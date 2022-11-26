ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Multiple Sixers give praise to Shake Milton for big performance vs. Magic

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ooA44_0jNz79Gs00
Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

ORLANDO–The Philadelphia 76ers head into Central Florida to take on the Orlando Magic looking to bounce back following a tough loss before Thanksgiving to the Charlotte Hornets. Once again, the Sixers were down three starters and a key bench piece and they needed somebody to step up and provide a way.

Enter Shake Milton who stepped up against a long and tall Magic squad and pumped in 24 points with 10 assists and nine rebounds in a 107-99 win over the Magic. The Sixers had a tough time against the Orlando big men, but thanks to Milton, they were able to overcome all of that.

After such a big performance, the Sixers heaped praise upon the veteran out of SMU.

Tobias Harris on Milton

“He’s been great. He’s out there, he’s finding his flow, running the team, he’s always been a very good score on the floor, but over these last however many games has been, he’s just really showing his whole arsenal on the offensive end and really how he can get to his spots and raise up and shoot and create plays. Tonight (Friday), I thought the biggest thing was his 10 assists, right? Getting into the lane, kicking out, searching, looking for guys, and just overall effort. 24, 10, nine, I wish he would have got another rebound in here but save for another time, but he’s been phenomenal for us like we talked about after the Brooklyn game. It’s an opportunity for a lot of guys to be in different positions that they haven’t been in to take advantage of it and he’s one of them. He’s doing an amazing job at that.”

Georges Niang praises Milton

“When I first got to Philly they called him ‘The Microwave’ and I completely understand why they call him ‘The Microwave’. When he gets hot, he gets hot, and I think the best thing about Shake is that through the injuries, the rotational changes, the struggles is, he just comes in every day with that same quiet smirk and just puts on his hard hat and gets to work. You look what he did tonight, he almost had a triple-double. I mean, 24 points, nine rebounds, 10 assists. He’s just a winner and when you fill a locker room with guys that are winners, great things happen, and the best thing about this team is everybody’s genuinely happy for each other. Stoked that everybody’s playing well and we’re winning. It’s a great feeling.”

Doc Rivers on Milton

“He was great. Good decision-making, solid, best I’ve seen him pass. Ever. He’s always been a scorer, but right now, Shake’s doing more. He made two defensive plays, got his hands in, and got a steal, a tie-up. Rebounding the ball and making the right decisions. It’s really great to see.”

Milton speaks on his big night

“I think it was just coming out and not trying to do too much. Just trying to make plays to help the team win. Since everybody has been down, all the talk has just been about sticking together, playing together playing fast, playing with pace, and I think tonight (Friday) was just a perfect combination of everything for us.”

Milton does have a thumb issue

During his postgame media availability, Milton did have tape wrapped around his left thumb. He revealed that he is dealing with that at the moment as he moves forward, but he plans to play on Sunday.

