudoscience that claims that what someone says, how they sound and how they act during a 911 phone call, can determine if they are calling for help, or if they are trying to cover for a crime they have committed.
15 Best Restaurants in Champaign, IL
Champaign in Champaign County, Illinois, is more than just one of the nation's best college towns. This famous city may be known for its charming neighborhood and lively atmosphere, but it's also a fantastic food destination. Champaign has a diverse culinary scene, which you can taste from its local restaurants...
New Mattoon winery to open in May 2023
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A long-expected winery will open in Mattoon in May 2023. Warren James Winery will be located at the 5600 block of Lerna Road in Mattoon. Owners Blake and Cole Pierce said the winery was born out of a love of family and community. “The vision began in 2014 after Blake and I […]
B-N newcomers say they feel welcome. They have ideas to make the community better
Adam Farcus moved to Bloomington-Normal in August. They accepted an art teacher position at Illinois State University. Farcus' timing wasn't great. The hiring surge at Rivian made finding a place to live difficult, especially for someone who wanted their home to double as an art studio. They found a loft apartment in downtown Bloomington, but Farcus has heard how others have had to commute into the Twin Cities because of a housing shortage.
Boys and Girls club move into new Champaign space
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– The younger set from the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club got to move into their new home for the first time, The Martens Center. “I mean it’s just a better place, like the old one is old and it’s getting kind of boring,” said fifth grader Jaysean. But kids like Jaysean […]
Danville family loses home in fire
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville family is displaced from their home after it was destroyed by a fire Tuesday morning. The fire happened near the intersection of Illinois and Williams Streets at 3:17 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find a large amount of fire at the rear of the two-story house with fire coming out […]
Heavy holiday traffic near Champaign I-57 Exit
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — According to Illinois State Police, there is a high volume of holiday traffic on I-57 southbound and the Market Street Exit near Champaign. Police said crashes and numerous near misses are reported on the interstate. Officers encourage drivers to use a different exit or pay extra attention when driving through this area.
Drivers damage equipment while crews respond to Hoopeston fire
HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Hoopeston Fire Department said some equipment was damaged by drivers while they were responding to a fire on Sunday morning. The fire occurred at the 1000 block of W. Main St. Crews extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported. The fire department said that while they were extinguishing the […]
