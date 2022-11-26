Read full article on original website
19 puppies found dumped in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association says they will need A LOT of puppy chow after taking in 19 puppies. The shelter said that the puppies were found dumped in the area, and a good samaritan rounded them up and dropped them off. They say their intake team is working on getting exams, vaccinations, microchips, […]
Couple Leaves Toddler Alone In Apartment, Takes Trip To Another State
A couple has been arrested for leaving their 2-year-old child alone in a South Carolina apartment and going on a trip to New York. The apartment manager found the child and alerted the police about no adult being around to supervise the toddler. Donald Gekonge and Darlene Aldrich, both aged...
Nursing home worker fired after helping resident call 911 for ambulance
An Iowa nursing home worker who was fired after telling a resident to call 911 in order to get to the hospital is not entitled to unemployment benefits, a judge has ruled. According to state records, Kandus Jellison worked as a nurse aide for Oakwood Specialty Care in Albia when she was fired in June […] The post Nursing home worker fired after helping resident call 911 for ambulance appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Walmart Closes Location In Pennsylvania
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Mom tells son not to expect any Christmas presents after using food bank for a year
A mom tells her son not to expect any Christmas presents this year even though they have been using the food bank for a year. Christine Borton from Birmingham can’t afford to buy Christmas gifts for her 10-year-old son, Dayjanta, after she lost her support worker job for medical reasons.
Watch: Old Indiana hospital falls to ground in demolition
As Fort Wayne's oldest hospital fell to the ground on Thursday, onlookers caught the demolition on camera and shared it online.
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in Michigan
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Michigan. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Walmart is Opening the "Store of the Future"
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Wdam and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
PA witness photographs two hovering objects near roadway intersection
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Pennsylvania witness at Glenmoore reported watching and photographing both a disc-shaped and a cylinder-shaped object hovering in the night sky at about 8:29 p.m. on March 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
After craving a hamburger, 8-year old decides to drive himself to restaurant
What would you do if you found out your 8-year old child took your car?. A hamburger was all that an Ohioan child of eight years old wanted one night in 2017. So, when his parents went to bed, he made the decision to steal their car and try to drive himself and his sister, who was four at the time, to the nearest McDonald's.
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
Wisconsin plane crash - live: Images capture dramatic rescue mission after plane carrying 56 dogs crashes
A transport plane carrying more than 50 dogs up for adoption from the southeastern US crashed at a golf club in Delafield, Wisconsin. No life-threatening injuries have been reported for the three people and dozens of dogs. The crash occurred at Western Lakes Golf Club. Some local outlets reported that there were 53 dogs on the plane while others said there were 56. All of the dogs were triaged by veterinarians from the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County and will stay under observation until they have can be put up for adoption, according to CBS 58. Matthew Haerter of Lake Country Fire and Rescue said during a press conference that the aircraft crashed at a back green on the course. The plane is reported to have landed on the course and then crashed into a number of trees where its wings were cut off. Read More Plane carrying three people, 56 rescue dogs crashes on Wisconsin golf course
Is Your Local Walmart Permanently Closing?
Walmart stores tend to shutter with little advance notice. Online outlets track in real time which locations are scheduled to close. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:NBCNews.com, WTAE.com, Rather-Be-Shopping.com, and Corporate.Walmart.com.
Pennsylvania witness describes low-flying triangle in night sky
Cropped version of witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Pennsylvania witness at Smicksburg reported watching and photographing a low-flying, triangle-shaped object at about 6:33 p.m. on February 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"
Carolyn and Josh Thomas decided to leave their city life and move 1,000 miles away to Idaho, so they could offer their kids a healthy life and provide for them without getting stressed out by bills.
McDonald's Employees Frustrated with Customers Asking for Salt Packets After Ordering French Fries With 'No Salt Hack'
McDonald's sells around 9 million pounds of French fries daily and approximately 3.29 billion annually. For many people, there is nothing more disappointing than looking forward to some piping hot McDonald's French fries and they end up cold and soggy.
Walmart Store Temporarily Closes
The latest location closed for safety reasons will remain shuttered until clear, following a fire. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WTAE.com, SelmaSun.com, and Corporate.Walmart.com.
11-year-old runs inside burning home to save toddler sister
An 11-year-old boy in Maryland is being hailed as a hero after he ran into a burning apartment Tuesday to save his 2-year-old sister.
12-Year-Old Pennsylvania Boy Gets Rare Opportunity, Bags First Elk
Chris Bowersox, a middle schooler from Pennsylvania, had just turned 12 in August when he found out some exciting news. Chris was drawn by the Pennsylvania Game Commission for an elk hunting license. “This was Chris’ very first year to put in for it, and he literally just turned 12,...
West Virginia was home to the largest hardwood sawmill in the world
RAINELLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A town settled in a quaint valley at the base of Sewell and Sims Mountain and bisected by the Meadow River was once home to the largest hardwood sawmill in the world. Rainelle has seen its good and bad days throughout history as every other...
