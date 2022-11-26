ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

Douglas' 18 lead Prairie View A&M past Arkansas State 67-59

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — William Douglas had 18 points in Prairie View A&M’s 67-59 victory over Arkansas State on Friday night.

Douglas added nine rebounds for the Panthers (4-2). Jeremiah Gambrell scored 13 points, shooting 5 for 14, including 1 for 7 from beyond the arc. Hegel Augustin recorded 11 points and shot 3 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Markise Davis led the way for the Red Wolves (3-3) with 15 points. Malcolm Farrington added 15 points and two steals for Arkansas State. In addition, Caleb Fields finished with 14 points and five assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

