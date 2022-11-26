Read full article on original website
Washington St. 61, S. Dakota St. 41
WASHINGTON ST. (5-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 40.741, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Teder 3-7, Motuga 1-2, Leger-Walker 1-5, Wallack 0-3, Gardner 0-1, Tuhina 0-3) Blocked Shots: 2 (Murekatete 1, Wallack 1) Turnovers: 12 (Leger-Walker 5, Murekatete 3, Tuhina 2, Motuga 1, Teder 1) Steals: 5 (Tuhina 2, Leger-Walker 1, Teder...
Phoenix 122, Sacramento 117
Percentages: FG .532, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Lee 3-7, Shamet 2-5, Washington Jr. 1-2, Craig 1-3, Payne 1-3, Booker 1-6, Bridges 1-6). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Bridges 3, Biyombo 2, Landale, Washington Jr.). Turnovers: 17 (Booker 6, Biyombo 2, Bridges 2, Lee 2,...
Indiana 116, L.A. Lakers 115
Percentages: FG .410, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 17-49, .347 (Nembhard 4-7, Nesmith 4-7, Haliburton 3-7, Mathurin 3-8, Smith 1-3, Hield 1-6, Turner 1-7, Brissett 0-1, Johnson 0-1, McConnell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 10 (Turner 3, Nembhard 2, Haliburton, Jackson, McConnell, Nesmith, Smith). Turnovers: 9 (Mathurin...
CAL POLY 62, PACIFIC 58
Percentages: FG .412, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Fleming 2-5, Stevenson 1-1, Taylor 1-3, Sanders 1-4, Hunter 1-5, Franklin 0-1, Koroma 0-1, Pierce 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Pierce). Turnovers: 13 (Hunter 3, Koroma 3, Sanders 3, Stevenson 2, Fleming, Taylor). Steals: 7 (Sanders...
Memphis takes home win streak into matchup with North Alabama
North Alabama Lions (4-3) at Memphis Tigers (4-2) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts North Alabama looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak. The Tigers are 1-0 in home games. Memphis ranks fourth in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 63.8 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting. The Lions...
Suns carry five-game win streak into clash with Bulls
Everything is coming together for the Phoenix Suns, who look to extend their winning streak to six games when they
Pelicans Herb Jones: The Quiet Storm
The second-year defensive stalwart is showing his immense value to the New Orleans Pelicans.
TCU 60, Incarnate Word 33
INCARNATE WORD (2-3) Perez 1-2 0-0 3, Storer 2-3 0-0 4, Bell 1-7 0-0 3, De Leon Negron 0-4 0-0 0, Terrell 1-5 1-2 3, Howell 0-1 1-2 1, Sanborn 0-3 1-2 1, Valcheva 0-4 0-0 0, Collins 3-7 2-2 8, Elliott 2-3 0-1 5, Simon 1-2 0-0 2, Wheeler 1-4 0-0 3, Totals 12-45 5-9 33.
Pirates add Santana looking for power, veteran presence
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Carlos Santana tugged at his new Pittsburgh Pirates cap, pulled at his jersey and broke into an impromptu dance. Cities change. Circumstances change. Expectations change. The urge to get loose whenever the moment strikes the veteran first baseman/designated hitter does not. “That’s who I am, just...
No. 19 Kentucky hosts Bellarmine after Johnson's 20-point game
Bellarmine Knights (2-5) at Kentucky Wildcats (4-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kentucky -25; over/under is 139.5. BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine faces the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats after Ben Johnson scored 20 points in Bellarmine's 81-60 loss to the UCLA Bruins. The Wildcats are 4-0 in home games. Kentucky scores 87.2 points while...
Today in Sports History-Tkachuk reaches 1,000 career points
1941 — The Chicago Bears score 49 points in the second half to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 49-13. 1948 — Baseball’s Negro National League disbands. 1956 — Floyd Patterson knocks out Archie Moore in the fifth round to win the world heavyweight title in Chicago. 1969...
White Sox round out coaching staff under new manager Grifol
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox rounded out their coaching staff under new manager Pedro Grifol on Tuesday, hiring José Castro as their hitting coach and Eddie Rodriguez as third base coach. They also announced Chris Johnson as assistant hitting coach, Mike Tosar as major league fielding...
USA Today Women's Top 25 Poll
The top 25 teams in the USA Today women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:. 1. South Carolina (32)6-08001. 2. Stanford8-17612. 3. Connecticut5-07433. 4. Indiana7-06835.
Tuesday's Transactions
HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with 1B Jose Abreu on a three-year contract. CHICAGO WHITE S0X — Named Charlie Montoyo bench coach, Ethan Katz pitching coach, Curt Hasler bullpen coach, Jose Castro hitting coach, Chris Johnson assistant hitting coach, Daryl Boston first base coach, Eddie Rodriguez third base coach, Mike Tosar major league field coordinator and Geoff Head senior director of sports performance.
