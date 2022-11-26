ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

WOWK 13 News

19 puppies found dumped in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association says they will need A LOT of puppy chow after taking in 19 puppies. The shelter said that the puppies were found dumped in the area, and a good samaritan rounded them up and dropped them off. They say their intake team is working on getting exams, vaccinations, microchips, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
International Business Times

Couple Leaves Toddler Alone In Apartment, Takes Trip To Another State

A couple has been arrested for leaving their 2-year-old child alone in a South Carolina apartment and going on a trip to New York. The apartment manager found the child and alerted the police about no adult being around to supervise the toddler. Donald Gekonge and Darlene Aldrich, both aged...
CHARLESTON, SC
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Nursing home worker fired after helping resident call 911 for ambulance

An Iowa nursing home worker who was fired after telling a resident to call 911 in order to get to the hospital is not entitled to unemployment benefits, a judge has ruled. According to state records, Kandus Jellison worked as a nurse aide for Oakwood Specialty Care in Albia when she was fired in June […] The post Nursing home worker fired after helping resident call 911 for ambulance appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ALBIA, IA
The Independent

Wisconsin plane crash - live: Images capture dramatic rescue mission after plane carrying 56 dogs crashes

A transport plane carrying more than 50 dogs up for adoption from the southeastern US crashed at a golf club in Delafield, Wisconsin. No life-threatening injuries have been reported for the three people and dozens of dogs. The crash occurred at Western Lakes Golf Club. Some local outlets reported that there were 53 dogs on the plane while others said there were 56. All of the dogs were triaged by veterinarians from the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County and will stay under observation until they have can be put up for adoption, according to CBS 58. Matthew Haerter of Lake Country Fire and Rescue said during a press conference that the aircraft crashed at a back green on the course. The plane is reported to have landed on the course and then crashed into a number of trees where its wings were cut off. Read More Plane carrying three people, 56 rescue dogs crashes on Wisconsin golf course
DELAFIELD, WI
Joel Eisenberg

Is Your Local Walmart Permanently Closing?

Walmart stores tend to shutter with little advance notice. Online outlets track in real time which locations are scheduled to close. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:NBCNews.com, WTAE.com, Rather-Be-Shopping.com, and Corporate.Walmart.com.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Joel Eisenberg

Walmart Store Temporarily Closes

The latest location closed for safety reasons will remain shuttered until clear, following a fire. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WTAE.com, SelmaSun.com, and Corporate.Walmart.com.
PITTSBURGH, PA

