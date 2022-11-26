ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Tatum scores 30; Celtics pull away from Kings, 122-104

By CBS Boston
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BqoCG_0jNz4rcS00

BOSTON (AP) - Jayson Tatum scored 30 points and the NBA-best Boston Celtics pulled away from the Sacramento Kings for a 122-104 victory on Friday night.

Jaylen Brown added 25 points and Derrick White had 16 for Boston (15-4), which won for the 11th time in 12 games. Al Horford finished with 13 points, and Tatum had eight rebounds.

De'Aaron Fox led Sacramento with 20 points. Domantas Sabonis had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Davion Mitchell scored 13.

The Kings have lost two straight after a seven-game winning streak.

In a matchup of two of the league's hottest teams in November, the Celtics opened a 16-point lead early in the second quarter before the Kings' league-best offense got rolling just before halftime, closing to 64-62 at intermission.

From there, the game bogged down with numerous fouls and some sloppy and inconsistent offense for much of the third quarter before Boston took off on a 19-0 run that closed the quarter and extended into Sam Hauser's 3 at the start of the fourth.

Horford's 3 gave Boston a 25-point lead with just over five minutes to play.

TIP-INS

Kings: Coach Mike Brown and Fox were each whistled for a technical foul by referee Natalie Sago midway into the opening quarter. Were just 2 for 10 on 3-point attempts in the opening quarter and finished 9 of 36.

Celtics: Brown picked up a T from ref Eric Lewis late in the first quarter. Sago gave one to Grant Williams in the third. ... Opened a double-digit lead midway into the first and led 36-22 after one.

BENCH BOOST

With his team trailing by six and looking sluggish late in the third, Boston coach Joe Mazzulla brought in reserves Payton Pritchard and Luke Kornet for their first playing time of the night. It seemed to spark the team and excited the crowd as the Celtics went on a 16-0 run to close the quarter, with Tatum scoring the last five points.

HIGH OCTANE OFFENSES

The game featured two of the league's highest-scoring teams. Sacramento entered first with 120 points per game and Boston was just slightly behind, second at 119.7.

UP NEXT

Kings: Host the Phoenix Suns on Monday.
Celtics: Host the Washington Wizards on Sunday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Brown scores 36, Tatum-less Celtics outlast Wizards 130-121

By KYLE HIGHTOWER AP Sports WriterBOSTON — Jaylen Brown scored 36 points and the Boston Celtics held off the Washington Wizards 130-121 on Sunday.Malcolm Brogdon added 17 points and Derrick White finished with 15 for the Celtics, who have won three straight and 12 of their last 13. It is also Boston's second win this season over Washington, which has lost its last three.Celtics star Jayson Tatum missed his first game this season with a sprained left ankle. But his absence didn't slow down the offense, as Boston jumped out to 17-point halftime edge and grew its lead as high...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Celtics throttle Hornets, 140-105, for ninth straight home win

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum scored 35 points, Marcus Smart had 22 points and a career-high 15 assists and the Boston Celtics jumped to a 27-point, first-quarter lead and beat the Charlotte Hornets 140-105 on Monday night.It was the ninth straight win at home and the 13th in 14 games for the reigning Eastern Conference champions, who have the best record in the NBA.Malcolm Brogdon had 21 points, six assists and five rebounds, while Derrick White had 15 points and six assists. Blake Griffin scored a season-high nine points for Boston.Jalen McDaniels scored 24 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 22...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Jaylen Brown carries load with Tatum out vs. Wizards

BOSTON -- Jayson Tatum got a much-needed night off Sunday, resting his left ankle sprain as the Celtics hosted the Wizards at TD Garden. The Celtics offense didn't miss a beat, thanks to Jaylen Brown.Brown got to be the alpha dog on Sunday evening, and he erupted for a team-high 36 points on 13-for-23 shooting in Boston's 130-121 victory. It was the most points that Brown has scored in a game this season, and the seventh time that he's hit the 30-point mark.Before you shrug off a 130-point performance against the Wizards, it should be noted that Washington's defense has...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Horford out Monday night, Brown listed as questionable

BOSTON -- The Celtics have the best record in the NBA and with the team currently in the middle of a six-game homestand, Joe Mazzulla has the opportunity to manage the load on his players. He'll do that once again Monday night against the Hornets.Jayson Tatum got the night off Sunday when the C's hosted -- and beat -- the Wizards at TD Garden. On Monday night, it will be Al Horford receiving an evening off from his head coach, getting a rest to deal with his lower back soreness. This will be the fourth game this season that Horford...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Linus Ullmark cleared to return after injury scare

BOSTON -- Linus Ullmark left Friday's comeback win over the Hurricanes in the third period with an injury that certainly appeared concerning. The Bruins goaltender, however, managed to escape major damage.Ullmark was back at practice on Monday, and head coach Jim Montgomery said that the 29-year-old won't be missing any time."Ullmark is good -- to play or for backup duty," Montgomery said.The Bruins are back in action on Tuesday night against the Lightning, a rematch from last Monday, when Ullmark and the Bruins won 5-3 in Tampa.Jeremy Swayman replaced Ullmark on Friday, stopping all six shots he faced and picking up his fourth win of the year.While Montgomery didn't name a starting goaltender for Tuesday, he made it clear that both Ullmark and Swayman will be available.Ullmark is leading the NHL in GAA (2.00) and save percentage (.935) this season.Elsewhere on the injury front, defenseman Derek Forbort and forward Trent Frederic are both nearing a return, with both players a possibility to play on Tuesday. Forbort last played on Nov. 1, when he suffered a broken finger, while Frederic hasn't played since falling hard into the boards during Boston's win in Tampa last week. 
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

First look at Bergeron wearing new Winter Classic jersey

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins unveiled their new Winter Classic jerseys on Friday. On Monday, they offered a glimpse of what they'll look like in action.The Bruins tweeted out a video on Monday of captain Patrice Bergeron sporting the new sweater, as he posed for some promotional images.Check it out below:Bergeron has worn quite a few Bruins jerseys over the course of his career, which dates back to the 2003-04 season. And he'll add the latest to the list -- his fifth jersey this season alone -- when the Bruins take the ice against the Penguins at Fenway Park on Jan. 2. 
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Bruins go holiday shopping for kids in need

BOSTON -- The Bruins had practice on Monday, but before they took the ice they hit the aisles for an annual tradition that no player would ever miss. The entire Bruins team did a little holiday shopping at Target in Watertown on Monday morning, but these gifts will not be under their respective trees. These gifts will be given to children in local hospitals who won't be able to celebrate the holidays at home.The shopping began bright and early at 7 a.m., but nobody was scared away by the early start time. Everyone knows that this small investment of time will...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
93K+
Followers
29K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy