Want a Christmas tree? Hurry up and get one before it’s too late

BARTLETT, Tenn. — If you want a live Christmas tree, you may need to move fast. The next two weeks are set to be the busiest for tree lots and farms across the nation.

Employees at Priddy Farms in Bartlett said that they are ready for the rush.

Whether to impress visiting relatives or just to get that seasonal smell, families flocked to Priddy Farms on Friday to get their pick of the trees.

The Aldridges told FOX13 that it was their first year shopping for a live Christmas tree. They opted for a 12-footer in an effort to impress their grandchildren.

“When we came here earlier, it was with a smaller trailer,” Sean Aldridge said. “It was like the old Jaws story, ‘We need a bigger boat.’ Well, we needed a bigger trailer, so we went back to the farm and got a bigger trailer.”

Other families, like the Stinchfields, said that buying a fresh tree the day after Thanksgiving is a yearly tradition. Their grandchildren vote on their favorite tree and get to help cut it down.

“We always buy a tree every year and we do a live one because it is so much fun,” John Stinchfield said.

Though Priddy Farms offers such a massive number of trees, some might be surprised to learn the farm is facing a shortage.

“It’s been hard to get some of the really tall trees we have had in the past,” Spencer Priddy, the farm’s owner, said. “We have had really tall trees, 14- to 15-feet tall and it’s been really hard. We’re limited to 12 and under this year.”

He said that what’s on his lot is all he will have available for the rest of the season. He expects most buyers to come by this and next weekend.

He urged those seeking 12-footers to act now.

“It’s going to be maybe another couple of years before we can get back to the point that we have a decent supply of trees and can get what we need every year,” Priddy said.

He said wholesale prices and transportation costs have gone up this year and buyers should be prepared to pay a little extra. He recommends buyers to be prepared to spend anywhere between $120-$150 for a 7- to 8-foot tree. That price is worth it, he said, to get in the holiday spirit.

“To me, that just makes Christmas,” Priddy said.

Many buyers feel the same way.

“It’s going to look fantastic,” Stinchfield’s grandchildren said. “We’re going to put decorations, ornaments on it.”

