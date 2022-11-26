ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goleta, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Edhat

Hybrid Vehicle Catches Fire in Los Alamos

A hybrid vehicle caught fire in Los Alamos and destroyed another vehicle on Monday morning. At 6:15 a.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 9100 block of Highway 101, the parking lot of the Skyview Motel. Crews arrived and found two vehicles fully involved in fire. They suspect the...
LOS ALAMOS, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Seven Vehicle Crash Slows Down Highway 101 Traffic in Montecito

MULTI-VEHICLE CRASH: Highway 101 northbound is closed at Ortega Hill Rd. following a multi-vehicle traffic collision Saturday night. 7 vehicles and 1 motorcyclist involved. Montecito firefighters responded to the incident at approximately 5:20 p.m. One patient being treated for moderate injuries, the rest are uninjured. Expect delays in the area...
MONTECITO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Injured Hiker Helicoptered From Hot Springs Trail

TRAIL RESCUE: Montecito firefighters responded to 25-year-old female hiker in distress on the Hot Springs Trail Sat. at 3:10 p.m. [Saturday]. Medics determined she needed to be hoisted out via helicopter. SBC Fire Copter 4 hoisted the patient out & she was then transported via ambulance to hospital. Reported by...
MONTECITO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

The Main-Begg Farmhouse

Not long ago, we did a story called Saviors of Goleta History. The Main-Begg Farmhouse project is a perfect example of what we were talking about. A group of forward-thinking locals are working to restore and preserve a beautiful example of an early Goleta farmhouse built in 1911. The Main-Begg...
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Maria Police Investigate Fatal Shooting

On Friday, 11/25/2022 at about 2042 hours, Santa Maria Police officers responded to the 700 blk of E. Meehan regarding a report that a male subject had been shot. Officers responded to the vicinity and located a lone male subject sitting in his vehicle and was unresponsive. Officers saw he was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and began CPR until relieved by SM Fire and AMR Medics. He was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Shed Fire in Romero Canyon Rd.

Montecito firefighters responded to a shed fire on Romero Canyon Friday evening. Crews arrived in the 800 block of Romero Canyon Road just after 6:00 p.m. and discovered a shed actively on fire. The flames spread to nearby vegetation burning approximately 1/8 of an acre. Crews quickly contained the fire...
MONTECITO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Man shot and killed in Santa Maria

A 21-year-old man died after an assailant shot him multiple times in Santa Maria on Friday night. Shortly before 9 p.m., a caller reported an assailant had shot a man on the 700 block of East Meehan Street. Officers arrived to find the victim sitting in his car, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
SANTA MARIA, CA
KEYT

Snow N Glow lights up Ventura County Fairgrounds

VENTURA, Calif.- Snow N Glow opened on Sunday afternoon in Ventura. The holiday festival is said to be new and improved with a million glowing lights. There will also be fireworks on select nights. Visitors may rent igloos and visit a S'mores bar. And people are invited to bring unwrapped...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

Trial Enters Phase 2 For Defendants Convicted In Deadly Ventura Parking Structure Shooting

Updated--The trial for two individuals convicted for their roles in a deadly shooting at the Ventura beachside parking structure will enter a new phase this week. A Ventura County jury spent a week in deliberations before returning guilty verdicts a week ago in connection with a shooting at the structure on Harbor Boulevard almost three years ago that left one person dead and another wounded.
VENTURA, CA
CBS LA

Classes at Santa Paula High in Ventura County canceled through Tuesday due to fire

Classes at Santa Paula High School will be canceled through Tuesday due to a fire at the gym, school officials said Sunday. "This is one of the biggest fires we've had in the city of Santa Paula in about 50 years," said Ventura County firefighter Andy Van Sciver.According to officials, the Bryden Gym sustained major damage in the fire on Sunday morning. "Due to the structural damage and the schoolwide impact of the Bryden Gym fire, the Santa Paula Unified School District and Santa Paula High School Administration will be canceling school for Santa Paula High School students on Monday and Tuesday,...
SANTA PAULA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Sleeping Bag Drive for Those Experiencing Homeless

More than 1,900 people are experiencing homelessness in Santa Barbara County. To help these individuals and families stay warm this winter, the Santa Barbara County Public Defender’s Office is accepting donations of sleeping bags, hats, gloves, jackets, clothing, socks, shoes, hygiene products, thermal underwear, scarves and backpacks. New or...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
sitelinesb.com

Another Santa Barbara Hotel Is for Sale

••• Sullivan Goss‘s annual 100 Grand show, with “100 works of art under $1000,” opens today at 9 a.m.: “Everything will go live on the website at the same time that the doors open. Those who wish to inspect the work in person will be let in on that Monday at 9 a.m. sharp. Crowd limits may apply. […] Last year, the gallery was astonished to see that almost 50% of the exhibition sold on the first day.” One of the participating artists is Chris Peters, whose “Early Sunday Morning” painting is above (and probably not in the show).
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy