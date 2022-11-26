Read full article on original website
Delano Burkes: A Houston family is asking for the public’s help to find their missing loved oneJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
The Importance Of Martin MaldonadoIBWAAHouston, TX
Man shot in possible retaliation shooting at Humble area apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Uber driver shot in Houston by rider after refusing to take rider to a new destinationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
footballscoop.com
Sources: GJ Kinne a strong candidate at Tulsa
GJ Kinne is a strong candidate for the Tulsa job, sources tell FootballScoop. Kinne, who turns 34 on Dec. 1, is in his first season as the head coach at Incarnate Word, where he has the Cardinals in the FCS playoffs. UIW entered the field as a national seed, earning a first-round bye before hosting Furman on Saturday.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Houston is No. 1 in AP Top 25 for first time since 1983, Texas jumps to No. 2
There's a new No. 1 at the top of the Associated Press Top 25 college basketball rankings as Houston took over the top spot from North Carolina after a major shakeup in Monday's poll, marking the first time in 39 years the Cougars are at the top of the AP rankings.
saturdaytradition.com
College football program fires underperforming HC after 8 seasons, per report
Philip Montgomery is among the latest head coaches to be fired after the conclusion of Week 13. Montgomery had been the head coach of the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes for the past 8 seasons before being let go Sunday afternoon, per Bruce Feldman. This year, Tulsa finished the 2022 season with...
Houston ascends to No. 1 for first time since 1983
Houston is No. 1 again for the first time in nearly 40 years. The Cougars (5-0) received 45 first-place votes to climb to the top of the Associated Press Top 25 poll, supplanting North Carolina. It's Houston's first appearance atop the rankings since 1983. Texas (5-0) received eight first-place votes to rise to No. 2 and Virginia (5-0), earning two first-place votes, climbed two spots to No. 3. ...
Sampson, Houston ranked No. 1 in AP Poll
HOUSTON — Make some room, Phi Slama Jama. Another Houston team has reached the top of men’s college basketball. Nearly
VIDEO: Houston Football Player Caught on Camera Slapping Tulsa Player After Close Loss
The University of Houston is preparing to discipline a football player after he was caught slapping an opposing University of Tulsa player following a close loss. According to FOX News, Houston wide receiver Samuel Brown was caught on video slapping Tulsa senior defensive back Bryson Powers after the 37-30 football game. Dana Holgorsen, the head coach of the Houston Cougars, and Chris Pezman, the University of Houston vice president for athletics, released a joint statement about the incident.
Experience A Drive On Oklahoma’s Lawless Autobahn Highway
There is a running joke that Oklahoma drivers take things a little on the slow side. While it may be true in most parts of the state, there is one stretch of highway that far exceeds any idea of safe or responsible travel. It is considered Oklahoma's lawless Autobahn highway.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
Houston-area businessman steps in after 12,000 pounds of turkey were ruined en route to Super Feast
HOUSTON — Houston’s massive Thanksgiving Day Super Feast put on by City Wide Club was a success this year, however, it wasn’t all smooth sailing in the days leading up to the event. On Nov. 20, the Sunday before Super Feast was to take place, there was...
Nickel City Planned for Houston
This award-winning bar out of Austin could open in spring of 2023.
This Tulsa billionaire is giving away his fortune
I have been writing a series of articles on entrepreneurs and business leaders who are being charitable with their wealth and giving back to their local communities. Today I wanted to write about George Kaiser- a Tulsa billionaire who promised to give away most of his fortune.
cw39.com
Another week of changing weather in Houston | See when the next cold front arrives
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Stay weather aware this week as several weather changes are coming for Houston. As air masses collide, there’s even a low risk for severe storms in Houston Tuesday. First things first, we have a beautiful day in store on this Monday with sunshine and pleasant...
fox26houston.com
FBI investigating after Southwest flight from Houston had to emergency land in Arkansas
HOUSTON - A Southwest flight from Houston to Ohio had to make an emergency landing in Arkansas, during the busiest travel weekend of the year. The airline says the diversion happened because of an unruly passenger involved in an alleged assault onboard. The Thanksgiving holiday marked the busiest travel period...
Click2Houston.com
‘Jesus told her to open the plane door’: Woman flying from Houston bit someone on flight in effort to open plane door at 37,000 feet, doc says
HOUSTON – A woman who the FBI said forced a Southwest Airlines plane from Houston to Columbus, Ohio, to make an emergency landing in Little Rock, Arkansas on Saturday said in midflight that “Jesus told her to open the plane door,” court documents released Monday said. Documents...
Fort Bend Star
UPDATE: Fort Bend ISD schools affected by Houston boil water notice will be open Tuesday
A Boil Water Notice was issued by the City of Houston Public Works Department Sunday that includes a portion of Fort Bend County, according to a news release, KPRC Channel 2 is reporting. "According to Houston Public Works, the affected area is in the Blue Ridge area that is serviced...
Houston jingles all the way to top-5 status in new list of most festive U.S. cities
As Houstonians decorate their homes and make plans for festive holiday displays, we might take for granted that our Yuletide cheer is one of the best in the country.
thetexastasty.com
Best Steakhouse in Houston
Not all steakhouses are created equal and sometimes it is hard to come by one that checks all the boxes on your list. Below we have compiled a comprehensive collection of our favorite steakhouses in Houston to help you find a new favorite near you! This list includes classic steakhouses like Del Frisco’s, table-side service Brazilian steakhouses like Chama Guãcha, and Texas favorites serving up comfort food like Killen’s STQ and Taste of Texas. With this list, you can’t go wrong!
East Texas college dancers perform at Thanksgiving parades
TEXAS, Ga. — Thanksgiving is known for big spectacular parades across the nation. On Thursday two East Texas college dance groups traveled to Houston and New York City to show off their talent. The Kilgore College Rangerettes performed at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Dancers Bailee Boyd and Melea...
Houston Agent Magazine
Luxury high rise joins the Houston skyline
High Street Residential has opened a new multifamily luxury high rise in Downtown Houston. Located at 808 Crawford St. next to Discovery Green, Parkside Residences boasts 43 floors of luxury amenities, stunning views and spacious floorplans. All units are furnished with quartz countertops, modern appliances and walk-in showers. Select units...
Click2Houston.com
Houston’s mayor holds news conference updating boil water notice for the entire City of Houston; estimated 2.2 million people impacted
HOUSTON – The entire city of Houston remains under a boil water notice that city officials announced Sunday. According to Houston Public Works, the notice was issued after the pressure from the city’s main water system dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s required minimum of 20 PSI during a power outage at the East Water Purification Plant on Nov. 27 at 10:30 a.m.
