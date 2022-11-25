PISCATAWAY, N.J. - Rutgers men's lacrosse today unveiled the four student-athletes that were voted captain for the upcoming 2022-23 season. The Scarlet Knights will have the leadership of captains David Sprock, Ross Scott, Ethan Rall and Bobby Russo. Each player is a captain for the first time this season, following the graduation of last season's captains Ryan Gallagher and Colin Kirst.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO