Turner named newest principal of South Green Elementary
GLASGOW — Josh Turner, a 19-year veteran of the South Green Elementary School staff, was named as the school’s principal Monday afternoon. Turner was joined by members of the school staff when his new role was announced inside the South Green Elementary library. The announcement was made during a meeting of the site-based decision-making council.
43rd Annual Trees of Christmas opens at Houchens Center
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This past Saturday, the Eloise B. Houchens Center celebrated its 43rd annual Trees of Christmas Opening Ceremony. The Bowling Green community flooded the center over the weekend to see “The Sights and Sounds of Christmas”. Local civic groups and non-profits have donated over...
Yuletide vibes hit Bowling Green as locals shop
BOWLING GREEN Ky. – With Thanksgiving over, some would say the holiday is really getting started. On a Friday afternoon with holiday cheer in the atmosphere, News 40 embarked on a journey to just have some good old conversation. If you want to have holiday talk, you need to...
Nelson Co. elementary school student dies after choking on bouncy ball at school
An eight-year-old Nelson County boy has died after choking on a bouncy ball. Landon McCubbins, a third-grader at Boston Elementary School, passed away last Monday after choking on the toy while he was at school, according to a report by WHAS11.com. He was airlifted to Norton Children’s Hospital where he...
Star made out of tornado debris sits atop 25-foot-tall SKyPAC tree
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Catching you up on a story News 40 brought you before…a star made out of something special now sits on top of the 25-foot tree in front of SKyPAC. The brass and aluminum star is made out of debris from the tornado, recovered from a house on Magnolia Street.
Halloween tent causes partial power outage
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A Halloween tent interrupted local power after it blew into telephone poles this afternoon on Bryant Way. If you noticed a power outage earlier today, it may have been due to the tent blowing into a primary. Bowling Green Municipal Utilities were at the location...
Fan Bus Scheduled for NCAA Volleyball Tournament Regional in Lexington
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – WKU’s Hilltopper Athletic Foundation has announced that a fan bus has been finalized for this weekend as the Hilltopper Volleyball team is headed up the road to Lexington to take on Bowling Green in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. CT. For just $70, fans will receive an all-session pass (ticket for both Thursday and Friday’s matches) for postseason action in Lexington along with transportation to and from Memorial Coliseum on Thursday. Thursday’s bus will begin loading at 11:30 a.m. CT, and depart promptly at noon. Pick up will be located at South Campus off of Campbell Lane and return back to Bowling Green immediately after the match.
Bowling Green, Franklin teens arrested in Nashville murder
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WBKO) - Two Kentucky teens, one from Bowling Green and another from Franklin, have been charged in a Nashville murder. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Shawn Davis, of Franklin, and Demarcus Boyd, of Bowling Green, both 15, were charged with criminal homicide. Police said one of...
'You don't ever plan to bury a baby': An 8-year-old died after choking on a bouncy ball at Kentucky school
"Landon was loved deeply by his classmates and teachers," the Boston School in Kentucky said in a statement.
Glasgow Police works with local church to hand out $100 during traffic stops
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s usually not smiles when getting pulled over, but Glasgow Police have flipped the script. Rather than giving tickets, officers gave out envelopes with $100 cash. This is the sixth year Glasgow Police has teamed up with River Lake church to hand out money...
South Warren’s Kitchens Signs Letter of Intent with SIU
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Megan Kitchens signed her letter of intent with Southern Illinois to join their cross-country program. Kitchens was a key piece of South Warren’s cross country and track and field teams. The Spartans senior is extremely excited to continue running, but now at the collegiate...
Bowling Green Man Charged With Murder
A Bowling Green man has been arrested after a death investigation on Bellevue Avenue. Larry Sutton, 64, was charged with murder-domestic violence Monday morning. Around 7 a.m., Sutton entered the lobby of the Bowling Green Police Department covered in blood and told officers he had been in a fight with his girlfriend, Stephanie Jackson, at their home.
Downtown BG businesses incentive shopping local Christmas 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Cyber Monday is here, and purchasing presents for loved ones is at the top of everyones’ minds. On Small Business Saturday, Downtown Bowling Green joined locally-owned businesses across the nation by offering up holiday savings. News 40 spoke to a few Bowling Green businesses...
The Reindeer Farm in Kentucky
Did you know there is a reindeer farm in Kentucky? We recently visited The Reindeer Farm – a small, family farm in Bowling Green Kentucky, about two hours south of Louisville. Yes, there’s a reindeer farm in Kentucky! This is the third year The Reindeer Farm has been open,...
Police search for driver in hit-and-run of elderly man in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ky. – Police in Franklin are searching for a driver after they say a truck hit an elderly male walking home. The Franklin Police Department says the incident happened late Friday night before 10 p.m. when the vehicle was traveling northbound on South Railroad Street. Police say a...
UPDATE: Missing Leitchfield teen found
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - Police say 14-year-old Katie Reed has been located. Police in Leitchfield are searching for a teen reported missing Monday morning. According to the Leitchfield Police Department, 14-year-old Katie Reed was last seen at her home on Salt River Road. She’s believed to have left her home sometime during the overnight hours on foot.
Somerset woman dies in Thanksgiving morning fire
A 76-year-old woman has died following a Thanksgiving morning fire in Somerset.
BGPD conducting death investigation on Bellevue Avenue
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department says a dead body has been located on Bellevue Avenue. BGPD responded to the scene on Monday morning. As of 9:53 a.m., BGPD is working to gather more details. We will update as more information is released.
Preemie born at 29 weeks spends nearly a month in the hospital following RSV diagnosis
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green baby is back home after nearly a month in the hospital after contracting the Respiratory Syncytial Virus. It all started on September 23, when Brooke Martin said she looked down at her six-week-old son, Hakeem Martin, who was born prematurely at 29 weeks, and saw that his lips were turning purple.
Russell Springs Fire Dept. called out to Thanksgiving blaze
The Russell Springs Fire Department was called out late Thursday night to an out building on fire on Alexander Drive. According to a report from the fire department, firefighters were called out just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday night to the building and were on scene for about an hour. The...
