Dallas, TX

Blackhawks bring losing streak into home matchup against the Jets

Winnipeg Jets (9-4-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (6-6-3, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks will try to stop a six-game skid when they play the Winnipeg Jets. Chicago has gone 6-6-3 overall with a 0-4-1 record against the Central Division. The Blackhawks...
COLORADO AVALANCHE F EVAN RODRIGUES OUT 2-4 WEEKS, PER BEDNAR

Per Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now, head coach Jared Bednar confirmed that Avs' forward Evan Rodrigues will miss the next 2-4 weeks with a lower-body injury. Rodrigues fell midway through Colorado's 4-3 defeat to the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. Rodrigues is the latest Avalanche player to be sidelined to...
Blue Jackets-Predators game scheduled for Nov. 26 postponed

Bridgestone Arena impacted by water main break; makeup date to be announced. Tomorrow's game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena has been postponed due to the ongoing issues caused by a water main break that has significantly impacted the event level of the arena. A makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed.
Blues host the Stars after Kyrou's 2-goal game

Dallas Stars (9-5-2, first in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (6-8-0, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Dallas Stars after Jordan Kyrou's two-goal game against the Florida Panthers in the Blues' 5-4 overtime win. St. Louis is 6-8-0 overall and 2-2-0...
Red Wings host the Maple Leafs after shootout victory

Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Toronto Maple Leafs after the Red Wings knocked off the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in a shootout. Detroit is 7-5-4 overall with a 1-2-1...
Jets Hellebuyck Right to Speak Out After Controversial No-Mask Goal

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck’s comments were measured a day after a controversial goal Friday night — one that came against him when he had no mask and was lying prone on the ice, covering his head in pain — but those comments highlighted poor officiating, the shortcomings of a rule, and the NHL’s laissez-faire approach to player safety.
KEVIN CHEVELDAYOFF & JETS PERSONNEL FURIOUS OVER BLOWN CALL WHICH LED TO TYING GOAL

The Winnipeg Jets were absolutely livid during their game against the Dallas Stars on Friday night, when the Dallas Stars scored a late game-tying goal while Connor Hellebuyck's mask was knocked off his head. Normally, when a goalie's mask gets knocked off, play is immediately called dead. For whatever reason, this play was allowed to continue, putting the Jets' goaltender at risk and also knotting the game up in the dying minutes.
GAMEDAY: Jets at Blackhawks

A three-game Central Division road trip wraps up for the Winnipeg Jets tonight in Chicago, and the mission is simple. Finish with a win, and the Jets will earn themselves a winning record on the trip. The Jets (12-6-1) sit in a tie with the Colorado Avalanche for second in...
Carolina brings losing streak into game against Calgary

Calgary Flames (7-6-2, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -137, Flames +116; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes come into a matchup with the Calgary Flames after losing five straight games. Carolina has a 10-5-1...
