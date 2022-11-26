BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – WKU’s Hilltopper Athletic Foundation has announced that a fan bus has been finalized for this weekend as the Hilltopper Volleyball team is headed up the road to Lexington to take on Bowling Green in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. CT. For just $70, fans will receive an all-session pass (ticket for both Thursday and Friday’s matches) for postseason action in Lexington along with transportation to and from Memorial Coliseum on Thursday. Thursday’s bus will begin loading at 11:30 a.m. CT, and depart promptly at noon. Pick up will be located at South Campus off of Campbell Lane and return back to Bowling Green immediately after the match.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 2 HOURS AGO