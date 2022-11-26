Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Day trip: Denham SpringsM HendersonDenham Springs, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Related
brproud.com
WATCH: SU head coach Eric Dooley speaks ahead of rematch against Jackson State
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Monday, we heard from SU head coach Eric Dooley and Tigers head coach Deion Sanders. The Jaguars and Tigers are set to tangle at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 3 at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. On Tuesday at 12:30 p.m., Dooley is going...
brproud.com
Tickets on sale for SWAC title game matchup between Southern and Jackson State
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Tickets are on sale now for the SWAC championship game this Saturday between Southern University and Jackson State. Southern claimed the SWAC west title after winning Saturday’s Bayou Classic against Grambling State University. The SWAC championship game is Saturday at 3:00 p.m. at...
brproud.com
Winning ticket worth a grand sold at convenience store on LA 1
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Someone spent $3 and won $1,000 after a SLINGO Doubler scratch-off ticket was purchased at a store in Assumption Parish. The winning ticket was sold at the Charlie’s One Stop which is located at 4738 LA-1. 27 winning tickets worth $1,000 have been claimed...
brproud.com
WATCH: Southern HC and ‘Prime Time’ speak before 2022 SWAC Championship game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern Jaguars are Jackson State Tigers are set to tangle for the second time in 2022. This time it will be for the SWAC Championship on Saturday, December 3. Jackson State shutout Southern by a score of 35-0 in their first meeting on...
brproud.com
Trio of LSU football players bring gift baskets and smiles to OLOL Children’s Hospital
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU football team has brought a smile to many fans in 2022. Three members of the football team brought their smiles to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital on Tuesday. Jacquelin Roy, Harold Perkins, and Major Burns paid a special visit...
brproud.com
Southern takes Bayou Classic and SWAC West Title
NEW ORLEANS, La — The Jaguars won the Bayou Classic 34-17 against Grambling State, to take the all-time series lead, 25-24. But more importantly, they win the SWAC West and will face Jackson State in the conference championship game. A 20-point fourth quarter that saw two defensive touchdowns and...
brproud.com
LSU edges Wofford 78-75 in a dramatic return to the PMAC
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU men’s basketball team rallied from five points down in the final 4:31 of the game to defeat the Wofford Terriers, 78-75, Sunday afternoon at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Terriers (4-3) had taken a 71-66 lead on the team’s 11th three-pointer...
KNOE TV8
Monroe restaurant hosts 5th Annual Holiday Bicycle Drive
Mike Jones Jr. - 11/26/2022 (Full Interview) LSU linebacker Mike Jones Jr. talks about the disappointing loss to Texas A&M ahead of the SEC Championship game. Warhawks lose to Golden Eagles, 20-10. tech vs uab. Updated: 17 hours ago.
brproud.com
LSU’s Angel Reese named SEC Player of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU’s Angel Reese was named SEC Player of the Week on Tuesday for the second time this season after leading the Tigers to two wins in Bimini last week. This is the third consecutive week to begin the season LSU has had a player earn a SEC honor. Reese was the SEC Co-Player of the Week following the first week of the season and Flau’jae Johnson earned back-to-back SEC Freshman of the Week honors to begin the year.
magnoliareporter.com
Claiborne Parish bridge project will close part of Louisiana 9 until spring 2025
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces a project to replace three bridges on Louisiana 9 over Middle Fork Bayou in Claiborne Parish. Work on this $13.7 million project between Homer and Summerfield is scheduled to begin on Thursday, December 1. This will require a closure of Louisiana 9...
brproud.com
LSU Drops Regular Season Finale to Texas A&M, 38-23
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Devon Achane rushed for 215 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Aggies past No. 5 LSU, 38-23, on Saturday night in the regular season finale. LSU falls to 9-3 on the season. The Tigers return to action next Saturday in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against No. 1 Georgia at 3 p.m. CT on CBS.
magnoliareporter.com
Louisiana sets limits on big crappie from Bayou D'Arbonne Lake
Earlier this year, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted a notice of intent to modify crappie regulations on Bayou D’Arbonne Lake in Union Parish near Farmerville. The new regulations took effect on November 20, limiting the daily take of crappie that measure over 12 inches in length to...
theadvocate.com
A tire recycler says they'll fight blight in Baton Rouge. Competitors are pushing back.
More than three years ago, businesswoman Diane Baum stepped into a then-contentious debate over the cost of a proposed Baton Rouge city-parish tire shredder and offered to run it free-of-charge, after upfront costs, just for the right to the waste tires. Though the Metro Council agreed to let Baum do...
LSU Loses Commitment From 4-Star DL Joshua Mickens
LSU has lost a commitment from four-star EDGE rusher Joshua Mickens, he announced via social media Monday afternoon. Mickens, who committed to the Tigers in July, is the second four-star defensive lineman to decommit from LSU in the past week. Defensive line coach Jamar Cain’s unit attains significant depth, but...
Louisiana man turns himself in after stealing $3,600 worth of saddles
A 21-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested after allegedly stealing saddles from a barn, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF).
brproud.com
Missing St. Helena Parish woman found safe
ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A 66-year-old Louisiana woman is missing and authorities are asking the public for assistance in locating her. According to the St. Helena Sheriff’s Office, Paula Chavers was not found at a Denham Springs residence on Moore Lane where she was expected and has been missing since 10 a.m., Saturday, November 26.
brproud.com
Letters volley between DOTD, La. AG about I-10 widening project
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office is claiming that the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) isn’t being upfront about plans for lane closures on I-10 during construction. In a letter sent the day before Veterans Day, DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge area nonprofits, organizations participating in Giving Tuesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Tuesday, Nov. 29 marks Giving Tuesday, a worldwide initiative aimed at inspiring generosity in millions of communities. There are countless ways to give back, from paying it forward at the gas pump to donating money to a local organization in the community. Here are...
Video: College Fan Gets Destroyed During Field Storming
A massive upset took place in college football on Saturday. Texas A&M, who was 4-7 heading into its game against LSU, beat the latter by 15, 38-23. The loss ended up knocking LSU out of contention for the College Football Playoff since it now has three losses. After the game,...
Comments / 0