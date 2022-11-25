ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Sixers announce PJ Tucker has left ankle soreness after win over Magic

By Ky Carlin
 3 days ago
Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

ORLANDO–The injury woes may be continuing for the Philadelphia 76ers who are already down three starters and a key bench player as they move forward as a group.

The Sixers were able to come away with a 107-99 win over the Orlando Magic on the road on Friday night, they may have now lost another starter due to injury.

PJ Tucker, who had five rebounds, and was scoreless again in 23 minutes of play, did not play in the fourth quarter of the win. He played 8:13 in the third quarter and that was it for him on the night.

“PJ, I don’t know what it was, I think it was his ankle or something, couldn’t go so we didn’t have anybody to guard (Paolo) Banchero anymore,” said coach Doc Rivers.

When asked for clarification of the injury, Rivers want sure of it.

“I don’t know what it was, to be honest. I just knew they told me when he went out,” said Rivers. “He told me he had to come out and so I haven’t checked, but we’ll see what’s going on.”

The Sixers then announced that Tucker has left ankle soreness.

The Sixers will have a day of rest before they take on the Magic again in Orlando on Sunday evening.

Related
Pelicans' Herbert Jones had a game-winning sequence so unreal you have to see it to believe it

Herbert Jones is only in his second professional season in the NBA, but he plays the game like he is a seasoned veteran. Jones is the type of player whose intelligence and hustle may not show up in the box score. He has an impact on winning as the ultimate glue guy on both ends of the floor, and he is able to make the type of plays that can help turn a contender into a champion.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bulls' trust in Coby White showed in Monday's win vs. Jazz

The Chicago Bulls got a crunch time victory on Monday night against the Utah Jazz, 114-107. A huge part to Chicago’s win was Coby White’s scoring off the bench, who finished with 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field and 3-of-5 from 3-point range in 23 minutes, which included a clutch hit from downtown with just over one minute remaining in the game.
CHICAGO, IL
Blake Griffin highlights: Celtics vet turns back clock w/ dunks on Charlotte in Boston's 140-105 blowout of Hornets

While the expectations for Boston Celtics veteran big man Blake Griffin to impact games have changed over the years with his style of play shifting his role from a high-flying dunker to a shooting and passing big man known for taking charges with skill, there are still moments where the Oklahoma native can turn back the clock and yam on someone.
BOSTON, MA
G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson day-to-day with concussion

NBA G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson recently suffered a nose fracture and is considered to be day-to-day with the injury, team spokeswoman Mara Rudolph said. Henderson suffered the injury in the first half on Nov. 18 versus the Salt Lake City Stars. He logged just nine minutes of work in the victory and did not return to play in the second half.
