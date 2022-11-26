Read full article on original website
Parents falsely accused after a 5-month-old baby girl is taken from her crib. What happened to Sabrina Aisenberg?Fatim HemrajValrico, FL
2 Cities in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensFlorida State
Sheriff: A man from St. Pete was shot after making threats and brandishing a pistol at an officer.EddyEvonAnonymousSaint Petersburg, FL
Hidden History: The Tampa TheatreModern GlobeTampa, FL
To His Mom, He’s a Medical MasterpieceH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Bulls wideout Holden Willis next to enter NCAA Transfer Portal
USF wide receiver Holden Willis has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday, Bulls247 has learned. Willis becomes the second Bull to enter the portal on Monday alone, joining linebacker Antonio Grier in the immediate wake of the end of the 2022 season. A COVID-year sophomore, the Tennessee native just...
247Sports
Brian Kelly on LSU playing Kirby Smart, Georgia in SEC Championship Game: 'You know what you're going to get'
With the disappointing loss to Texas A&M in the rearview mirror, LSU (9-3) looks to topple defending national champion and No. 1 Georgia (12-0) in the SEC Championship Game. Ahead of the meeting, Tigers' first-year coach Brian Kelly revealed his expectations of Georgia. Kelly is no stranger to coaching in big games but Saturday's game is the former Notre Dame coach's first on the SEC's biggest stage, and it comes against Kirby Smart.
Terrence Hicks named Plant City’s official full-time head coach
PLANT CITY, Fla.- It didn’t take too long after the season for the Plant City Raiders to decide what direction they would be taking their football program in. The Plant City Raiders official Twitter handle announced Monday afternoon that they have removed the interim tag and named Terrence ...
Tampa home price growth 2nd in the nation, but starting to slow
For local home buyers hoping the holiday season might bring some relief for home prices, the latest S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index will be quite a Scrooge.
stpetecatalyst.com
World Cup watch party canceled
November 29, 2022 - Tuesday’s FIFA World Cup watch party at downtown St. Petersburg’s Williams Park is canceled. Event organizer and local restaurateur Pete Boland made the announcement in a social media post Monday afternoon. He noted the park’s bandshell needs renovations and upgrades and that pre-sales for the Tuesday event were too low to absorb additional costs. However, Boland said that if the U.S. Men’s National Team beats Iran, Jannus Live will host a knockout round watch party this weekend.
995qyk.com
Two Florida Highways Among Most Dangerous Roads In U.S.
Two Florida highways were listed among AAA’s most dangerous roads in the U.S.. We see a lot of accidents here in Florida. One may think it could be because we have drivers from so many different states that are not familiar with our area. Other’s blame it on cell phone usage behind the wheel.
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa tech entrepreneur, mentor dead at 41
Scott Conlon, the CEO and co-founder of MyArea Network, a digital advertising and marketing company based in Tampa, died unexpectedly Nov. 14. He was 41. The death of Conlon has devastated the Tampa Bay tech community, says Linda Olson, CEO of Tampa Bay Wave, a business accelerator of which MyAreaNetwork is a member. Conlon was also on the Tampa Bay Wave board.
tampamagazines.com
Celebrity Cruises Returns to Tampa
Fresh from a multi-million-dollar upgrade, the Celebrity Constellation® will make Tampa, Florida its winter home for a season of island-hopping in the Caribbean. This expands Celebrity Cruises’ already impressive presence in paradise to a total of seven award-winning ships. On board the stunningly redesigned Celebrity Constellation, guests will...
Poker Face: Retired Military Officer Sues USF Professor Over Alleged Bad Book Deal
TAMPA, Fla. – A professor at USF in Tampa and a retired Lieutenant Colonel of the United States Air Force are in a legal tango over a deal to write a book. On November 22, Mark Wiser, 54 of Land O’ Lakes sued Marvin Karlins,
tampamagazines.com
The History of the Iconic Grouper Sandwich
Everyone loves a good sandwich. Since many who live in the Tampa Bay area are not from here, they likely brought their preferences with them, be they cheesesteaks from Philadelphia, dipped roast beef from Chicago or pastrami on rye from New York City. The Bay area has its own sandwich...
stpetecatalyst.com
Vintage St. Pete: Founding fathers and famous names
“What’s in a name?” William Shakespeare wrote in Romeo and Juliet, adding: “That which we call a rose by any other name would smell just as sweet.”. To expound, if St. Petersburg had been given the name Detroit, as was suggested by one of the city’s pioneers, would it still be the St. Petersburg we know and love?
fox13news.com
Tampa Bays retro video game store is perfect for holiday gifting ideas
TAMPA, Fla. - Looking to get your retro game on? On small business Saturday make sure to shop local and check out an awesome retro video game store located right here in Tampa Bay. M&M video games is about everything gaming from retro gaming devices like the classic Atari 2600...
VIDEO: Coast Guard medevacs captain 40 miles off Johns Pass
A video shows the Coast Guard medevac a captain from a commercial fishing vessel off the coast of Johns Pass Monday afternoon.
Deal of a lifetime: own a Florida beach house for $10,000
The three-story home, valued at $10 million, is going to be auctioned off this weekend without reserve to the highest bidder – even if the highest bid is only $10,000.
Why isn’t Sheriff Grady Judd not listening to the facts?
News reports in recent months paint a clear picture that Polk County has reached a crossroads in its approach to animal protection and cat management, with two distinct paths forward. One option – continuing to kill cats and kittens – would reinforce Polk County’s reputation as one of Florida’s deadliest areas for animals and further lose the trust of the community. The other option is to pursue humane, evidence-based nonlethal policies for cats that will save taxpayer dollars, as well as assure residents that Polk County is evolving and improving for animals and people alike. This is, of course, an easy choice to make.
tampamagazines.com
The Edition Hotel — Tampa’s First 5-Star Experience
Walk into the Tampa Edition and escape into a dream world of luxury and quality where everything is executed to the nines. The Big Guava just got a big upgrade, ushering in the Bay area’s first five-star hotel and residences in September. The collaborative concept from Ian Schrager and...
tampamagazines.com
The InterView: Suzanne Perry, Datz Restaurant Group
About Datz Restaurant Group: Started in 2009 with Datz, the independent Tampa Bay restaurant group has expanded to include Dough, Dr. BBQ, Burnt Ends Tiki Bar, Donovan’s Modern American Eatery, Cluck Yeah! and Sear City All American Burgers. It has been featured nationally, including on Good Morning America, Travel Channel and Netflix.
Tampa Man Convicted In Brandon Apartment Double Murder
TAMPA, Fla. – Jy’Quale Samari Grable, 20, Tampa, has been found guilty of conspiracy, robbery, and first-degree premeditated murder. Grable faces a mandatory minimum sentence of life in federal prison. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for February 16, 2023. Jy’Quale Grable was indicted on February
Actually, guns do kill people
The best data indicates that guns are seven times more likely to be used in a crime than to defend a victim.
Native American charged with misdemeanor after protesting Tampa's Columbus statue
A local Indigenous rights group called Tampa a 'place of hate' and is organizing against the charge.
247Sports
