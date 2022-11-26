Read full article on original website
Pocono wildlife center looks to upgrade facilities
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Renovations are underway at the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center near Stroudsburg. "The first 20 years that we were here, we were building a center. Now it's time to bring that center up to a much better level for care," said Kathy Uhler, the lead educator at the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center.
Small Business Saturday in Dunmore
DUNMORE, Pa. — Many other places in our area celebrated Small Business Saturday, like Nibbles & Bits in Dunmore. The holiday open house included live music, hot chocolate, and many homemade items by local artists. Even Santa stopped by to check it out. The owner says Small Business Saturday...
Home damaged by fire in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Fire damaged a rental property in Lackawanna County. It started around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the home on Justus Boulevard in Scott Township. Crews believe the fire started in the basement and then spread to the attic. It took them about two hours to knock down the flames.
Snowmen of Stroudsburg return with holiday cheer in Stroudsburg
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — On Main Street in Stroudsburg, nothing brings holiday cheer quite like life-sized snowmen. The popular sculptures have made their return. The Cooper family from Stroudsburg was on a scavenger hunt trying to see them all. "They're gorgeous. I loved one that had sunflowers on it and...
Railroad club hosts open house for holidays
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A railroad club in Luzerne County welcomed all train lovers for a holiday open house. Members of the Hudson Model Railroad Club in Plains Township operated model trains around a large setup. Visitors got to check out miniature train stations, towns, hillsides, and more. Members...
10th year for tree lighting ceremony in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — It was the 10th year for a tree lighting event Saturday night in Monroe County. Middle Smithfield Township hosted the event at Echo Lake Park and the Community & Cultural Center on Milford Road. The program featured the East Stroudsburg High School North Band and...
Christmas tea and tour in Luzerne County
SHAVERTOWN, Pa. — The Lands at Hillside Farms in Luzerne County held a special event Sunday. Those who came to Shavertown had the chance to learn about some history too. For just one weekend a year, the Lands at Hillside Farms open its 19th-century cottage to the public. Visitors...
Busy opening day of rifle deer season
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — For some lucky hunters, opening day of rifle deer season in northeastern Pennsylvania is like a holiday. "Oh, it's better than Christmas, well, for me anyway. Opening day is the best. I like it," said Robert Julian, Archbald. "It was pretty cold, but I saw...
Model trains chug with Hudson Model Railroad Club
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Holiday season train display remains on track in Luzerne County. The Hudson Model Railroad Club does an Annual Open House, showcasing their detailed model trains and railroads. Each year, club members try to make it a bit more special for all old and new faces that swing by. […]
Family searching for missing man in Lackawanna County
GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Lackawanna County are searching for a missing man. Greenfield Township Police say Gino Carlo Ciambriello was last seen on November 23 around noon in the Crystal Lake area. Officials are conducting searches throughout the Crystal Lake area as well as Harford Township in...
Scranton's Santa on the Trolley season begins
SCRANTON, Pa. — Santa is trading in his sleigh for a trolley car, demonstrating how people used to go out for a shopping trip in Scranton. Santa on the Trolley is a Christmas tradition for the Electric City Trolley Station and Museum that's been around for decades. “This was...
Senator set to represent Mountain Top, more of Luzerne County resigns to take new job
A Republican state senator whose district will soon cover much more of Luzerne County, including most of the Mountain Top region, announced Monday he is resigning to take a new job in the legislative chamber. State Sen. John Gordner of Berwick announced he would leave his position Wednesday to join...
First Steps of the Electric City Trail
This project is the first stage in an effort to place the Iron Furnaces once again at the intersection of Scranton public life. Following completion of the walking paths, similar wayfinding will be created to guide bicyclists on a six-mile loop from the trail to Nay Aug Park. These projects will connect key portions of the City for residents and visitors alike, encouraging walking and biking as a means of recreation and transit.
Natural gas company admits to polluting water in Susquehanna County
MONTROSE, Pa. — A natural gas drilling company was in court in Susquehanna County on Tuesday to admit to a charge of polluting water in the area. The state attorney general's office filed more than a dozen charges against the former Cabot Oil & Gas Company, now Coterra Energy, back in 2020.
Christkindl Market in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Santa had another stop in Scranton Sunday. The big man in red was there to greet children at the 3rd annual Christkindl Market on Waldorf Lane in the city. The Waldorf Park German American Federation hosted the event. More than 700 people visited the tiki bar...
Scheduled roadwork for the week of 11/28/22
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced the following road projects in Luzerne County. Work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. unless otherwise noted:. There will be a road closure on state Route 11 (Wyoming Avenue) in West Pittston on Sunday for the annual tree lighting and parade from 5 to 6 p.m.
PennDOT issues Plymouth Township lane restriction
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that there will be a lane restriction on South Road 11 in Plymouth Township. The lane restriction will take place on Monday from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and on Tuesday from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The restriction is required […]
Police: Black Friday shopper slashed tire over parking dispute at outlet center in Poconos
Police in the Poconos said a Black Friday shopper disgruntled over losing a parking spot tried to get even by slashing a tire. Now, 33-year-old David Jackson of Putnam Valley, New York is facing criminal charges. The tire slashing happened at the Crossings Premium Outlets in the Tannersville section of...
Lane restriction on I-80 in Luzerne County
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced an eastbound lane restriction on Interstate 80 (I-80), Tuesday through Thursday, due to patching work. PennDOT says the lane restriction will take place from Tuesday, November 29 through Thursday, December 1 from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., to perform pavement patching. The lane restriction on […]
Plume of smoke from Lehigh Township in-law suite is visible for miles (PHOTOS)
Smoke visible for miles billowed from an in-law suite that burned early Tuesday in Lehigh Township, Northampton County. The in-law suite was on top of a three-bay detached garage next to a home in the 4700 block of Timberline Road in Lehigh Township, according to Lehigh Township Fire Chief Richard Hildebrand. Firefighters responded to the call just before 8 a.m., he said.
