ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endicott, NY

Union-Endicott advances to state championship, beat Hilton 28-14.

By Brian Rudman
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QVXlD_0jNz6EZ300

ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Union-Endicott Tigers beat Hilton 28-14 in the Class A state semifinal to advance to the state championship game for the first time in program history under the current format.

Max Sementelli threw for 2 touchdowns in the winning effort.

Watch the highlights above!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westsidenewsny.com

Hilton Cadets are Western New York Regional Football Champions

For the first time in program history, the Hilton Cadets are Western New York Regional Champions in football. They defeated Jamestown 49-34 on Monday, November 21, at LeBeau Field. The Cadets (11-1) advance to the NYS Class A semifinals on Friday, November 25, at Union-Endicott. Photo from @HiltonCadets on Twitter.
HILTON, NY
rit.edu

Father and son build a winning combination

Hockey has been a cornerstone in the lives of Allan Shepard ’62 (printing) and his son Bryan ’89 (motion picture science), even as they have both excelled in their careers. Allan grew up with ice hockey in his hometown of Buffalo, N.Y. When he arrived at RIT, which...
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Three local hoop standouts earn Empire 8 honors

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Three local basketball standouts were honored by the Empire 8 on Monday. Horseheads grad and Alfred University’s Brewster Marshall along with Elmira College’s Bryan Adams were named Empire 8 CO-Player of the Week for men’s basketball. Marshall scored 29 points and had 11 rebounds in a win versus Pitt-Bradford. The graduate […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy