Union-Endicott advances to state championship, beat Hilton 28-14.
ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Union-Endicott Tigers beat Hilton 28-14 in the Class A state semifinal to advance to the state championship game for the first time in program history under the current format.
Max Sementelli threw for 2 touchdowns in the winning effort.
Watch the highlights above!
