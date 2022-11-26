BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU’s Angel Reese was named SEC Player of the Week on Tuesday for the second time this season after leading the Tigers to two wins in Bimini last week. This is the third consecutive week to begin the season LSU has had a player earn a SEC honor. Reese was the SEC Co-Player of the Week following the first week of the season and Flau’jae Johnson earned back-to-back SEC Freshman of the Week honors to begin the year.

