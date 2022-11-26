Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Man Facing Life Sentence for Drug TraffickingLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas Family Solves Cold Case On Their OwnStill UnsolvedFort Worth, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Buddhist Temples Being Targeted by Criminal Ring Requesting FBI AssistanceLarry LeaseWhite Settlement, TX
TCU completes perfect season, could become the first Texas school to qualify for the College Football PlayoffsJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
starlocalmedia.com
BoBo's Show: Blow leading young Lady Wildcats while taking on large scoring role
Salese Blow is just a few weeks into her senior season with the Plano girls basketball team, and the Wichita State commit has already submitted a career-best performance. Blow helped lead the Lady Wildcats to a 68-53 victory over Lake Highlands earlier in the season on Nov. 11 by scoring a career-high 46 points and she recently picked up all-tournament honors after averaging more than 35 points per game for her team at the Allen Lady Eagle Hoopfest.
starlocalmedia.com
One to go: Chargers rout Lubbock Trinity to advance to Division III title game
Dallas Christian took one more step its journey to win a state championship and it did so in impressive fashion. The Chargers (12-1) dominated in all three phases from start to finish as they rolled to a 35-0 shutout of Lubbock Trinity Christian on Saturday in the TAPPS Division III state semifinals at Clyde Bulldog Stadium.
starlocalmedia.com
Star power: Allen, Prosper ISD, McKinney ISD volleyball stars pick up 5-6A honors
After catching fire in the 2021 playoffs en route to a regional quarterfinal appearance, the Prosper volleyball team picked up where it left off this season. The Lady Eagles advanced the regional finals — their first five-round playoff run since 2018 — and finished just two set wins shy of qualifying the Class 6A state tournament. It'll give Prosper plenty of motivation for the offseason as it prepares for 2023, and they'll head into next year with a district championship to defend after running the table for a perfect 14-0 mark in 5-6A.
Frisco, November 29 High School ⚽ Game Notice
starlocalmedia.com
Highlight reel: Memorable moments aplenty from another year of HS volleyball
The 2022 high school volleyball season came to a close last weekend with many a state champion crowned across the state. Six programs across the state hoisted a state title over three days of competition in Garland at the Curtis Culwell Center during the annual UIL state tournament, and six others basked in that same championship glory as part of the TAPPS state tournament, held in Waco.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
TCU Celebrates Perfect Regular Season, Prepares for Big 12 Championship
It was never in doubt in Fort Worth on Saturday, as TCU stormed out to a huge lead and won 62-14 over Iowa State. The win secures the Horned Frogs a spot in the Big 12 Championship game on December 3 and a step away from the college football playoff for the first time ever.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Matt Barrie names his Heisman Trophy favorite heading into conference championship weekend
Matt Barrie dove into how the Heisman Trophy race is shaking out with Week 13 in the books. And in his mind, there’s 2 frontrunners: USC’s Caleb Williams and TCU’s Max Duggan. In USC’s 38-27 win over Notre Dame on Saturday, Williams was 18-of-22 passing for 232...
K-State Wildcats vs. TCU Horned Frogs: Five things to know about Big 12 championship
Everything you need to know to start getting ready for Kansas State’s rematch against TCU in the Big 12 championship game.
247Sports
TCU rises to No. 3 in both the AP and Coaches Poll
TCU has moved up to the top 3 programs in the nation following their dominating 62-14 win over Iowa State on Saturday night. The Frogs moved up to No. 3 in both the AP and Coaches Polls, rising up one spot. Michigan defeated Ohio State on Saturday, moving up to No. 2, also allowing the Frogs to move up. The Frogs finished the regular season 12-0 and 9-0 in Big 12 play. It is the first time since 2009 that a Big 12 team has finished undefeated. Texas was the last program to do so.
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Swept in Senior Night Loss to TCU
NORMAN – While the OU volleyball team didn't come away with a victory Saturday night, the team sent off its seniors with some individual achievements and in front of Sooner Nation at McCasland Field House this season to cap off their OU careers at home. In their regular season...
starlocalmedia.com
All the action from Prosper's regional semifinal win over North Crowley
The Prosper football team continued its playoff run on Saturday with a 35-21 victory over previously undefeated North Crowley. Check out some of the action from Choctaw Stadium.
heartlandcollegesports.com
TCU vs. K-State Big 12 Championship Odds, Points Total Released
The Big 12 Championship Game is all set between the TCU Horned Frogs and K-State Wildcats on Saturday and Vegas has announced the odds and points total for the game. TCU has opened up as a 2.5-point favorite in this match up and the over/under point total opened at 60.5 points.
Want To Work For The PGA? Here’s How
The 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship will be held on May 24-28, 2023 and will be the first of six major championships to be hosted at PGA’s new headquarters in Frisco in the next 12 years. In preparation for the four-day championship, the PGA of America is inviting talent from all backgrounds to apply for short-term employment as operations assistants.
San Angelo LIVE!
SHOCKING VIDEO: Unidentified Cowboys Fan Destroys Downtown Bench Outside San Angelo Night Club
SAN ANGELO, TX – San Angelo's Downtown night club, the Chadbourne Tavern, is searching for a Dallas Cowboys fan who destroyed their street side bench over the weekend. In the video above you can see a man in a Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboy Jersey attempting to steal the bench. Unknown to him prior to the attempted theft, the bench was nailed to the ground.
Dallas Observer
Eagles Brought Fort Worth to Hotel California This Black Friday Evening
On Black Friday evening, Eagles fans entered Dickies Arena to a stage shrouded by a gray curtain, as classic folk rock songs played low as the venue’s walk-in music. It was an older crowd, and many audience members shared their personal experiences with the band over the last 50 years. Some remembered the late Glenn Frey, the Eagles guitarist who died in 2016, leaving drummer-turned-guitarist Don Henley at the band’s helm.
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
Photo byPhoto by behrouz sasani on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around and want to see what a really delicious steak should taste like.
Another ex-Ticket personality has joined Mike Rhyner and 'The Freak'
DALLAS — The North Texas sports radio market couldn't go long without another big change. Danny Balis, the former longtime producer of "The Hardline" on KTCK's "The Ticket", has joined "The Freak," the upstart talk format featuring ex-Ticket legend Mike Rhyner. Balis is joining Rhyner's "The Downbeat" afternoon drive...
dallasexpress.com
Local Bald Eagle Pair Settling in for the Winter
People have been flocking to the area to see two bald eagles build their nests around White Rock Lake since the pair moved to the area earlier this year, as reported by The Dallas Express. A male and female bald eagle recently relocated after their first nest was blown over in February due to high winds, destroying several eggs.
What to know about incoming cold front Tuesday night in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Another day, another cold front set to impact North Texas as November is winding down to an abrupt halt and December is about to start bringing the holiday season to the absolute forefront. Tuesday will prove to be a warm day according to the National Weather...
Report: North Texas cake spot serves the best cake in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love cake? Cake is a classic dessert that is so versatile and universally loved, that it has transcended throughout decades. Historians say that cake can be traced back all the way to the 1600-1700s. Talk about a beloved food. That universal love is...
