Wayne County, PA

Pocono wildlife center looks to upgrade facilities

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Renovations are underway at the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center near Stroudsburg. "The first 20 years that we were here, we were building a center. Now it's time to bring that center up to a much better level for care," said Kathy Uhler, the lead educator at the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center.
STROUDSBURG, PA
Small Business Saturday in Dunmore

DUNMORE, Pa. — Many other places in our area celebrated Small Business Saturday, like Nibbles & Bits in Dunmore. The holiday open house included live music, hot chocolate, and many homemade items by local artists. Even Santa stopped by to check it out. The owner says Small Business Saturday...
DUNMORE, PA
Home damaged by fire in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Fire damaged a rental property in Lackawanna County. It started around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the home on Justus Boulevard in Scott Township. Crews believe the fire started in the basement and then spread to the attic. It took them about two hours to knock down the flames.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Railroad club hosts open house for holidays

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A railroad club in Luzerne County welcomed all train lovers for a holiday open house. Members of the Hudson Model Railroad Club in Plains Township operated model trains around a large setup. Visitors got to check out miniature train stations, towns, hillsides, and more. Members...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Christmas tea and tour in Luzerne County

SHAVERTOWN, Pa. — The Lands at Hillside Farms in Luzerne County held a special event Sunday. Those who came to Shavertown had the chance to learn about some history too. For just one weekend a year, the Lands at Hillside Farms open its 19th-century cottage to the public. Visitors...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Busy opening day of rifle deer season

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — For some lucky hunters, opening day of rifle deer season in northeastern Pennsylvania is like a holiday. "Oh, it's better than Christmas, well, for me anyway. Opening day is the best. I like it," said Robert Julian, Archbald. "It was pretty cold, but I saw...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Model trains chug with Hudson Model Railroad Club

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Holiday season train display remains on track in Luzerne County. The Hudson Model Railroad Club does an Annual Open House, showcasing their detailed model trains and railroads. Each year, club members try to make it a bit more special for all old and new faces that swing by. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Scranton's Santa on the Trolley season begins

SCRANTON, Pa. — Santa is trading in his sleigh for a trolley car, demonstrating how people used to go out for a shopping trip in Scranton. Santa on the Trolley is a Christmas tradition for the Electric City Trolley Station and Museum that's been around for decades. “This was...
SCRANTON, PA
First Steps of the Electric City Trail

This project is the first stage in an effort to place the Iron Furnaces once again at the intersection of Scranton public life. Following completion of the walking paths, similar wayfinding will be created to guide bicyclists on a six-mile loop from the trail to Nay Aug Park. These projects will connect key portions of the City for residents and visitors alike, encouraging walking and biking as a means of recreation and transit.
SCRANTON, PA
Christkindl Market in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Santa had another stop in Scranton Sunday. The big man in red was there to greet children at the 3rd annual Christkindl Market on Waldorf Lane in the city. The Waldorf Park German American Federation hosted the event. More than 700 people visited the tiki bar...
SCRANTON, PA
Scheduled roadwork for the week of 11/28/22

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced the following road projects in Luzerne County. Work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. unless otherwise noted:. There will be a road closure on state Route 11 (Wyoming Avenue) in West Pittston on Sunday for the annual tree lighting and parade from 5 to 6 p.m.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
PennDOT issues Plymouth Township lane restriction

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that there will be a lane restriction on South Road 11 in Plymouth Township. The lane restriction will take place on Monday from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and on Tuesday from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The restriction is required […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Lane restriction on I-80 in Luzerne County

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced an eastbound lane restriction on Interstate 80 (I-80), Tuesday through Thursday, due to patching work. PennDOT says the lane restriction will take place from Tuesday, November 29 through Thursday, December 1 from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., to perform pavement patching. The lane restriction on […]
Plume of smoke from Lehigh Township in-law suite is visible for miles (PHOTOS)

Smoke visible for miles billowed from an in-law suite that burned early Tuesday in Lehigh Township, Northampton County. The in-law suite was on top of a three-bay detached garage next to a home in the 4700 block of Timberline Road in Lehigh Township, according to Lehigh Township Fire Chief Richard Hildebrand. Firefighters responded to the call just before 8 a.m., he said.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
