WBOY
WVU returns home for matchup vs. NC Central
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following a two-game road trip to Cancun, Mexico, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team returns to Morgantown on Wednesday, Nov. 30, to take on North Carolina Central. Tipoff against the Eagles is set for 7 p.m. ET, inside the WVU Coliseum, with gates opening...
WBOY
Trio named All-Midwest Region by United Soccer Coaches
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Three members of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team have been named to the 2022 United Soccer Coaches All-Midwest Region Team, the organization announced on Tuesday. Senior defender Jordan Brewster led the way on the first team, earning her third consecutive recognition on the...
How 'Locked In' Are WVU Commits Given Uncertainty with Coaching Staff?
Will WVU keep its top recruits throughout the month of December?
WBOY
WVU dominates Florida to end Phil Knight Legacy trip
West Virginia’s weekend trip to Portland ended with a win after the Mountaineers blew out Florida 84-55 in the consolation bracket of the Phil Knight Legacy on Sunday. Tre Mitchell led the Mountaineers to an early double-digit lead in the first half and finished the contest with a game-high 17 points. He was one of three Mountaineers in double figures as they dominated on both the scoreboard and the rebounding glass.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Finishes Fifth in the Phil Knight Legacy Bracket
PORTLAND — Following West Virginia’s 84-55 against Florida, the Mountaineers finished fifth place in the Phil Knight Legacy bracket on Sunday night. WVU went 2-1 during the tournament. West Virginia Wraps up PK85 with Rout Over Florida, 84-55 During their time in Portland, West Virginia lost to the...
Mountaineers Pummel Gators
Portland, OR - The West Virginia Mountaineers (6-1) throttled the Florida Gators (4-3) in the final consolation game of the PK85 Legacy Invitational 84-55. Forward Trey Mitchell led all scorers with 17 rebounds while guard Erik Stevenson registered 17 points on an efficient 6-8 shooting from the floor and forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. recorded 13 points on the night.
WBOY
HS O-Lineman announces commitment to WVU
The future of West Virginia’s offensive line just got a little taller. Orlando, Florida native Chrisdasson Saint-Jean is listed as a 6-foot-7, 310 force. The senior announced his commitment to West Virginia University with a graphic on social media on Monday. Saint-Jean is a consensus three-star prospect according to...
WBOY
WVU Sports Hall of Famer Donna Abbott dies at 52
Donna Abbott, one of the best players in West Virginia women’s basketball history, and a recent inductee to the WVU Sports Hall of Fame, has died at the age of 52. According to a release from WVU, she passed away Sunday evening in her hometown of Huntington, West Virginia.
wvsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction to WVU’s Blowout Win Against Florida in PK85
PORTLAND — Following West Virginia’s 84-55 win over Florida in the fifth-place game for the Phil Knight Legacy bracket, WVU head coach Bob Huggins talked about the great win. Huggins talked about positives and negatives, as well addressed whether or not this is a statement win for the...
How WVU's 2022 Transfers Performed at Their New Schools
QB Jarret Doege ----> Troy. Played in seven games. Completed 44-of-64 pass attempts for 575 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions. Played in three games. Recorded eight carries for 18 yards. WR Devell Washington ----> Northern Iowa. No stats recorded. WR Sean Ryan ----> Rutgers. Played in twelve games. Recorded...
floridagators.com
PK85: Florida vs West Virginia (Sunday, 8:30 pm ET)
A nuts and bolts look at Sunday's finale in the "PK85" at Portland, Ore. * When: Sunday, 8:30 p.m. (ET) * Where: Chiles Center, Portland, Ore. * Records: Florida (4-2); West Virginia (5-1) * TV: ESPNU (Doug Sherman, Cory Alexander and Brooke Weisbrod) * Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD...
WBOY
GBN Podcast: WVU ends regular season with a win over Oklahoma State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — What a way to end the regular season for the WVU football program. Playing without any bowl game or postseason aspirations, the Mountaineers traveled to Stillwater, Oklahoma and took care of business on a rainy Saturday to end the regular season. West Virginia had not beaten...
What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Florida
West Virginia is set to play its final game of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament Sunday evening in Portland against the Florida Gators. The Mountaineers have had a few guys battling the stomach bug throughout the last few days but managed to bounce back following a 12-point loss to Purdue to defeat Portland State comfortably. There was no shortage of offense as six Mountaineers finished the game in double digits; Tre Mitchell (16), Emmitt Matthews Jr. (14), Kedrian Johnson (12), Seth Wilson (12), Joe Toussaint (11), and Erik Stevenson (11).
wvsportsnow.com
Orange Bowl Asks Where ‘Country Roads’ Ranks Among Best CFB Traditions
When “Country Roads” starts playing at Milan Puskar Stadium, West Virginia football fans know their team won. But does the scene of Mountaineer Nation singing John Denver’s famous song top other iconic college football traditions as the best in the country?. The Orange Bowl official Twitter account...
voiceofmotown.com
BREAKING: Update on AD Situation
West Virginia University is expected to announce their next athletic director sometime in the coming week. The school has conducted a nationwide search, and two names that have continuously come up are Rob Mullens of Oregon and Pat Chun of Washington State. However, it does not appear that either of...
Sunday Morning Thoughts: Should He Stay or Should He Go?
It may not have been the prettiest of all wins, but at the end of the day, it doesn't matter how you get to the result as long as it's the one you want. Neal Brown got exactly what he wanted from his team on Saturday afternoon in Stillwater by defeating Oklahoma State 24-19, ending a seven-game losing streak to the Cowboys, and finishing the season the right way.
WVU Extension announces next year’s free seeds for West Virginia Garden Challenge
Every year since 2018, the West Virginia University Extension Service gives away free seeds to promote West Virginians to start or continue their own garden.
Mon Power prepares for a WV winter
Mon Power has announced that they are taking steps to make sure the power keeps flowing over this coming winter season.
West Virginia Inmate Admits To Stabbing Fellow Inmate In A “Heat Of Passion”
Ronnie Legette, an inmate at United States Penitentiary Hazleton, in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia, has admitted to stabbing another inmate, killing him, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Legette, 39, pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of “Voluntary Manslaughter.” Legette admitted to stabbing Demario
Several injured in collision in Mount Clare, West Virginia
Several people were sent to the hospital after a multi-vehicle accident on Buckhannon Pike in Harrison County Monday evening.
