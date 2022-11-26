ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

247Sports

Bulls wideout Holden Willis next to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

USF wide receiver Holden Willis has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday, Bulls247 has learned. Willis becomes the second Bull to enter the portal on Monday alone, joining linebacker Antonio Grier in the immediate wake of the end of the 2022 season. A COVID-year sophomore, the Tennessee native just...
TAMPA, FL
247Sports

Brian Kelly on LSU playing Kirby Smart, Georgia in SEC Championship Game: 'You know what you're going to get'

With the disappointing loss to Texas A&M in the rearview mirror, LSU (9-3) looks to topple defending national champion and No. 1 Georgia (12-0) in the SEC Championship Game. Ahead of the meeting, Tigers' first-year coach Brian Kelly revealed his expectations of Georgia. Kelly is no stranger to coaching in big games but Saturday's game is the former Notre Dame coach's first on the SEC's biggest stage, and it comes against Kirby Smart.
BATON ROUGE, LA
stpetecatalyst.com

World Cup watch party canceled

November 29, 2022 - Tuesday’s FIFA World Cup watch party at downtown St. Petersburg’s Williams Park is canceled. Event organizer and local restaurateur Pete Boland made the announcement in a social media post Monday afternoon. He noted the park’s bandshell needs renovations and upgrades and that pre-sales for the Tuesday event were too low to absorb additional costs. However, Boland said that if the U.S. Men’s National Team beats Iran, Jannus Live will host a knockout round watch party this weekend.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
995qyk.com

Two Florida Highways Among Most Dangerous Roads In U.S.

Two Florida highways were listed among AAA’s most dangerous roads in the U.S.. We see a lot of accidents here in Florida. One may think it could be because we have drivers from so many different states that are not familiar with our area. Other’s blame it on cell phone usage behind the wheel.
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

Tampa tech entrepreneur, mentor dead at 41

Scott Conlon, the CEO and co-founder of MyArea Network, a digital advertising and marketing company based in Tampa, died unexpectedly Nov. 14. He was 41. The death of Conlon has devastated the Tampa Bay tech community, says Linda Olson, CEO of Tampa Bay Wave, a business accelerator of which MyAreaNetwork is a member. Conlon was also on the Tampa Bay Wave board.
TAMPA, FL
tampamagazines.com

Celebrity Cruises Returns to Tampa

Fresh from a multi-million-dollar upgrade, the Celebrity Constellation® will make Tampa, Florida its winter home for a season of island-hopping in the Caribbean. This expands Celebrity Cruises’ already impressive presence in paradise to a total of seven award-winning ships. On board the stunningly redesigned Celebrity Constellation, guests will...
TAMPA, FL
tampamagazines.com

The History of the Iconic Grouper Sandwich

Everyone loves a good sandwich. Since many who live in the Tampa Bay area are not from here, they likely brought their preferences with them, be they cheesesteaks from Philadelphia, dipped roast beef from Chicago or pastrami on rye from New York City. The Bay area has its own sandwich...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Vintage St. Pete: Founding fathers and famous names

“What’s in a name?” William Shakespeare wrote in Romeo and Juliet, adding: “That which we call a rose by any other name would smell just as sweet.”. To expound, if St. Petersburg had been given the name Detroit, as was suggested by one of the city’s pioneers, would it still be the St. Petersburg we know and love?
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Why isn’t Sheriff Grady Judd not listening to the facts?

News reports in recent months paint a clear picture that Polk County has reached a crossroads in its approach to animal protection and cat management, with two distinct paths forward. One option – continuing to kill cats and kittens – would reinforce Polk County’s reputation as one of Florida’s deadliest areas for animals and further lose the trust of the community. The other option is to pursue humane, evidence-based nonlethal policies for cats that will save taxpayer dollars, as well as assure residents that Polk County is evolving and improving for animals and people alike. This is, of course, an easy choice to make.
POLK COUNTY, FL
tampamagazines.com

The Edition Hotel — Tampa’s First 5-Star Experience

Walk into the Tampa Edition and escape into a dream world of luxury and quality where everything is executed to the nines. The Big Guava just got a big upgrade, ushering in the Bay area’s first five-star hotel and residences in September. The collaborative concept from Ian Schrager and...
TAMPA, FL
tampamagazines.com

The InterView: Suzanne Perry, Datz Restaurant Group

About Datz Restaurant Group: Started in 2009 with Datz, the independent Tampa Bay restaurant group has expanded to include Dough, Dr. BBQ, Burnt Ends Tiki Bar, Donovan’s Modern American Eatery, Cluck Yeah! and Sear City All American Burgers. It has been featured nationally, including on Good Morning America, Travel Channel and Netflix.
TAMPA, FL
247Sports

247Sports

