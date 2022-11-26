ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State Is Good, But Beatable

By Joshua Messe
 3 days ago
So let’s get right into it. What do the second ranked Buckeyes bring to the table? And how does it compare to Michigan?

Offense

The Ohio State offense is a well oiled machine. The Buckeyes are led by quarterback CJ Stroud, and unlike Michigan, they are a pass-first team.

In that, and many other ways they are opposite of the Wolverines offensively. Where Michigan likes to grind down its opponents over the course of a game, Ohio State likes to gash its opponents with quick vertical strikes over the top. Where the lynchpin of the Wolverines’ offensive success is the offensive line, the Buckeyes depend much more on their skill position players to get separation in one-on-one matchups.

Ohio State is an explosive team, often opening up the game with long, 30 plus yard throws when talented receivers can break coverage, or when Stroud can find and expose a hole in opponents’ defensive philosophy. This results in outbursts of two or more touchdowns in a very short time, exacerbated even further when the defense is playing well, keeping opposing defenses on the field and tired.

But the opposite is also true. This offense can sputter to a halt for quarters at a time if their weaknesses are exploited.

Stroud is a threat vertically, and is cerebral with his throws. His favorite target is by far wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who is putting together an all-time sophomore campaign. But, he has been a solo threat at times this season, often receiving significantly more than half of the targets in a given game. Receivers Emeka Egbuka and Julian Fleming are also threats, but have been absent of late. A key to Michigan’s success will be keying on Harrison Jr., and ensuring that Egbuka and Fleming are non-factors.

The key to that will lie in Michigan’s cornerback play. DJ Turner has been one of the Wolverines most consistent players in the secondary, but is not a big corner by any means. Freshman cornerback Will Johnson could potentially be a key factor if Michigan needs a bigger, more physical corner to disrupt Ohio State’s route concepts.

Last year, Michigan’s pass rush gave Stroud fits, and although it wasn’t the only reason why the Wolverines slowed down, it certainly helped. This year, that pressure is much less likely to occur. While Mazi Smith and the rest of the defensive line has produced games in which the Wolverines’ pass rush has looked elite, there have also been games when the pass-rush by committee has been absent. Also, Ohio State’s offensive line has improved immensely over the past year. The Buckeyes’ line is largely the same as last year, but has had an entire season to toughen up and gain experience.

This has aided their rush game immensely, and even though Treyveon Henderson is injured, it seems that the running back position is largely plug and play for the Buckeyes. Against Maryland last week, freshman Dallan Hayden stepped up in Henderson’s wake, exploding for 146 yards on 27 carries.

Michigan’s defensive front is a large step up from anything Ohio State has seen this season, but there’s no guarantee that the running game will be bottled up.

Defense

The Buckeyes’ defense is ranked 10th in the nation, a huge step up under coordinator Jim Knowles.

But despite the high ranking, this unit is much less solid than the offense. It has a tendency to give up big plays, and has been susceptible to high-powered run games at times. Again, Michigan will be the highest-powered offense this unit will face, although how the team will look considering its injuries is still a mystery.

Defensive depth is a huge concern for Ohio State. Star linebacker Tommy Eichenberg is expected to play with two broken hands. Linebacker Steele Chambers anchors the defense, and has been accountable for 39 solo tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Against Michigan though, the Buckeye defense will be challenged. If McCarthy can establish his passing game like it was early in the season, he could certainly put the cornerback on skates, and disrupt the defensive game plan.

Conclusion:

There will be fireworks Saturday. As two top three teams clash, matchups become critical, and small shortcomings that were overlooked earlier in the season become paramount. Both teams are confident, hungry, and determined.

Saturday can’t come soon enough.

