A week after leaving the team, Arkansas starting defensive back Myles Slusher officially announced Sunday that he will enter the transfer portal. "First, I Would Like To Thank The University Of Arkansas For Everything," Slusher said in a tweet. "Helped Me Learn Myself More Than Anything, Especially Overcoming Adversity. I Want To Thank Coach Odom For Believing In Me. With That Being Said, I Will Be Entering The Transfer Portal To Find A New Home."

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO