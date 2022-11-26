ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Roland Partners with Roland Lifestyle and Ageless Galaxy for an Exclusive Clothing Collection

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v41LX_0jNz4xuo00

JAKARTA, Indonesia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 25, 2022--

Roland, the world’s most iconic electronic musical instrument brand, is partnering with Roland Lifestyle to release a limited apparel collaboration through Ageless Galaxy (AGLXY). With this collection, Ageless Galaxy and Roland pay tribute to iconic instruments, such as the TR-808, JD-08, and JX-08 that have shaped the music industry into what it is today — bringing timeless classics into the modern era to create a legacy that influences generations beyond time.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221125005006/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

AGLXY is a lifestyle brand inspired by the mentality of outer space exploration. Founded in 2013 by Tamish Aswani and Giorgi Krisno, their goal to leave a mark in the galaxy fuels their never-ending drive to do “Whatever it Takes” to survive. They’ve worked for top brands like Nike, MINI, Mercedes Benz, and PUMA to help these brands explore what’s unique about their own identities in order to foster that expression through localized art and culture-driven events. AGLXY products are cut, sewn, and printed, not ready made, and packaging showcases screen-printed designs to make each buying experience special. Their flagship store in the obscure-to-many city of Jakarta, Indonesia, was conceptualized as a place to meet and exchange stories in support of tailor-made shopping experiences. And collaborations with hot boutiques like the Main Source in Norwich, England, and hot artists like Dalek in North Carolina, US, have shown the world it is possible to beat the odds of being from an obscure place and still make the coolest stuff around.

Roland Lifestyle is an extension of Roland’s story dedicated to music, fashion, and culture. Roland Lifestyle has a mission to honor and thrive with its history to introduce Roland to the new generation with the help of apparel, products, and collaborations.

Roland x Ageless Galaxy Exclusive Clothing Collection

In this collection, Ageless Galaxy and Roland are showcasing iconic electronic musical equipment by Roland with five total clothing items:

  • A white short-sleeved shirt showcasing the Roland Boutique JD-08 Synthesizer Module on the back and with Ageless Galaxy’s and Roland’s logos on the front.
  • A white short-sleeved shirt featuring Roland’s AIRA Compact series (T-8 Beat Machine, J-6 Chord Synthesizer, and E-4 Voice Tweaker) in different colors on the back and with Ageless Galaxy’s and Roland’s logos on the back and chest.
  • A black short-sleeved shirt with Ageless Galaxy’s and Roland’s stylized 3D logos.
  • A black short-sleeved shirt featuring the Roland Boutique JX-08 Synthesizer Module on the back, with Ageless Galaxy’s and Roland’s logos on the front.
  • A black jacket honoring Roland’s legendary TR-808 drum machine with its iconic color spectrum on the front, with Ageless Galaxy’s and Roland’s logos on the back.

See images of each item from the Ageless Galaxy x Roland collection here.

Roland x Ageless Galaxy Limited Edition AIRA Compact

Striving for greatness and being fueled with inspiration is a mentality that Ageless Galaxy and Roland are bringing to this collaboration. What better way to show that mentality than through creating an Ageless Galaxy edition of the AIRA Compact modules that consists of the T-8 Beat Machine, J-6 Chord Synthesizer, and E-4 Voice Tweaker. A set of the Ageless Galaxy edition AIRA Compacts was given away at the Ageless Galaxy x Roland launch event in Jakarta, Indonesia, with the only other set created to remain on display at the AGLXY store.

Tamish Aswani, co-founder of AGLXY, noted, “Music has always been a huge part of what drives the creative ethos of Ageless Galaxy, and dance and DJ products are central to Jakarta’s bustling music scene, a youthful, outerworldly space where Roland’s AIRA Compact series fits perfectly.”

AGLXY Sticker Bomb

The exclusive design skins for the Ageless Galaxy edition AIRA Compact series is called the AGLXY Sticker Bomb. Each skin contains core graphics of Ageless Galaxy that express the brand’s mentalities and values through a collage of stickers that AGLXY has designed over the years for the brand. Notable graphics are the AGLXY Italic Logo, the “Whatever it Takes” graphic, a core tagline and mentality, Terry the Space Shuttle, the brand mascot character, and the “Much Love from Jakarta” graphic, a sign-off to represent the brand’s home base.

Roland Global VP of Artist Relations and Strategic Partnerships Brian Alli added, “Indonesia is an important market for Roland, and Ageless Galaxy is helping Roland reach Indonesian youth in an organic way. Jakarta is one of the world’s largest and most populous urban areas, second only to Tokyo, and one of the oldest cities in the world. Roland is grateful to AGLXY for curating a musical workshop series and a clothing collection featuring Roland’s dance and DJ products in connection with such a significant yet enigmatic cultural center.”

Availability & Pricing

The AGLXY × Roland Collection will be available to purchase at http://www.aglxy.com/ and the AGLXY store starting on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 11 AM GMT +7. Each T-Shirt is US $34 while the Coach Jacket is US $65.

The Ageless Galaxy edition of the AIRA Compact line is not available for sale.

For the full press kit, including hi-res images click here.

To learn more, visit Roland.com.

Tags: @aglxyco @rolandglobal @rolandlifestyle @pantja.id @kurakurabeer

@suntoryglobal @metronomdj @sas.indonesia

Hashtags: #AGLXYco #AGLXY2022 #AgelessGalaxy #SinceInfinity #WhateverItTakes

#AGLXYxRoland #Roland #Rolandlifestyle

---------

About Ageless Galaxy

Ageless Galaxy is a lifestyle brand inspired by the mentality of outer space exploration. Their goal to leave a mark in the galaxy fuels their never-ending drive to do ‘Whatever it Takes’ to survive. Through working with like-minded individuals, their ultimate goal is to infuse value in everything they do in order to make a mark in this never-ending galaxy. AGLXY: Web , Instagram , YouTube

About Roland Corporation

For 50 years, Roland’s innovative electronic musical instruments and multimedia products have fueled inspiration in artists and creators around the world. Embraced by hobbyists and professionals alike, the company’s trendsetting gear spans multiple categories, from pianos, synthesizers, guitar products, and electronic percussion to DJ controllers, audio/video solutions, livestreaming products, and more. As technology evolves, Roland continues to lead the way for gigging musicians, producers, and beatmakers, providing modern software-based solutions and seamless creative workflows between hardware products, computers, and mobile devices. For more information, visit Roland.com or see your local Roland dealer. Follow us on Facebook , Twitter ( @RolandGlobal ), and on Instagram ( @RolandGlobal ).

About Roland Lifestyle

Founded in late 2020, Roland Lifestyle’s mission is to bridge music, fashion, and culture by telling Roland’s iconic story through apparel and collectable products. This stems from a desire to reach beyond musicians using the Roland products to fans of the company and more importantly, the music it helps create. Roland Lifestyle has the power to educate fashion and music enthused audiences about the legacy of Roland, through a medium they can relate to, wear every day, and collect. Roland Lifestyle: Web , Instagram , Twitter , Facebook

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221125005006/en/

CONTACT: AGLXY Contact:

Annissa Imanina (Nina)

Ageless Galaxy Marketing Team

+62 811 9291 279

nina@aglxy.comCompany Contact:

Rebecca Genel

Global PR/Media Relations Manager

Roland Corporation

+1 (323) 890-3718

rebecca.genel@roland.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES INDONESIA NORTH AMERICA ASIA PACIFIC

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE ENTERTAINMENT LIFESTYLE SPECIALTY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS CONSUMER TECHNOLOGY FASHION RETAIL MUSIC AUDIO/VIDEO GENERATION Z MILLENNIALS

SOURCE: Roland

PUB: 11/25/2022 11:00 PM/DISC: 11/25/2022 11:02 PM

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Tim Beddows Dies: Managing Director Of UK-Based Network Distributing Was 59

Tim Beddows, Managing Director of the UK-based Network Distributing Limited, has died. He was 59. Beddows died on Friday, November 18. Network Distributing confirmed the news to Deadline in a statement, describing Beddows’s death as a “terrible shock to everyone who knew him both personally and professionally.” “The Network team are devastated but committed to continuing his legacy and building upon Network’s position of strength as a leader in the UK home entertainment market,” the statement read. Beddows founded Network in 1997. The UK-based company now acts as an independent UK publishing, distribution, production, and entertainment group. The company is most known for its...
Boston

TikTok’s Carlo and Sarah bring a piece of Italy to Boston

The cross-cultural couple has amassed over 4.3 million TikTok followers in less than two years. On TikTok, @CarloAndSarah show the hilarious — and often endearing — situations that arise when cultures clash. In real life, they want to bring people together. Sarah Mollica, 25, and Carlo Bruno Longo,...
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Croatia charged after fans taunt Canadian World Cup player

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — A disciplinary case was opened against Croatia at the World Cup on Tuesday after the team’s fans taunted a Canada player with Serbian family ties. FIFA said the charge against the Croatian soccer federation was “due to the behavior of its fans” and cited rules relating to discrimination and security at games.
The Associated Press

Saudi viewers angry over apparent ban on World Cup streaming

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — World Cup viewers in Saudi Arabia say the government has blocked a Qatari-owned streaming service that was supposed to broadcast matches in the kingdom. The suspension has stunned and outraged customers of TOD TV, which holds the rights to show the World Cup in Saudi Arabia. TOD TV is owned by Qatar’s beIN Sports Media Group.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Carlos Queiroz, part of the USMNT’s revival, now aims to end its World Cup dream

AL-RAYYAN, Qatar – A savvy, charismatic, multi-national polyglot with a fascination for the particularities of the American spirit: One could make the case that Carlos Queiroz was American soccer’s Jurgen Klinsmann before Jurgen Klinsmann was.While Klinsmann has been a constant presence in the nation’s footballing consciousness for more than a decade thanks to his television commentary work and time in charge of the U.S. men’s national team that followed, the Portuguese manager was a quietly influential figure on the domestic scene before the turn of the century.Though he would become a globetrotting coach with an array of high-powered destinations on...
SB Nation

Konaté and France Secure World Cup Advancement while England Struggle

After playing a key role in France’s game one victory over Australia at the World Cup, Ibrahima Konaté made way for Raphaël Varane against Denmark on Saturday but was introduced in the second half and was on the pitch for France’s second goal in a 2-1 win.
The Associated Press

World Cup TV pundit under fire for disparaging Qatari attire

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Former Germany forward Sandro Wagner is under fire for a disparaging remark he made about Qatari men’s traditional attire while commentating for TV during Germany and Spain’s World Cup match on Sunday. Wagner was commentating on the teams’ 1-1 draw for German broadcaster...
TechCrunch

TipTip uses a hyperlocal strategy to help Southeast Asian creators monetize

The latest round was led by East Ventures, with participation from returning investors Vertex, SMDV and B.I.G. Ventures. TipTip founded in October 2021 by Albert Lucius, whose previous startup Kudo was acquired by Grab in 2017. It serves as a marketplace for creators to connect with fans, and monetize content like videos and documents by selling them to their followers, or hosting live video sessions.
The Associated Press

Croatia downs Canada 4-1 at World Cup on Kramaric's 2 goals

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — A bit of trash talk meant to inspire Canada instead motivated Croatia. Canada coach John Herdman had tried to boost his team following a loss to Belgium to open the team’s first World Cup appearance in 36 years — using colorful language that Croatia took exception to. The 2018 runners-up responded on Sunday with a 4-1 victory over the Canadians, who were eliminated after two matches in Qatar. “I have to say thank you to the head coach of Canada for the motivation,” said Andrej Kramaric, who scored two goals on Sunday.
The Associated Press

Descartes Labs Goes All-in on AWS to Help Organizations Harness Geospatial Data to Address Sustainability, Food Security, and Climate Change

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced that Descartes Labs, a leading space and geospatial intelligence company, is migrating its core information technology (IT) infrastructure, including its geoprocessing and analytics platforms, to AWS. By going all-in on AWS, Descartes Labs will provide commercial and public sector customers with insights that support timely decisions regarding some of the world’s most pressing challenges, including mitigating the effects of climate change, enhancing food security, protecting people, and safeguarding natural resources. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005234/en/ Source: Descartes Labs
WWD

Farm Rio and Alps & Meters Head for the Mountains

With snowmaking well underway at major ski resorts and snow falling in certain regions, two companies are looking to suit up more of those mountain-goers on and off the slopes. Farm Rio is delving into the category for the first time, and Alps & Meters is looking to fortify its...
UTAH STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
582K+
Post
621M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy