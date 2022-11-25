ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
R Scarlet Knights

Women's Basketball Travels to Boston College for ACC/B1G Challenge

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – The Rutgers women's basketball team (4-4) will travel to Boston College (5-3) for the ACC/B1G Challenge on Wednesday, Nov. 30 for a 7 p.m. tip. The game will be broadcast on NESN. Last Time Out. The Scarlet Knights downed Cornell on Sunday afternoon, 71-52, in...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
R Scarlet Knights

Men’s Lacrosse Announces Four Captains For 2022-23 Season

PISCATAWAY, N.J. - Rutgers men's lacrosse today unveiled the four student-athletes that were voted captain for the upcoming 2022-23 season. The Scarlet Knights will have the leadership of captains David Sprock, Ross Scott, Ethan Rall and Bobby Russo. Each player is a captain for the first time this season, following the graduation of last season's captains Ryan Gallagher and Colin Kirst.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
R Scarlet Knights

Korsak Selected for Reese’s Senior Bowl

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – P Adam Korsak is set to represent Rutgers football at the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, the event recently announced. The game is set for Feb. 4, 2023, at Hancock Whitney Stadium and will be televised by NFL Network. The Reese's Senior Bowl is widely...
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy