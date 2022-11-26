Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas woman hospitalized after Pitbull attacked her and ate her bicep after biting into her friend's neckAmarie M.Lewisville, TX
Herschel Walker is in a Run-off For Georgia Senate But He Lives in TexasTom HandyTexas State
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
New Dallas burger restaurant wants to take on McDonaldsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Cowboys Thanksgiving Game Sets Record for Most-Watched Regular Season Game EverLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Alexandar Georgiev makes 41 saves, Avalanche beat Stars 4-1
DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev made 41 saves, Nathan MacKinnon and Josh Manson scored first-period goals and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Saturday night. Andrew Cogliano and Dryden Hunt also scored for the Avalanche, and Manson added an assist. Colorado was called for five minor...
FOX Sports
Blackhawks bring losing streak into home matchup against the Jets
Winnipeg Jets (9-4-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (6-6-3, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks will try to stop a six-game skid when they play the Winnipeg Jets. Chicago has gone 6-6-3 overall with a 0-4-1 record against the Central Division. The Blackhawks...
markerzone.com
COLORADO AVALANCHE F EVAN RODRIGUES OUT 2-4 WEEKS, PER BEDNAR
Per Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now, head coach Jared Bednar confirmed that Avs' forward Evan Rodrigues will miss the next 2-4 weeks with a lower-body injury. Rodrigues fell midway through Colorado's 4-3 defeat to the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. Rodrigues is the latest Avalanche player to be sidelined to...
NHL
Blue Jackets-Predators game scheduled for Nov. 26 postponed
Bridgestone Arena impacted by water main break; makeup date to be announced. Tomorrow's game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena has been postponed due to the ongoing issues caused by a water main break that has significantly impacted the event level of the arena. A makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed.
FOX Sports
Blues host the Stars after Kyrou's 2-goal game
Dallas Stars (9-5-2, first in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (6-8-0, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Dallas Stars after Jordan Kyrou's two-goal game against the Florida Panthers in the Blues' 5-4 overtime win. St. Louis is 6-8-0 overall and 2-2-0...
FOX Sports
Red Wings host the Maple Leafs after shootout victory
Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Toronto Maple Leafs after the Red Wings knocked off the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in a shootout. Detroit is 7-5-4 overall with a 1-2-1...
NHL
Creating scoring depth with the new trio: Benn, Johnston, and Dellandrea
Wyatt Johnston is on a very good path. The 19-year-old rookie forward for the Stars has now logged 21 NHL games and is averaging 14:11 in time on ice. He has five goals and two assists, and on Friday coach Pete DeBoer made a pretty strong proclamation. "I thought Wyatt...
Yardbarker
Jets Hellebuyck Right to Speak Out After Controversial No-Mask Goal
Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck’s comments were measured a day after a controversial goal Friday night — one that came against him when he had no mask and was lying prone on the ice, covering his head in pain — but those comments highlighted poor officiating, the shortcomings of a rule, and the NHL’s laissez-faire approach to player safety.
markerzone.com
KEVIN CHEVELDAYOFF & JETS PERSONNEL FURIOUS OVER BLOWN CALL WHICH LED TO TYING GOAL
The Winnipeg Jets were absolutely livid during their game against the Dallas Stars on Friday night, when the Dallas Stars scored a late game-tying goal while Connor Hellebuyck's mask was knocked off his head. Normally, when a goalie's mask gets knocked off, play is immediately called dead. For whatever reason, this play was allowed to continue, putting the Jets' goaltender at risk and also knotting the game up in the dying minutes.
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets at Blackhawks
A three-game Central Division road trip wraps up for the Winnipeg Jets tonight in Chicago, and the mission is simple. Finish with a win, and the Jets will earn themselves a winning record on the trip. The Jets (12-6-1) sit in a tie with the Colorado Avalanche for second in...
FOX Sports
Carolina brings losing streak into game against Calgary
Calgary Flames (7-6-2, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -137, Flames +116; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes come into a matchup with the Calgary Flames after losing five straight games. Carolina has a 10-5-1...
Comments / 0