Golden Knights Go Quiet For Second and Third Periods, Fall 4-2 to Kraken

By Aidan Champion
 3 days ago

The Vegas Golden Knights lost to the Seattle Kraken for the first time ever on Friday.

Friday wasn't a great night for the Vegas Golden Knights when the club fell to the Seattle Kraken 4-2 at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas lacked aggression, having finished with just 22 shots on goal, including just 13 in the second and third periods combined.

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill made 24 saves to go along with his four goals allowed.

Seattle started off strong, scoring two unanswered goals to open up the first 8 minutes of the game. The first came from Kraken forward Ryan Donato just over 2 and a half minutes into the contest, while the second came from forward Andre Burakovsky.

With more than a half to go in the first period, the Golden Knights found themselves down 2-0, a complete turnaround compared to the first meeting between the division foes when Vegas was the one to jump out with an early 2-0 lead.

As they've done numerous times so far this season, though, the Golden Knights responded quickly and would eventually tie the contest with a power-play goal from forward Nicolas Roy and a goal from Phil Kessel.

The game would be all even at two goals apiece heading into the first intermission.

That tie would be broken with just under 5 and a half minutes into the second period when Burakovsky scored his second goal of the evening.

Vegas would contain Seattle for almost the entire remainder of the period, but Kraken forward Joran Eberle would score with just over a minute before the second intermission. Seattle regained its two-goal lead going into the third period.

The Kraken's defense remained strong in the third, as Seattle limited Vegas to just six shots on goal, with only four up until the final 2 minutes of the game.

This was certainly one of those games the Golden Knights would not like to repeat too often down the road, if at all.

The team falls to 16-5-1 and takes its third divisional loss in regulation this season.

Vegas will look to move on from this disappointing loss when it hosts the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday for the clubs' second meeting in a week.

Follow along with VGK Today for live updates throughout the game.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .

