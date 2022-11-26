ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
footballscoop.com

Sources: GJ Kinne a strong candidate at Tulsa

GJ Kinne is a strong candidate for the Tulsa job, sources tell FootballScoop. Kinne, who turns 34 on Dec. 1, is in his first season as the head coach at Incarnate Word, where he has the Cardinals in the FCS playoffs. UIW entered the field as a national seed, earning a first-round bye before hosting Furman on Saturday.
TULSA, OK
The Connection

Houston ascends to No. 1 for first time since 1983

Houston is No. 1 again for the first time in nearly 40 years. The Cougars (5-0) received 45 first-place votes to climb to the top of the Associated Press Top 25 poll, supplanting North Carolina. It's Houston's first appearance atop the rankings since 1983. Texas (5-0) received eight first-place votes to rise to No. 2 and Virginia (5-0), earning two first-place votes, climbed two spots to No. 3. ...
HOUSTON, TX
Outsider.com

VIDEO: Houston Football Player Caught on Camera Slapping Tulsa Player After Close Loss

The University of Houston is preparing to discipline a football player after he was caught slapping an opposing University of Tulsa player following a close loss. According to FOX News, Houston wide receiver Samuel Brown was caught on video slapping Tulsa senior defensive back Bryson Powers after the 37-30 football game. Dana Holgorsen, the head coach of the Houston Cougars, and Chris Pezman, the University of Houston vice president for athletics, released a joint statement about the incident.
TULSA, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Ash Jurberg

This Tulsa billionaire is giving away his fortune

I have been writing a series of articles on entrepreneurs and business leaders who are being charitable with their wealth and giving back to their local communities. Today I wanted to write about George Kaiser- a Tulsa billionaire who promised to give away most of his fortune.
TULSA, OK
thetexastasty.com

Best Steakhouse in Houston

Not all steakhouses are created equal and sometimes it is hard to come by one that checks all the boxes on your list. Below we have compiled a comprehensive collection of our favorite steakhouses in Houston to help you find a new favorite near you! This list includes classic steakhouses like Del Frisco’s, table-side service Brazilian steakhouses like Chama Guãcha, and Texas favorites serving up comfort food like Killen’s STQ and Taste of Texas. With this list, you can’t go wrong!
HOUSTON, TX
CBS19

East Texas college dancers perform at Thanksgiving parades

TEXAS, Ga. — Thanksgiving is known for big spectacular parades across the nation. On Thursday two East Texas college dance groups traveled to Houston and New York City to show off their talent. The Kilgore College Rangerettes performed at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Dancers Bailee Boyd and Melea...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Agent Magazine

Luxury high rise joins the Houston skyline

High Street Residential has opened a new multifamily luxury high rise in Downtown Houston. Located at 808 Crawford St. next to Discovery Green, Parkside Residences boasts 43 floors of luxury amenities, stunning views and spacious floorplans. All units are furnished with quartz countertops, modern appliances and walk-in showers. Select units...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston’s mayor holds news conference updating boil water notice for the entire City of Houston; estimated 2.2 million people impacted

HOUSTON – The entire city of Houston remains under a boil water notice that city officials announced Sunday. According to Houston Public Works, the notice was issued after the pressure from the city’s main water system dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s required minimum of 20 PSI during a power outage at the East Water Purification Plant on Nov. 27 at 10:30 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy