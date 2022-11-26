ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Coleman's 20 lead Hawaii past Sacramento State 74-61

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LAIE, Hawaii (AP) — Noel Coleman scored 20 points as Hawaii beat Sacramento State 74-61 on Friday night.

Coleman was 8-of-13 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) for the Rainbow Warriors (4-1). Bernardo da Silva added 16 points while finishing 8 of 12 from the floor, and he also had five rebounds. Samuta Avea finished 4 of 6 from the field to finish with nine points.

Cameron Wilbon led the Hornets (3-3) in scoring, finishing with 12 points. Callum McRae added 11 points and eight rebounds for Sacramento State. Hunter Marks also had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

