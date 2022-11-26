ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denham Springs, LA

brproud.com

Southern takes Bayou Classic and SWAC West Title

NEW ORLEANS, La — The Jaguars won the Bayou Classic 34-17 against Grambling State, to take the all-time series lead, 25-24. But more importantly, they win the SWAC West and will face Jackson State in the conference championship game. A 20-point fourth quarter that saw two defensive touchdowns and...
GRAMBLING, LA
brproud.com

LSU edges Wofford 78-75 in a dramatic return to the PMAC

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU men’s basketball team rallied from five points down in the final 4:31 of the game to defeat the Wofford Terriers, 78-75, Sunday afternoon at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Terriers (4-3) had taken a 71-66 lead on the team’s 11th three-pointer...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe restaurant hosts 5th Annual Holiday Bicycle Drive

Mike Jones Jr. - 11/26/2022 (Full Interview) LSU linebacker Mike Jones Jr. talks about the disappointing loss to Texas A&M ahead of the SEC Championship game. Warhawks lose to Golden Eagles, 20-10. tech vs uab. Updated: 17 hours ago.
MONROE, LA
brproud.com

LSU’s Angel Reese named SEC Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU’s Angel Reese was named SEC Player of the Week on Tuesday for the second time this season after leading the Tigers to two wins in Bimini last week. This is the third consecutive week to begin the season LSU has had a player earn a SEC honor. Reese was the SEC Co-Player of the Week following the first week of the season and Flau’jae Johnson earned back-to-back SEC Freshman of the Week honors to begin the year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU Drops Regular Season Finale to Texas A&M, 38-23

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Devon Achane rushed for 215 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Aggies past No. 5 LSU, 38-23, on Saturday night in the regular season finale. LSU falls to 9-3 on the season. The Tigers return to action next Saturday in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against No. 1 Georgia at 3 p.m. CT on CBS.
BATON ROUGE, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Louisiana sets limits on big crappie from Bayou D'Arbonne Lake

Earlier this year, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted a notice of intent to modify crappie regulations on Bayou D’Arbonne Lake in Union Parish near Farmerville. The new regulations took effect on November 20, limiting the daily take of crappie that measure over 12 inches in length to...
UNION PARISH, LA
LSUCountry

LSU Loses Commitment From 4-Star DL Joshua Mickens

LSU has lost a commitment from four-star EDGE rusher Joshua Mickens, he announced via social media Monday afternoon. Mickens, who committed to the Tigers in July, is the second four-star defensive lineman to decommit from LSU in the past week. Defensive line coach Jamar Cain’s unit attains significant depth, but...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Missing St. Helena Parish woman found safe

ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A 66-year-old Louisiana woman is missing and authorities are asking the public for assistance in locating her. According to the St. Helena Sheriff’s Office, Paula Chavers was not found at a Denham Springs residence on Moore Lane where she was expected and has been missing since 10 a.m., Saturday, November 26.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
brproud.com

Letters volley between DOTD, La. AG about I-10 widening project

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office is claiming that the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) isn’t being upfront about plans for lane closures on I-10 during construction. In a letter sent the day before Veterans Day, DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson...
BATON ROUGE, LA

