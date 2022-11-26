ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elysburg, PA

Santa Lights Mahanoy City Christmas Tree

Santa Claus was in Mahanoy City Saturday evening for the lighting of the borough's Christmas Tree at Centre and Catawissa Street. Saturday's Tree Lighting Ceremony began with a choral program that included performances by the Mahanoy City Elementary Band, Emily Frye, Shannon Tiboni, Anne McCabe, Liam Borden, Saint Theresa's CCD Class, and the Mahanoy City Cheerleaders.
MAHANOY CITY, PA
Yuengling Participating in "Hops & Vines for Hunger" Campaign

Yuengling's Gift Shop is currently participating in the Hops and Vines for Hunger Campaign. The campaign is a fun and creative way to draw attention to an important issue, helping feed those in need in our home state of Pennsylvania this holiday season and throughout the year. "Feeding Pennsylvania is...
POTTSVILLE, PA
Driver Nearly Crashes into Garfield Square Monument in Pottsville

A driver narrowly missed a monument in Pottsville's Garfield Square last week. According to Pottsville Police, on Monday, November 21, 2022, around 4:15pm, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of West Market Street for a single vehicle accident. The investigation revealed that a Subaru Outback operated by Jeffrey Dreibelbis,...
Schuylkill County Obituaries for November 28th, 2022

Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ----------------------------------------------------- , 90, of Pine Grove, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, in Providence Place, Pottsville. Born on July 2, 1932 in Pine Grove Twp., she was a daughter of the late Raymond Neidlinger and Eva Wolfe Wambaugh. She was a 1950...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
5 Homes Damaged and 12 Displaced by Shenandoah Fire, Cause Still Under Investigation

Twelve people were displaced by a fire late Sunday/early Monday in Shenandoah. Just before midnight, emergency personnel were called to 213 East Coal Street in Shenandoah for a house fire. While responding, the first chief reported seeing smoke from two blocks away and called in a working fire. The chief...
Police Looking to Identify Man Found Trespassing on Pine Grove Borough Property

Pine Grove Borough Police are looking to identify a man found trespassing on borough property. Anyone who can identify this man should contact Pine Grove Police by calling Detective Michael Dissinger at (570) 345-8100 or (570) 462-1991. All information received will remain confidential. This photo was taken on Pine Grove...
Nearly $20,000 Stolen from Gaming Machines at a Cressona Gas Station

The Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven are investigating a large amount of cash stolen from gas station in Cressona. According to Troopers, on Tuesday, November 15th, 2022, around 3:15pm, three unknown suspects entered the Mobil Gas Station on Pottsville Street in Cressona and removed $19,355 from the Video Gaming Devices.

