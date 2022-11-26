Read full article on original website
Day trip: Denham SpringsM HendersonDenham Springs, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Tickets on sale for SWAC title game matchup between Southern and Jackson State
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Tickets are on sale now for the SWAC championship game this Saturday between Southern University and Jackson State. Southern claimed the SWAC west title after winning Saturday’s Bayou Classic against Grambling State University. The SWAC championship game is Saturday at 3:00 p.m. at...
WATCH: Southern HC and ‘Prime Time’ speak before 2022 SWAC Championship game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern Jaguars are Jackson State Tigers are set to tangle for the second time in 2022. This time it will be for the SWAC Championship on Saturday, December 3. Jackson State shutout Southern by a score of 35-0 in their first meeting on...
LSU’s Angel Reese named SEC Player of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU’s Angel Reese was named SEC Player of the Week on Tuesday for the second time this season after leading the Tigers to two wins in Bimini last week. This is the third consecutive week to begin the season LSU has had a player earn a SEC honor. Reese was the SEC Co-Player of the Week following the first week of the season and Flau’jae Johnson earned back-to-back SEC Freshman of the Week honors to begin the year.
WATCH: LSU Tigers excited to take on ‘tough challenge’ in SEC Championship game against Georgia
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU football head coach Brian Kelly looks ahead to the Tigers’ upcoming SEC Championship game versus Georgia in a Monday presser. “Georgia’s again proven themselves to be the best team and we’re excited about that challenge,” he said. “We know it’s going to be a tough challenge, but we’re certainly up for this chance to win the SEC.”
LSU in danger of letdown game vs Georgia??
LSU head coach Brian Kelly says he’s not worried about the motivation for his team to play well in an SEC Championship Game that won’t help their College Football Playoff chances. Also of concern — oddsmakers made Georgia a heavy favorite in the game vs LSU. Hear...
LSU Drops Regular Season Finale to Texas A&M, 38-23
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Devon Achane rushed for 215 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Aggies past No. 5 LSU, 38-23, on Saturday night in the regular season finale. LSU falls to 9-3 on the season. The Tigers return to action next Saturday in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against No. 1 Georgia at 3 p.m. CT on CBS.
LSU falls to Texas A&M, 23-38
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Tigers are set to face off against the Texas A&M Aggies Saturday, November 26 at 6 p.m. The Aggies are hosting the game at Kyle Field. But LSU fans have faith in the Tigers despite the Aggies’ home field advantage. Live...
Visitation service for Louisiana’s former first gentleman Raymond “Coach” Blanco
LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — At UL, the community has come out to pay their respects to Louisiana’s former first gentleman and UL former administrator Raymond “Coach” Blanco. “Coach” Blanco was loved and admired by everyone he impacted. A week after his passing, a prayer service, visitation,...
New principal appointed at middle school in Ascension Parish
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana native is taking over as principal at Galvez Middle School. Ascension Public Schools made it official on Monday with the announcement that Shelley Farmer will be leading the local school. “We are so excited that Shelley Farmer is serving in this new leadership...
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries off O’Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Monday (November 28) crash involving entrapment off O’Neal Lane. The incident occurred around 6:35 p.m. and officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department are at the scene. Apparently, the crash happened on South...
Free rides Wednesday from Southern to polls for Dec. 10 early voting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Those looking for a way to get to the polls for early voting can catch a ride from Southern University at every hour starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Early voting for the Dec. 10 election started on Saturday, Nov. 26, and runs through this...
Weather Alert: Severe storms possible Tuesday into Wednesday
12:15 PM UPDATE: A Tornado Watch has been issued that includes Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana and East Feliciana Parishes in Louisiana as well as Wilkinson, Amite, and Pike counties in Mississippi until 7 PM CST. We will see two rounds of showers and storms in the area that bring the...
Capital area closures due to severe weather
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Due to the threat of severe weather, a number of institutions and offices in the capital area and surrounding regions will be closed. No official closures have been announced at this time. Assumption Parish. No official closures have been announced at this time. East...
Baton Rouge area nonprofits, organizations participating in Giving Tuesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Tuesday, Nov. 29 marks Giving Tuesday, a worldwide initiative aimed at inspiring generosity in millions of communities. There are countless ways to give back, from paying it forward at the gas pump to donating money to a local organization in the community. Here are...
Missing St. Helena Parish woman found safe
ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A 66-year-old Louisiana woman is missing and authorities are asking the public for assistance in locating her. According to the St. Helena Sheriff’s Office, Paula Chavers was not found at a Denham Springs residence on Moore Lane where she was expected and has been missing since 10 a.m., Saturday, November 26.
Police respond to hit & run off Greenwell Springs Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities are responding to a Monday (November 28) afternoon hit and run off Greenwell Springs Road. The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Oak Villa Boulevard near Courtland Drive, and officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) are at the scene.
Man killed in St. Helena Parish shooting Saturday
GREENSBURG, La. (BRPROUD) – One person was killed after a shooting in a St. Helena Parish neighborhood Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the 100 block of Leon Brown Road at 8:20 p.m. The sheriff’s office says the victim has been identified as 29-year-old Cornelius Porter from Greensburg.
Louisiana Center for Health Equity boosts morale among EBR students, makes headway in aim to decrease behavioral issues
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As of Monday, November 28, the Louisiana Center for Health Equity (LCHE) has completed phase one of a strategy designed to address certain behavioral issues among East Baton Rouge (EBR) Parish’s students. According to LCHE, a number of students are acting out in...
Is your severe weather plan up to date?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – With the threat of severe weather, now is the time to make sure your severe weather plan is up to date. In the event it’s needed, you must be able to get to your shelter area quickly – you may only have seconds to act.
Southern University board elects Myron Lawson as chairman
NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) — In its November meeting last Friday, the Southern University Board of Supervisors unanimously elected Myron Lawson as chairman. Lawson was elected after chairman Edwin Shorty decided not to seek reelection. “It has been my privilege and honor to serve as this Board’s chair,” Shorty said....
