Southern’s Agricultural Research department invites residents to talk medical marijuana

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The Southern University Agricultural Research department stopped in New Orleans to talk medical marijuana on Friday.

On Friday (Nov. 25th) the research department, along with Sothern’s alumni federation teamed up to discuss their medical marijuana program and the status of Louisiana in correlation to medical cannabis.

The panel will be led by medical experts, top leaders in the medical marijuana industry, and dispensary owners. The goal of the tour is to discuss the program and its challenges centered around the medical cannabis industry with the hope to provide insights of the work that their program has accomplished and solutions on how to push forward with the state of Louisiana.

At this time Sothern University through the Agricultural Center holds one of the two licenses to grow marijuana in Louisiana for medicinal use.

According to Sothern’s Agricultural program, “Research has shown that the cannabis plant (flowers, leaves, and stems) can be used to medically treat numerous human ailments. Some of these treatable diseases and illnesses include cancer, epilepsy, glaucoma, post-traumatic stress disorder, seizures, PTSD, and Parkinson’s disease, to name a few.”

The medical marijuana educational tour will be making it’s last stop in Baton Rouge. Please visit their website for more information.

