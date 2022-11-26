Read full article on original website
skooknews.com
Santa Lights Mahanoy City Christmas Tree
Santa Claus was in Mahanoy City Saturday evening for the lighting of the borough's Christmas Tree at Centre and Catawissa Street. Saturday's Tree Lighting Ceremony began with a choral program that included performances by the Mahanoy City Elementary Band, Emily Frye, Shannon Tiboni, Anne McCabe, Liam Borden, Saint Theresa's CCD Class, and the Mahanoy City Cheerleaders.
skooknews.com
Yuengling Participating in "Hops & Vines for Hunger" Campaign
Yuengling's Gift Shop is currently participating in the Hops and Vines for Hunger Campaign. The campaign is a fun and creative way to draw attention to an important issue, helping feed those in need in our home state of Pennsylvania this holiday season and throughout the year. "Feeding Pennsylvania is...
skooknews.com
Driver Nearly Crashes into Garfield Square Monument in Pottsville
A driver narrowly missed a monument in Pottsville's Garfield Square last week. According to Pottsville Police, on Monday, November 21, 2022, around 4:15pm, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of West Market Street for a single vehicle accident. The investigation revealed that a Subaru Outback operated by Jeffrey Dreibelbis,...
skooknews.com
Fire Destroys Several Shenandoah Row Homes
A fire early Monday morning tore through several row homes in Shenandoah. Just before midnight, emergency personnel were called to 213 East Coal Street in Shenandoah for a house fire. While responding, the first chief reported seeing smoke from two blocks away and called in a working fire. The chief...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Obituaries for November 28th, 2022
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ----------------------------------------------------- , 90, of Pine Grove, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, in Providence Place, Pottsville. Born on July 2, 1932 in Pine Grove Twp., she was a daughter of the late Raymond Neidlinger and Eva Wolfe Wambaugh. She was a 1950...
skooknews.com
5 Homes Damaged and 12 Displaced by Shenandoah Fire, Cause Still Under Investigation
Twelve people were displaced by a fire late Sunday/early Monday in Shenandoah. Just before midnight, emergency personnel were called to 213 East Coal Street in Shenandoah for a house fire. While responding, the first chief reported seeing smoke from two blocks away and called in a working fire. The chief...
skooknews.com
Police Looking to Identify Man Found Trespassing on Pine Grove Borough Property
Pine Grove Borough Police are looking to identify a man found trespassing on borough property. Anyone who can identify this man should contact Pine Grove Police by calling Detective Michael Dissinger at (570) 345-8100 or (570) 462-1991. All information received will remain confidential. This photo was taken on Pine Grove...
skooknews.com
Nearly $20,000 Stolen from Gaming Machines at a Cressona Gas Station
The Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven are investigating a large amount of cash stolen from gas station in Cressona. According to Troopers, on Tuesday, November 15th, 2022, around 3:15pm, three unknown suspects entered the Mobil Gas Station on Pottsville Street in Cressona and removed $19,355 from the Video Gaming Devices.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Man in Custody on Attempted Homicide Charges; Two Flown with Gunshot Wounds
A suspect is in custody and two people were flown with gunshot wounds early Sunday after an incident in Wayne Township. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, on Sunday morning, just before 1:00am. Troopers responded to 101 Ridge Rd., Wayne Township, for an active domestic between father and son.
