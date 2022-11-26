Read full article on original website
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
Catch share consequencesDoug StewartNew Bedford, MA
Turnto10.com
Officials release name of pedestrian killed in Foxborough crash
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) — The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office identified the pedestrian killed in a crash in Foxborough over the weekend. Michael Shaw, 57, of Foxborough was struck by a vehicle on Saturday morning near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak streets. He was believed to be...
Turnto10.com
Bristol custodian recognized for helping choking student
BRISTOl, R.I. (WJAR) — A Bristol custodian was recognized on Monday for his life-saving actions while on the job. While working at Guiteras Elementary, Bobby Santos used the Heimlich maneuver to help save a student who was choking a few weeks ago. Santos previously told NBC 10 News he...
Turnto10.com
Man injured in Providence fire dies
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said Tuesday that a man who was injured in a fire in the city has died. Firefighters found one man dead and another injured in a burning home on Lisbon Street late Nov. 19. The man found dead on the third floor was...
WMUR.com
University community reacting after Barrington student killed Portsmouth crash
NEWPORT, R.I. — The Salve Regina University community is reacting after a former softball player and student from Barrington died in a crash early Thanksgiving morning. New Hampshire State Police said the crash happened early Thursday morning at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle and Route 1 Bypass South. Five hours...
Turnto10.com
Providence Councilman Taylor holds moment of silence for man shot, killed in the city
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence City Councilman James Taylor remembered a man who he says is one of his former Elmwood Little League Club players on Saturday. Dozens of former Providence athletes and coaches gathered to honor hometown star Jeremy Peña on his achievements this season. Taylor said...
Turnto10.com
Officials identify man killed in Thanksgiving crash on I-195 in Westport
WESTPORT, Mass. (WJAR) — The Bristol County District Attorney's Office identified the person killed in a fiery crash on Route 195 in Westport on Thanksgiving morning. Officials said 22-year-old Holdjer Decarvalho from Fall River was the only person in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. Massachusetts...
Turnto10.com
Warwick woman accused of slashing knife at a mother and daughter
A Warwick woman is accused of slashing a knife at a woman and her daughter at their home in Cranston on Sunday morning. Cranston police said 23-year-old Shania Vincent of Warwick is facing two counts of felony assault and one count of disorderly conduct. Officers were called for an incident...
Turnto10.com
Providence police release identity of man killed in the city's eighth homicide of the year
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police confirmed Monday that the man shot and killed in his car in the city last week was 24-year-old Craig Robinson. Providence City Councilman James Taylor said Robinson was one of his former Elmwood Little League Club players. Taylor held a moment of silence...
Turnto10.com
Dighton police seek to reunite Bible with rightful owner
(WJAR) — The Dighton Police Department is attempting to reunite a lost Bible with its rightful owner. The department posted on its social media on Monday that it had found a La Sainte Bible on the side of the road on William Street. “We want to afford the owner...
Turnto10.com
Warwick woman accused of slashing women with knife held on bail
A Warwick woman was ordered to be held on bail on Monday for allegedly slashing two women with a knife in Cranston. Shania Vincent, 23, is charged with two counts of assault and one count of disorderly conduct. She appeared in Kent County District Court with an apparent cut on...
Route 44 closed after motorcycle crash that caused life-threatening injuries
Lakeville police are investigating a motorcycle crash that left one individual with serious injuries Monday afternoon,. According to a statement by the police department, officers responded to the collision between a motorcyclist and a vehicle on Route 44 at 12: 30 p.m. The motorcyclist was immediately flown to a Rhode...
Turnto10.com
Driver taken to hospital after crashing into gas pump
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — Police said a driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into a gas pump in Attleboro on Monday afternoon. According to Attleboro police, a car crashed into a gas pump at the Cumberland Farms on Pleasant Street around 1 p.m. The 83-year-old driver was...
fallriverreporter.com
New Bedford man killed in motorcycle crash was always thanking God for his blessings
A New Bedford man is being remembered after a fatal motorcycle crash on Thanksgiving. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 7:30 p.m. a Suzuki GSXR10 motorcycle operated by a 49-year-old New Bedford man was traveling north on Route 18 North, in the area of I-195 in New Bedford. As...
Turnto10.com
Warwick man says he may have been targeted with hateful flyers
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Police across Rhode Island are continuing to investigate flyers with hateful messages that have popped up in several neighborhoods across the state. Now, a Warwick man tells NBC 10 News he believes he may have been targeted. Warwick resident Jody King said on the morning...
WCVB
Salve Regina University student, softball team member killed in New Hampshire rollover crash
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A 21-year-old student at Salve Regina University was killed and several others hurt in a rollover crash early Thanksgiving morning at a busy traffic circle in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Drew Ceppetelli, 21, of Barrington, New Hampshire, died at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, state police said. Ceppetelli was...
Turnto10.com
Caught on camera: Painting stolen off the walls of The George in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A painting of George Washington was stolen from the walls of a downtown Providence restaurant early Sunday morning and it was all caught on camera. Less than five hours after the surveillance video was posted to social media on Monday, the manager of The George in Providence said it was returned.
newbedfordguide.com
50-year old New Bedford man convicted of 2018 homicide, stabbing of woman and dog 50 times
“A 50-year-old New Bedford man was sentenced to life in prison with no parole last week after being convicted of the January 2018 First Degree Murder of Chantel Bruno in New Bedford, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. Kenneth Roark was convicted by a Jury of his...
UMass Dartmouth’s Most Notorious Student Awaits Death Sentence
The University of Massachusetts can boast a universe full of bright stars that have passed through the halls of its campus system. Many notables, including performers, justices, Nobel prize winners, astronauts, athletes and others have cracked the books and engaged in campus life activities throughout the UMass system over the years.
Turnto10.com
Fire damages side of house in Rehoboth
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WJAR) — A house fire in Rehoboth on Monday morning is believed to be accidental, according to officials. The fire department was called at about 6 a.m. for a reported fire at a Peckham Street home. Officials said the fire started on the outside of the house,...
GoLocalProv
RI Woman Sues Hobby Lobby - Says She Fell in Store and Broke Kneecap in Three Places
A Rhode Island resident has sued Hobby Lobby after allegedly falling in a store — where she says she “suffered grievous bodily injuries, pain and suffering, disability, and temporary impairment.”. The lawsuit, filed in federal court on November 22, states that Sandra Papa, a Warwick resident, was shopping...
