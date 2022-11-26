ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Turnto10.com

Officials release name of pedestrian killed in Foxborough crash

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) — The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office identified the pedestrian killed in a crash in Foxborough over the weekend. Michael Shaw, 57, of Foxborough was struck by a vehicle on Saturday morning near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak streets. He was believed to be...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Turnto10.com

Bristol custodian recognized for helping choking student

BRISTOl, R.I. (WJAR) — A Bristol custodian was recognized on Monday for his life-saving actions while on the job. While working at Guiteras Elementary, Bobby Santos used the Heimlich maneuver to help save a student who was choking a few weeks ago. Santos previously told NBC 10 News he...
BRISTOL, RI
Turnto10.com

Man injured in Providence fire dies

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said Tuesday that a man who was injured in a fire in the city has died. Firefighters found one man dead and another injured in a burning home on Lisbon Street late Nov. 19. The man found dead on the third floor was...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Officials identify man killed in Thanksgiving crash on I-195 in Westport

WESTPORT, Mass. (WJAR) — The Bristol County District Attorney's Office identified the person killed in a fiery crash on Route 195 in Westport on Thanksgiving morning. Officials said 22-year-old Holdjer Decarvalho from Fall River was the only person in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. Massachusetts...
WESTPORT, MA
Turnto10.com

Warwick woman accused of slashing knife at a mother and daughter

A Warwick woman is accused of slashing a knife at a woman and her daughter at their home in Cranston on Sunday morning. Cranston police said 23-year-old Shania Vincent of Warwick is facing two counts of felony assault and one count of disorderly conduct. Officers were called for an incident...
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Dighton police seek to reunite Bible with rightful owner

(WJAR) — The Dighton Police Department is attempting to reunite a lost Bible with its rightful owner. The department posted on its social media on Monday that it had found a La Sainte Bible on the side of the road on William Street. “We want to afford the owner...
DIGHTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Warwick woman accused of slashing women with knife held on bail

A Warwick woman was ordered to be held on bail on Monday for allegedly slashing two women with a knife in Cranston. Shania Vincent, 23, is charged with two counts of assault and one count of disorderly conduct. She appeared in Kent County District Court with an apparent cut on...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Driver taken to hospital after crashing into gas pump

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — Police said a driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into a gas pump in Attleboro on Monday afternoon. According to Attleboro police, a car crashed into a gas pump at the Cumberland Farms on Pleasant Street around 1 p.m. The 83-year-old driver was...
ATTLEBORO, MA
Turnto10.com

Warwick man says he may have been targeted with hateful flyers

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Police across Rhode Island are continuing to investigate flyers with hateful messages that have popped up in several neighborhoods across the state. Now, a Warwick man tells NBC 10 News he believes he may have been targeted. Warwick resident Jody King said on the morning...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Caught on camera: Painting stolen off the walls of The George in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A painting of George Washington was stolen from the walls of a downtown Providence restaurant early Sunday morning and it was all caught on camera. Less than five hours after the surveillance video was posted to social media on Monday, the manager of The George in Providence said it was returned.
PROVIDENCE, RI
1420 WBSM

UMass Dartmouth’s Most Notorious Student Awaits Death Sentence

The University of Massachusetts can boast a universe full of bright stars that have passed through the halls of its campus system. Many notables, including performers, justices, Nobel prize winners, astronauts, athletes and others have cracked the books and engaged in campus life activities throughout the UMass system over the years.
DARTMOUTH, MA
Turnto10.com

Fire damages side of house in Rehoboth

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WJAR) — A house fire in Rehoboth on Monday morning is believed to be accidental, according to officials. The fire department was called at about 6 a.m. for a reported fire at a Peckham Street home. Officials said the fire started on the outside of the house,...
REHOBOTH, MA

