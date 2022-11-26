Read full article on original website
Tiger Tip-Off Preview: Wichita State
Missouri made it through its seven-game homestand without a scratch, staying undefeated to start the year off and receiving two points in Monday's AP Top 25 Poll. The Tigers now venture out on the road for the first time this season to take on, possibly, their toughest opponent thus far in Wichita State.
Top 100 Razorback basketball players of all-time: 50-26
Here is 50-26: 50. Michael Qualls (2012-2015) ~ Career stats: 11.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists. ~ Best season: 15.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists. ~ Accolades: Second-Team All-SEC, All-SEC Tournament. One of the most entertaining Razorbacks of the 2010s, Michael Qualls made a lot of noise as a high-flyer....
Myles Slusher will enter transfer portal
A week after leaving the team, Arkansas starting defensive back Myles Slusher officially announced Sunday that he will enter the transfer portal. "First, I Would Like To Thank The University Of Arkansas For Everything," Slusher said in a tweet. "Helped Me Learn Myself More Than Anything, Especially Overcoming Adversity. I Want To Thank Coach Odom For Believing In Me. With That Being Said, I Will Be Entering The Transfer Portal To Find A New Home."
