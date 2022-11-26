ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metcalfe County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wcluradio.com

Turner named newest principal of South Green Elementary

GLASGOW — Josh Turner, a 19-year veteran of the South Green Elementary School staff, was named as the school’s principal Monday afternoon. Turner was joined by members of the school staff when his new role was announced inside the South Green Elementary library. The announcement was made during a meeting of the site-based decision-making council.
GLASGOW, KY
wnky.com

43rd Annual Trees of Christmas opens at Houchens Center

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This past Saturday, the Eloise B. Houchens Center celebrated its 43rd annual Trees of Christmas Opening Ceremony. The Bowling Green community flooded the center over the weekend to see “The Sights and Sounds of Christmas”. Local civic groups and non-profits have donated over...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Yuletide vibes hit Bowling Green as locals shop

BOWLING GREEN Ky. – With Thanksgiving over, some would say the holiday is really getting started. On a Friday afternoon with holiday cheer in the atmosphere, News 40 embarked on a journey to just have some good old conversation. If you want to have holiday talk, you need to...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Halloween tent causes partial power outage

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A Halloween tent interrupted local power after it blew into telephone poles this afternoon on Bryant Way. If you noticed a power outage earlier today, it may have been due to the tent blowing into a primary. Bowling Green Municipal Utilities were at the location...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Fan Bus Scheduled for NCAA Volleyball Tournament Regional in Lexington

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – WKU’s Hilltopper Athletic Foundation has announced that a fan bus has been finalized for this weekend as the Hilltopper Volleyball team is headed up the road to Lexington to take on Bowling Green in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. CT. For just $70, fans will receive an all-session pass (ticket for both Thursday and Friday’s matches) for postseason action in Lexington along with transportation to and from Memorial Coliseum on Thursday. Thursday’s bus will begin loading at 11:30 a.m. CT, and depart promptly at noon. Pick up will be located at South Campus off of Campbell Lane and return back to Bowling Green immediately after the match.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green, Franklin teens arrested in Nashville murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WBKO) - Two Kentucky teens, one from Bowling Green and another from Franklin, have been charged in a Nashville murder. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Shawn Davis, of Franklin, and Demarcus Boyd, of Bowling Green, both 15, were charged with criminal homicide. Police said one of...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

South Warren’s Kitchens Signs Letter of Intent with SIU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Megan Kitchens signed her letter of intent with Southern Illinois to join their cross-country program. Kitchens was a key piece of South Warren’s cross country and track and field teams. The Spartans senior is extremely excited to continue running, but now at the collegiate...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wvih.com

Bowling Green Man Charged With Murder

A Bowling Green man has been arrested after a death investigation on Bellevue Avenue. Larry Sutton, 64, was charged with murder-domestic violence Monday morning. Around 7 a.m., Sutton entered the lobby of the Bowling Green Police Department covered in blood and told officers he had been in a fight with his girlfriend, Stephanie Jackson, at their home.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Downtown BG businesses incentive shopping local Christmas 2022

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Cyber Monday is here, and purchasing presents for loved ones is at the top of everyones’ minds. On Small Business Saturday, Downtown Bowling Green joined locally-owned businesses across the nation by offering up holiday savings. News 40 spoke to a few Bowling Green businesses...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
LouFamFun

The Reindeer Farm in Kentucky

Did you know there is a reindeer farm in Kentucky? We recently visited The Reindeer Farm – a small, family farm in Bowling Green Kentucky, about two hours south of Louisville. Yes, there’s a reindeer farm in Kentucky! This is the third year The Reindeer Farm has been open,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Police search for driver in hit-and-run of elderly man in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ky. – Police in Franklin are searching for a driver after they say a truck hit an elderly male walking home. The Franklin Police Department says the incident happened late Friday night before 10 p.m. when the vehicle was traveling northbound on South Railroad Street. Police say a...
FRANKLIN, KY
WBKO

UPDATE: Missing Leitchfield teen found

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - Police say 14-year-old Katie Reed has been located. Police in Leitchfield are searching for a teen reported missing Monday morning. According to the Leitchfield Police Department, 14-year-old Katie Reed was last seen at her home on Salt River Road. She’s believed to have left her home sometime during the overnight hours on foot.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
wnky.com

BGPD conducting death investigation on Bellevue Avenue

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department says a dead body has been located on Bellevue Avenue. BGPD responded to the scene on Monday morning. As of 9:53 a.m., BGPD is working to gather more details. We will update as more information is released.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell Springs Fire Dept. called out to Thanksgiving blaze

The Russell Springs Fire Department was called out late Thursday night to an out building on fire on Alexander Drive. According to a report from the fire department, firefighters were called out just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday night to the building and were on scene for about an hour. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy