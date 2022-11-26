Read full article on original website
localsportsjournal.com
Brady Rose scores a key touchdown in Ferris State victory over Pittsburgh State
Mona Shores’ graduate Brady Rose left his mark for the Ferris State Bulldogs on Saturday. Rose caught five passes for 84 yards and that included a 69-yard touchdown pass as the Bulldogs advanced in the NCAA Division II Super Regional with a 17-14 victory over Pittsburgh State. Ferris kicked...
MLive.com
15 Kalamazoo-area girls high school basketball players to watch for 2022-23 season
KALAMAZOO, MI – Michigan’s girls high school basketball season tips off this week, meaning there are more questions than answers for many squads across the Kalamazoo area. New players, new roles and even some new coaches make it hard to predict how the 2022-23 season will play out, but we’re shedding some insight on the upcoming campaign by presenting 15 Kalamazoo-area players that could answer the call to greatness.
MLive.com
Grand Rapids girls basketball preseason rankings: Meet the top 10
The high school girls basketball season tips off this week for teams across the Grand Rapids area. MLive.com has a hunch that fans will be hearing about the teams listed below in the months to come. Check out the Grand Rapids preseason top 10:
MLive.com
12 Grand Rapids area girls basketball players to watch in 2022-23
There’s no shortage of talent when it comes to the girls basketball scene in Grand Rapids. The 2022-23 season offers players who helped their teams win conference championships a year ago, make long postseason runs and have impressive statistics and bigtime college scholarship offers.
Tim Lester out as WMU football head coach
Western Michigan University announced Monday that football head coach Tim Lester would not be returning next season.
WOOD
Rapid City FC hosts inaugural tournament to prepare for start of season
Rapid City FC hosts inaugural tournament to prepare for start of season.
Golf club says damages will cost over $100K to repair
A golf course near Plainwell said their greens suffered over $100,000 worth of damage on Saturday.
WOOD
Wolves win over GR Gold
GR mayor declares 'Bill Steffen Day' to celebrate …. It's Bill Steffen Day! Celebrating Storm Team 8's …. The city of Grand Rapids proclaimed Monday "Bill Steffen Day" to celebrate the career of longtime meteorologist Bill Steffen, chief emeritus for Storm Team 8. (Nov. 28, 2022)
WOOD
Giving every child a chance at the plate
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –The West Michigan Whitecaps and the YMCA of Grand Rapids have partnered together to make sure every child has an opportunity to participate in sports. The Ted Rasberry Youth League takes place over the summer and offers inner city children in Grand Rapids the opportunity to play baseball or softball in their community for free. Many of these kids would never have the chance to play a sport or enjoy in the life opportunities that it offers.
WWMTCw
Driver destroys Plainwell golf course, causing over $75,000 in damage
PLAINWELL, Mich. — Tire tracks ripped through holes six and seven at a Plainwell golf course Saturday, causing over $75,000 in damage. Lake Doster Golf Club may be forced to use temporary greens for the 2023 season as they recover from the financial lost, according to the golf club's Facebook post.
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 112722
Rain showers move in from the south and spread north during the morning hours. (Nov. 27, 2022) Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Rain showers end for everyone this evening, leading to dry and quiet weather overnight. Mostly overcast skies will remain, as will a northerly breeze. With low temperatures near 30 degrees, wind chills could dip into the upper 20s near daybreak.
Taco John’s opening three restaurants in Grand Rapids area
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Taco John’s, a quick-service Mexican restaurant founded in Cheyenne, Wyoming, is opening three restaurants in the Grand Rapids area in December. The first restaurant, located at 1730 28th St. SW in Wyoming, is scheduled to open Dec. 5. The second location, 4029 32nd Ave. in Hudsonville, is expected to open Dec. 12. The third restaurant is located at 6722 Broadmoor Ave SE. in Caledonia. It’s scheduled to open Dec. 19.
swmichigandining.com
Circle K (Sprinkle Road)
Living in Michigan for the past decade, it’s hard to fathom that I grew up in an area of Illinois without an ice rink. We used to play roller hockey in the street or at a nearby basketball court but I didn’t actually get a chance to ice skate on an actual rink until I was in college. A friend of mine tried to clear off the pond at her house but that never really worked.
WOOD
2 dead in Kentwood house fire
2 dead in Kentwood house fire

Michigan to Big Ten Title game following 'legendary' …. Michigan lives to see another week after a season-defining win over rival Ohio State. (Nov. 28, 2022) Prank or not? MSP still investigating highway shootings. Michigan State Police detectives were still trying to determine if the moving cars struck...
‘We’re growing’: Longtime Kalamazoo business to cut ribbon on facility expansion
The addition cost approximately $6 million, with $4.7 million set aside solely for upgrading equipment and machinery.
Lombardo’s Sicilian Pizza moving, but not far, to bigger location in Muskegon
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Lombardo’s Sicilian Pizza is moving to a new, roomier location in Muskegon. The location at the corner of Glenside and West Sherman boulevards is just up the street from Lombardo’s current takeout business on Sherman. It will be the second sit-down restaurant for...
WOOD
It’s Bill Steffen Day! Celebrating Storm Team 8’s chief emeritus
The city of Grand Rapids proclaimed Monday "Bill Steffen Day" to celebrate the career of longtime meteorologist Bill Steffen, chief emeritus for Storm Team 8. (Nov. 28, 2022)
WOOD
Paperwork error spurs recount for Kent County school board seats
Paperwork error spurs recount for Kent County school board seats

A paperwork error has led to recounts for two schoolboard races in Kent County. (Nov. 29, 2022)
WOOD
Get your retirement funds in order before the new year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The holidays season is officially underway! The countdown is on to Christmas…and SOON a brand new year. That makes this a great time to take charge of your financial future! Our financial expert and sponsor of this segment tom jacobs with jacobs financial services joins us today to talk about the importance of planning correctly for your future!
Monday, November 28th was “Bill Steffen Day” in Grand Rapids
Meteorologist Bill Steffen has been on our televisions for over 40 years. He made his West Michigan weather forecasting debut on WZZM TV-13 back in November of 1974. Years later, in 2001, Bill made the move to WOOD TV-8. Who would have thought that an 8 year old Boy Scout...
