Union-Endicott advances to state championship, beat Hilton 28-14.

ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Union-Endicott Tigers beat Hilton 28-14 in the Class A state semifinal to advance to the state championship game for the first time in program history under the current format.

Max Sementelli threw for 2 touchdowns in the winning effort.

Watch the highlights above!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.