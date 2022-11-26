Read full article on original website
Australian ex-PM censured over secret ministry posts
Australia's parliament on Wednesday censured ex-prime minister Scott Morrison for secretly appointing himself to several key ministries during the Covid-19 pandemic, issuing a rare and stinging rebuke of the former conservative leader. It is the first time in Australian history that a former prime minister has been formally censured by the House of Representatives.
Chinese spaceship with 3 aboard docks with space station
BEIJING — (AP) — Three Chinese astronauts docked early Wednesday with their country’s space station, where they will overlap for several days with the three-member crew already onboard and expand the facility to its maximum size. Docking with the Tiangong station came at 5:42 a.m. Wednesday, about...
